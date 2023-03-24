Events of the Week: ‘Succession,’ ‘Yellowjackets’ and More

- Share this article on Facebook
Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Succession, Yellowjackets, John Wick: Chapter 4 and A Good Person.
Succession premiere
Creator Jesse Armstrong and stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook (who debuted her baby bump), Kieran Culkin, Nicholas Braun, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, J. Smith-Cameron and Alexander Skarsgård walked the carpet for the fourth and final season of the HBO hit drama on Monday in NYC.
Related Stories
John Wick: Chapter 4 premiere
Just days after Lance Reddick’s death, the John Wick team premiered their latest film in Hollywood on Monday in his honor, with stars including Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane and director Chad Stahelski wearing blue ribbons in tribute.
A Good Person special screening
Zach Braff debuted his new MGM film on Monday in NYC with stars Florence Pugh (joined by her now-famous grandma Pat), Molly Shannon and Zoe Lister-Jones.
Yellowjackets premiere
Season two of the hit Showtime drama premiered in Los Angeles on Wednesday with stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose, Simone Kessell, Elijah Wood, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves and creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson.
The Power premiere
Prime Video unveiled its new series, starring Toni Collette, John Leguizamo, Auli’i Cravalho and Ria Zmitrowicz, on Thursday in NYC.
Paint premiere
Owen Wilson joined Michaela Watkins, Wendi McClendon-Covey, Stephen Root and Lucy Freyer at the L.A. premiere of their IFC Films project on Thursday.
Unstable premiere
Rob Lowe and son John Owen Lowe joined co-stars Sian Clifford, Rachel Marsh, Aaron Branch and co-creator Victor Fresco at the Los Angeles premiere of their new Netflix series on Thursday, along with guests Chris Pratt and Julia Garner.
Rabbit Hole premiere
Kiefer Sutherland premiered his new Paramount+ series in NYC on Thursday with co-stars Enid Graham, Meta Golding and writer/director John Requa.
The Disappearance of Mrs. Wu premiere
On Friday evening, the drama-comedy starring Asian film icon Lisa Lu had its L.A. premiere, kicking off Gift Productions Inc.’s one-week theatrical run at Laemmle North Hollywood.
90s Con
That’s4Entertainment hosted a weekend of nostalgia at 90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut with panels for the likes of All That, Beverly Hills, 90210, Charmed, Full House, Hocus Pocus, Saved By The Bell Clueless, Sabrina, the Teenage Witch and The Wonder Years. Saturday included a surprise guest appearance from Kenan Thompson, reuniting with Kel Mitchell for an All That panel following the announcement of the Good Burger film sequel.
Mark Twain Prize
Jennifer Aniston, Judd Apatow, Drew Barrymore, Steve Buscemi, Dana Carvey, Pete Davidson, Luis Guzmán, Tim Herlihy, Tim Meadows, Idina Menzel, Conan O’Brien, Chris Rock, Rob Schneider, David Spade and Ben Stiller were among those who saluted recipient Adam Sandler at the 24th annual Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday.
DBD Digitale Season 2 launch event
De Bethune and Swizz Beatz marked the release of DBD Season 2 with a launch party at the new WatchBox lounge in West Hollywood on Sunday, along with support from Alicia Keys and LL Cool J.
The Endometriosis Foundation of America’s Blossom Ball
The Endometriosis Foundation of America (EndoFound) celebrated the 11th annual Blossom Ball in New York City on Monday, honoring Olivia Culpo and Corinne Foxx. EndoFound co-founders Tamer Seckin, MD and Padma Lakshmi were also in attendance.
The Night Agent special screening
Netflix hosted a special screening for its new series on Monday in L.A., with stars Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Hong Chau, DB Woodside and creator Shawn Ryan.
Maestro in Blue private screening
On Monday, Netflix hosted a private screening and dinner for the first Greek Netflix original series Maestro in Blue at the Bay Theater in the Pacific Palisades.
Fashion Trust U.S. Awards
The Fashion Trust US hosted its inaugural FTUS Awards in L.A on Tuesday, hosted by board members Tania Fares, Laura Brown, Anne Crawford, Tan France, Samira Nasr and Karla Welch with guests including Olivia Wilde, Tracee Ellis Ross, Demi Moore, Storm Reid, Dominique Thorne, Hannah Einbinder, Jurnee Smollett and Lukas Gage.
CAPE Radiance Gala
The Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment presented Radiance, a celebratory fundraiser event that honored cultural creators and power brokers in the Asian and Pacific Islander community in L.A. on Tuesday. Honorees included Ming-Na Wen, Tati Gabrielle, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja, Dana Ledoux Miller, Shirley Kurata, Georgia Lee and Priya Satiani.
Tennis Channel and Brother’s Bond Bourbon’s cocktail party
Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley kicked off the Miami Open tennis tournament on Tuesday with a Tennis Channel and Brother’s Bond Bourbon cocktail party at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami that featured drinks made from their bourbon whiskey brand.
Godfather of Harlem event
The Grammy Museum, in conjunction with the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective, celebrated the music of MGM+ series Godfather of Harlem on Wednesday with a screening of the season three finale followed by a conversation with executive music producer Swizz Beatz, music supervisor Stephanie Diaz-Matos, and executive producers and co-creators Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein.
UTA Atlanta office opening
UTA celebrated the official grand opening of its Atlanta office and Artist Space in the heart of Midtown on Wednesday, hosted by UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer alongside Mayor of Atlanta Andre Dickens and co-heads of UTA Atlanta Steve Cohen, Rob Gibbs and Arthur Lewis. Guests included Stacey Abrams, Awkwafina and KLUTCH Sports Group’s Rich Paul.
The Journey: A Music Special from Andrea Bocelli premiere
Andrea Bocelli performed live in Times Square on Thursday to celebrate the premiere of his new music special.
Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed premiere
The HBO doc, centered on singer/songwriter Jason Isbell, premiered in L.A. on Thursday with director Sam Jones, EPs Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass and Bill Simmons, and Colin Hanks, who moderated a post-screening Q&A.
Longchamp’s Spring/Summer 2023 party
Longchamp celebrated the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection with an beachside event at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel on Thursday, featuring a special appearance by Natalia Dyer.
Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo Premiere
Adriana Lima, LaKetih Stanfield, Harry Jowsey, Dania Ramirez and Josh Henderson were among those in attendance at Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo premiere in L.A. on Thursday.
