Events of the Week: ‘Succession,’ ‘Yellowjackets’ and More

Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck, Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, and Kieran Culkin attend the HBO's "Succession" Season 4 Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 20.

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Succession, Yellowjackets, John Wick: Chapter 4 and A Good Person.

Succession premiere

Creator Jesse Armstrong and stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook (who debuted her baby bump), Kieran Culkin, Nicholas Braun, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, J. Smith-Cameron and Alexander Skarsgård walked the carpet for the fourth and final season of the HBO hit drama on Monday in NYC.

Nicholas Braun, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, Matthew Macfadyen and Jesse Armstrong Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Alexander Skarsgard Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Sarah Snook and husband Dave Lawson Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

John Wick: Chapter 4 premiere

Just days after Lance Reddick’s death, the John Wick team premiered their latest film in Hollywood on Monday in his honor, with stars including Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane and director Chad Stahelski wearing blue ribbons in tribute.

Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Scott Adkins, Marko Zaror, Shamier Anderson, Rina Sawayama, Hiroyuki Sanada, Keanu Reeves, Erica Lee, Chad Stahelski, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Joe Drake, Natalia Tena, Clancy Brown, David Leitch and Basil Iwanyk Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Lionsgate vice chairman Michael Burns, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer, Keanu Reeves, Chad Stahelski, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Joe Drake Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

A Good Person special screening

Zach Braff debuted his new MGM film on Monday in NYC with stars Florence Pugh (joined by her now-famous grandma Pat), Molly Shannon and Zoe Lister-Jones.

Florence Pugh, Zoe Lister-Jones, Molly Shannon and Zach Braff Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Florence Pugh and her grandmother Pat Mackin Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Yellowjackets premiere

Season two of the hit Showtime drama premiered in Los Angeles on Wednesday with stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose, Simone Kessell, Elijah Wood, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves and creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson.

Juliette Lewis, Bart Nickerson and Ashley Lyle Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Melanie Lynskey and Liv Hewson Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Kevin Alves and Sophie Thatcher Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

The Power premiere

Prime Video unveiled its new series, starring Toni Collette, John Leguizamo, Auli’i Cravalho and Ria Zmitrowicz, on Thursday in NYC.

Vernon Sanders, Toni Collette, Auli’i Cravalho, Jen Salke, John Leguizamo and Laura Lancaster Dominik Bindl/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

John Leguizamo and Toni Collette Dominik Bindl/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Paint premiere

Owen Wilson joined Michaela Watkins, Wendi McClendon-Covey, Stephen Root and Lucy Freyer at the L.A. premiere of their IFC Films project on Thursday.

Stephen Root, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Owen Wilson, Lucy Freyer and Michaela Watkins Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Unstable premiere

Rob Lowe and son John Owen Lowe joined co-stars Sian Clifford, Rachel Marsh, Aaron Branch and co-creator Victor Fresco at the Los Angeles premiere of their new Netflix series on Thursday, along with guests Chris Pratt and Julia Garner.

Sian Clifford, John Owen Lowe, Rob Lowe, Aaron Branch and Rachel Marsh Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Rob Lowe and Chris Pratt Emma McIntyre/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Rabbit Hole premiere

Kiefer Sutherland premiered his new Paramount+ series in NYC on Thursday with co-stars Enid Graham, Meta Golding and writer/director John Requa.

Enid Graham, Kiefer Sutherland, John Requa and Meta Golding Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The Disappearance of Mrs. Wu premiere

On Friday evening, the drama-comedy starring Asian film icon Lisa Lu had its L.A. premiere, kicking off Gift Productions Inc.’s one-week theatrical run at Laemmle North Hollywood.

Michelle Krusiec, Lisa Lu and Rochelle Ying Steven Simione/Getty Images

90s Con

That’s4Entertainment hosted a weekend of nostalgia at 90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut with panels for the likes of All That, Beverly Hills, 90210, Charmed, Full House, Hocus Pocus, Saved By The Bell Clueless, Sabrina, the Teenage Witch and The Wonder Years. Saturday included a surprise guest appearance from Kenan Thompson, reuniting with Kel Mitchell for an All That panel following the announcement of the Good Burger film sequel.

Lori Beth Denberg, Danny Tamberelli, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Nick Cinea/Courtesy of Thats4Entertainment

Mark Twain Prize

Jennifer Aniston, Judd Apatow, Drew Barrymore, Steve Buscemi, Dana Carvey, Pete Davidson, Luis Guzmán, Tim Herlihy, Tim Meadows, Idina Menzel, Conan O’Brien, Chris Rock, Rob Schneider, David Spade and Ben Stiller were among those who saluted recipient Adam Sandler at the 24th annual Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday.

Ben Stiller, Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston and Drew Barrymore Paul Morigi/Getty Images

DBD Digitale Season 2 launch event

De Bethune and Swizz Beatz marked the release of DBD Season 2 with a launch party at the new WatchBox lounge in West Hollywood on Sunday, along with support from Alicia Keys and LL Cool J.

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Paige Thatcher/WatchBox

The Endometriosis Foundation of America’s Blossom Ball

The Endometriosis Foundation of America (EndoFound) celebrated the 11th annual Blossom Ball in New York City on Monday, honoring Olivia Culpo and Corinne Foxx. EndoFound co-founders Tamer Seckin, MD and Padma Lakshmi were also in attendance.

Olivia Culpo Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Padma Lakshmi Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

The Night Agent special screening

Netflix hosted a special screening for its new series on Monday in L.A., with stars Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Hong Chau, DB Woodside and creator Shawn Ryan.

D.B. Woodside, Hong Chau, Luciane Buchanan and Gabriel Basso Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Maestro in Blue private screening

On Monday, Netflix hosted a private screening and dinner for the first Greek Netflix original series Maestro in Blue at the Bay Theater in the Pacific Palisades.

Kostas Christides, Nia Vardalos, Christoforos Papakaliatis and Ted Sarandos Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Fashion Trust U.S. Awards

The Fashion Trust US hosted its inaugural FTUS Awards in L.A on Tuesday, hosted by board members Tania Fares, Laura Brown, Anne Crawford, Tan France, Samira Nasr and Karla Welch with guests including Olivia Wilde, Tracee Ellis Ross, Demi Moore, Storm Reid, Dominique Thorne, Hannah Einbinder, Jurnee Smollett and Lukas Gage.

Olivia Wilde Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Scout LaRue Willis and Demi Moore Charley Gallay/Getty Images

CAPE Radiance Gala

The Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment presented Radiance, a celebratory fundraiser event that honored cultural creators and power brokers in the Asian and Pacific Islander community in L.A. on Tuesday. Honorees included Ming-Na Wen, Tati Gabrielle, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja, Dana Ledoux Miller, Shirley Kurata, Georgia Lee and Priya Satiani.

Ming-Na Wen Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Janet Yang, Michelle K. Sugihara and Bing Chen Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Tennis Channel and Brother’s Bond Bourbon’s cocktail party

Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley kicked off the Miami Open tennis tournament on Tuesday with a Tennis Channel and Brother’s Bond Bourbon cocktail party at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami that featured drinks made from their bourbon whiskey brand.

Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder Fred Mullane/Camerawork USA for Tennis Channel

Godfather of Harlem event

The Grammy Museum, in conjunction with the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective, celebrated the music of MGM+ series Godfather of Harlem on Wednesday with a screening of the season three finale followed by a conversation with executive music producer Swizz Beatz, music supervisor Stephanie Diaz-Matos, and executive producers and co-creators Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein.

Moderator Rico Love, Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Swizz Beatz, Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein Timothy Norris/Getty Images

UTA Atlanta office opening

UTA celebrated the official grand opening of its Atlanta office and Artist Space in the heart of Midtown on Wednesday, hosted by UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer alongside Mayor of Atlanta Andre Dickens and co-heads of UTA Atlanta Steve Cohen, Rob Gibbs and Arthur Lewis. Guests included Stacey Abrams, Awkwafina and KLUTCH Sports Group’s Rich Paul.

UTA co-head of Atlanta Arthur Lewis, UTA president David Kramer, UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer, Stacey Abrams, Mayor Andre Dickens, UTA co-head of Atlanta Steve Cohen, UTA co-head of Atlanta Rob Gibbs Ben Gray/ABImages

The Journey: A Music Special from Andrea Bocelli premiere

Andrea Bocelli performed live in Times Square on Thursday to celebrate the premiere of his new music special.

Andrea Bocelli and Hauser perform in Times Square Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed premiere

The HBO doc, centered on singer/songwriter Jason Isbell, premiered in L.A. on Thursday with director Sam Jones, EPs Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass and Bill Simmons, and Colin Hanks, who moderated a post-screening Q&A.

Colin Hanks, Mel Eslyn, Sam Jones, Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires and Bill Simmons Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Longchamp’s Spring/Summer 2023 party

Longchamp celebrated the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection with an beachside event at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel on Thursday, featuring a special appearance by Natalia Dyer.

Natalia Dyer Courtesy of Longchamp

Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo Premiere

Adriana Lima, LaKetih Stanfield, Harry Jowsey, Dania Ramirez and Josh Henderson were among those in attendance at Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo premiere in L.A. on Thursday.