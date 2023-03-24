×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Events of the Week: ‘Succession,’ ‘Yellowjackets’ and More

Inside this week's biggest Hollywood premieres, parties and openings.

(L-R) Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck, Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, and Kieran Culkin attend the HBO's "Succession" Season 4 Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 20, 2023 in New York City.
Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck, Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, and Kieran Culkin attend the HBO's "Succession" Season 4 Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 20. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Succession, Yellowjackets, John Wick: Chapter 4 and A Good Person.

Succession premiere

Creator Jesse Armstrong and stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook (who debuted her baby bump), Kieran Culkin, Nicholas Braun, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, J. Smith-Cameron and Alexander Skarsgård walked the carpet for the fourth and final season of the HBO hit drama on Monday in NYC.

Related Stories

Yellowjackets Season 2 still
Lifestyle

'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Promises More Twists and Turns -- Here's How to Watch Without Cable

Yellowjackets season two still with inset of showrunners Bart Nickerson, Jonathan Lisco and Ashley Lyle
TV

'Yellowjackets' Bosses Weigh In on Premiere Shocker and Look Ahead to Season 2 and Beyond

(L-R) Nicholas Braun, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, Matthew Macfadyen, and Jesse Armstrong attend the HBO's "Succession" Season 4 Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 20, 2023 in New York City.
Nicholas Braun, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, Matthew Macfadyen and Jesse Armstrong Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Alexander Skarsgard attends the HBO's "Succession" Season 4 Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 20, 2023 in New York City.
Alexander Skarsgard Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
(L-R) Sarah Snook and Dave Lawson attend the HBO's "Succession" Season 4 Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 20, 2023 in New York City.
Sarah Snook and husband Dave Lawson Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

John Wick: Chapter 4 premiere

Just days after Lance Reddick’s death, the John Wick team premiered their latest film in Hollywood on Monday in his honor, with stars including Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane and director Chad Stahelski wearing blue ribbons in tribute.

(L-R) Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 4" at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 20, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images
(L-R) Scott Adkins, Marko Zaror, Shamier Anderson, Rina Sawayama, Hiroyuki Sanada, Keanu Reeves, Erica Lee, Chad Stahelski, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Joe Drake, Natalia Tena, Clancy Brown, David Leitch, and Basil Iwanyk attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 4" at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 20, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Scott Adkins, Marko Zaror, Shamier Anderson, Rina Sawayama, Hiroyuki Sanada, Keanu Reeves, Erica Lee, Chad Stahelski, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Joe Drake, Natalia Tena, Clancy Brown, David Leitch and Basil Iwanyk Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images
Michael Burns (Vice Chairman, Lionsgate), Jon Feltheimer (CEO, Lionsgate), Keanu Reeves, Chad Stahelski, Joe Drake (Chair, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group
Lionsgate vice chairman Michael Burns, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer, Keanu Reeves, Chad Stahelski, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Joe Drake Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

A Good Person special screening

Zach Braff debuted his new MGM film on Monday in NYC with stars Florence Pugh (joined by her now-famous grandma Pat), Molly Shannon and Zoe Lister-Jones.

(L-R) Florence Pugh, Zoe Lister-Jones, Molly Shannon, and Zach Braff attend MGM's "A Good Person" New York Screening at Metrograph on March 20, 2023 in New York City.
Florence Pugh, Zoe Lister-Jones, Molly Shannon and Zach Braff Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Florence Pugh (R) and her grandmother, Pat Mackin attend MGM's "A Good Person" New York Screening at Metrograph on March 20, 2023 in New York City.
Florence Pugh and her grandmother Pat Mackin Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Yellowjackets premiere

Season two of the hit Showtime drama premiered in Los Angeles on Wednesday with stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose, Simone Kessell, Elijah Wood, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves and creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson.

(L-R) Juliette Lewis, Bart Nickerson and Ashley Lyle attend the World Premiere of Season Two of Showtime's "Yellowjackets" at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 22, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Juliette Lewis, Bart Nickerson and Ashley Lyle Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Melanie Lynskey (L) and Liv Hewson pose at the after party for the world premiere of Showtime's "Yellowjackets" season two at Lavo Restorante on March 22, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.
Melanie Lynskey and Liv Hewson Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images
Kevin Alves (L) and Sophie Thatcher pose at the after party for the world premiere of Showtime's "Yellowjackets" season two at Lavo Restorante on March 22, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.
Kevin Alves and Sophie Thatcher Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

The Power premiere

Prime Video unveiled its new series, starring Toni Collette, John Leguizamo, Auli’i Cravalho and Ria Zmitrowicz, on Thursday in NYC.

(L-R) Vernon Sanders, Toni Collette, Auli'i Cravalho, Jen Salke, John Leguizamo and Laura Lancaster attend the premiere of Prime Video's "The Power" at DGA Theater on March 23, 2023 in New York City.
Vernon Sanders, Toni Collette, Auli’i Cravalho, Jen Salke, John Leguizamo and Laura Lancaster Dominik Bindl/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images
John Leguizamo and Toni Collette attend the premiere of Prime Video's "The Power" at DGA Theater on March 23, 2023 in New York City.
John Leguizamo and Toni Collette Dominik Bindl/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Paint premiere

Owen Wilson joined Michaela Watkins, Wendi McClendon-Covey, Stephen Root and Lucy Freyer at the L.A. premiere of their IFC Films project on Thursday.

(L-R) Stephen Root, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Owen Wilson, Lucy Freyer, and Michaela Watkins attend the Los Angeles Premiere of IFC Films' "Paint" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on March 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Stephen Root, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Owen Wilson, Lucy Freyer and Michaela Watkins Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Unstable premiere

Rob Lowe and son John Owen Lowe joined co-stars Sian Clifford, Rachel Marsh, Aaron Branch and co-creator Victor Fresco at the Los Angeles premiere of their new Netflix series on Thursday, along with guests Chris Pratt and Julia Garner.

(L-R) Sian Clifford, John Owen Lowe, Rob Lowe, Aaron Branch and Rachel Marsh attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Unstable" at TUDUM Theater on March 23, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Sian Clifford, John Owen Lowe, Rob Lowe, Aaron Branch and Rachel Marsh Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
(L-R) Rob Lowe and Chris Pratt attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Unstable" pre-reception at TUDUM Theater on March 23, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Rob Lowe and Chris Pratt Emma McIntyre/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Rabbit Hole premiere

Kiefer Sutherland premiered his new Paramount+ series in NYC on Thursday with co-stars Enid Graham, Meta Golding and writer/director John Requa. 

(L-R) Enid Graham, Kiefer Sutherland, John Requa and Meta Golding attend Paramount+'s "Rabbit Hole" New York Screening at Spyscape Museum & Experience on March 23, 2023 in New York City.
Enid Graham, Kiefer Sutherland, John Requa and Meta Golding Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The Disappearance of Mrs. Wu premiere

On Friday evening, the drama-comedy starring Asian film icon Lisa Lu had its L.A. premiere, kicking off Gift Productions Inc.’s one-week theatrical run at Laemmle North Hollywood.

(L-R) Michelle Krusiec, Lisa Lu and Rochelle Ying attend Lisa Lu's North Hollywood Premiere Of "The Disappearance Of Mrs. Wu" at Laemmle NoHo 7 on March 17, 2023 in North Hollywood, California.
Michelle Krusiec, Lisa Lu and Rochelle Ying Steven Simione/Getty Images

90s Con

That’s4Entertainment hosted a weekend of nostalgia at 90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut with panels for the likes of All That, Beverly Hills, 90210, Charmed, Full House, Hocus Pocus, Saved By The Bell Clueless, Sabrina, the Teenage Witch and The Wonder Years. Saturday included a surprise guest appearance from Kenan Thompson, reuniting with Kel Mitchell for an All That panel following the announcement of the Good Burger film sequel.

Lori Beth Denberg, Danny Tamberelli, Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell attend the ALL THAT Panel at 90’s Con on March 18, 2023 in Hartford, CT.
Lori Beth Denberg, Danny Tamberelli, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Nick Cinea/Courtesy of Thats4Entertainment

Mark Twain Prize

Jennifer Aniston, Judd Apatow, Drew Barrymore, Steve Buscemi, Dana Carvey, Pete Davidson, Luis Guzmán, Tim Herlihy, Tim Meadows, Idina Menzel, Conan O’Brien, Chris Rock, Rob Schneider, David Spade and Ben Stiller were among those who saluted recipient Adam Sandler at the 24th annual Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday.

Ben Stiller, Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 19, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Ben Stiller, Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston and Drew Barrymore attend the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 19, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Jennifer Aniston and Drew Barrymore Paul Morigi/Getty Images

DBD Digitale Season 2 launch event

De Bethune and Swizz Beatz marked the release of DBD Season 2 with a launch party at the new WatchBox lounge in West Hollywood on Sunday, along with support from Alicia Keys and LL Cool J.

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Paige Thatcher/WatchBox

The Endometriosis Foundation of America’s Blossom Ball

The Endometriosis Foundation of America (EndoFound) celebrated the 11th annual Blossom Ball in New York City on Monday, honoring Olivia Culpo and Corinne Foxx. EndoFound co-founders Tamer Seckin, MD and Padma Lakshmi were also in attendance.

Olivia Culpo, EndoFound ambassador and Blossom Award honoree speaks on stage during Endometriosis Foundation Of America's (EndoFound) 11th Annual Blossom Ball at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 20, 2023 in New York City.
Olivia Culpo Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
EndoFound co-founder Padma Lakshmi attends Endometriosis Foundation Of America's (EndoFound) 11th Annual Blossom Ball at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 20, 2023 in New York City.
Padma Lakshmi Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

The Night Agent special screening

Netflix hosted a special screening for its new series on Monday in L.A., with stars Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Hong Chau, DB Woodside and creator Shawn Ryan.  

D.B. Woodside, Hong Chau, Luciane Buchanan and Gabriel Basso attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "The Night Agent" at TUDUM Theater on March 20, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
D.B. Woodside, Hong Chau, Luciane Buchanan and Gabriel Basso Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Maestro in Blue private screening

On Monday, Netflix hosted a private screening and dinner for the first Greek Netflix original series Maestro in Blue at the Bay Theater in the Pacific Palisades.

(L-R) Kostas Christides, Nia Vardalos, Christoforos Papakaliatis, and Ted Sarandos, Chief Executive Officer, Netflix attend Netflix's 'Maestro in Blue' Special Screening at The Bay Theater on March 20, 2023 in Pacific Palisades, California.
Kostas Christides, Nia Vardalos, Christoforos Papakaliatis and Ted Sarandos Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Fashion Trust U.S. Awards

The Fashion Trust US hosted its inaugural FTUS Awards in L.A on Tuesday, hosted by board members Tania Fares, Laura Brown, Anne Crawford, Tan France, Samira Nasr and Karla Welch with guests including Olivia Wilde, Tracee Ellis Ross, Demi Moore, Storm Reid, Dominique Thorne, Hannah Einbinder, Jurnee Smollett and Lukas Gage.

Olivia Wilde attends the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2023 at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Olivia Wilde Charley Gallay/Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross speaks onstage during the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2023 at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Tracee Ellis Ross Charley Gallay/Getty Images
Scout LaRue Willis and Demi Moore attend the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2023 at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Scout LaRue Willis and Demi Moore Charley Gallay/Getty Images

CAPE Radiance Gala

The Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment presented Radiance, a celebratory fundraiser event that honored cultural creators and power brokers in the Asian and Pacific Islander community in L.A. on Tuesday. Honorees included Ming-Na Wen, Tati Gabrielle, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja, Dana Ledoux Miller, Shirley Kurata, Georgia Lee and Priya Satiani.

Ming-Na Wen attends the Radiance Gala presented by Cape at The Ebell Club of Los Angeles on March 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Ming-Na Wen Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Janet Yang, Michelle K. Sugihara, and Bing Chen attend the Radiance Gala presented by Cape at The Ebell Club of Los Angeles on March 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Janet Yang, Michelle K. Sugihara and Bing Chen Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Tennis Channel and Brother’s Bond Bourbon’s cocktail party

Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley kicked off the Miami Open tennis tournament on Tuesday with a Tennis Channel and Brother’s Bond Bourbon cocktail party at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami that featured drinks made from their bourbon whiskey brand.

Paul Wesley & Ian Somerhalder attend Tennis Channel and Brother’s Bond Bourbon Miami Open Smashing Cocktail Event at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami.
Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder Fred Mullane/Camerawork USA for Tennis Channel

Godfather of Harlem event

The Grammy Museum, in conjunction with the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective, celebrated the music of MGM+ series Godfather of Harlem on Wednesday with a screening of the season three finale followed by a conversation with executive music producer Swizz Beatz, music supervisor Stephanie Diaz-Matos, and executive producers and co-creators Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein.

(L-R) Rico Love, Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Swizz Beatz, Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein attend Reel To Reel: Godfather of Harlem at The GRAMMY Museum on March 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Moderator Rico Love, Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Swizz Beatz, Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein Timothy Norris/Getty Images

UTA Atlanta office opening

UTA celebrated the official grand opening of its Atlanta office and Artist Space in the heart of Midtown on Wednesday, hosted by UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer alongside Mayor of Atlanta Andre Dickens and co-heads of UTA Atlanta Steve Cohen, Rob Gibbs and Arthur Lewis. Guests included Stacey Abrams, Awkwafina and KLUTCH Sports Group’s Rich Paul.

UTA celebrates the official grand opening of its Atlanta office and Artist Space in the heart of Midtown on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, hosted by Jeremy Zimmer (UTA CEO) and Andre Dickens (Mayor of Atlanta), and Steve Cohen, Rob Gibbs and Arthur Lewis (Co-Heads of UTA Atlanta). The opening marks the first among the industry’s biggest talent, sports, entertainment and marketing agencies to establish a full-service base of operations in the city.
UTA co-head of Atlanta Arthur Lewis, UTA president David Kramer, UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer, Stacey Abrams, Mayor Andre Dickens, UTA co-head of Atlanta Steve Cohen, UTA co-head of Atlanta Rob Gibbs Ben Gray/ABImages

The Journey: A Music Special from Andrea Bocelli premiere

Andrea Bocelli performed live in Times Square on Thursday to celebrate the premiere of his new music special.

Andrea Bocelli and Hauser enthralls crowds in Times Square with a performance to celebrate Trinity Broadcasting Networks’ premiere of THE JOURNEY: A Music Special from Andrea Bocelli, in theaters beginning April 2.
Andrea Bocelli and Hauser perform in Times Square Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed premiere

The HBO doc, centered on singer/songwriter Jason Isbell, premiered in L.A. on Thursday with director Sam Jones, EPs Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass and Bill Simmons, and Colin Hanks, who moderated a post-screening Q&A.

(L-R) Colin Hanks, Mel Eslyn, Sam Jones, Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires and Bill Simmons arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of HBO's "Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed" at The GRAMMY Museum on March 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Colin Hanks, Mel Eslyn, Sam Jones, Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires and Bill Simmons Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Longchamp’s Spring/Summer 2023 party

Longchamp celebrated the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection with an beachside event at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel on Thursday, featuring a special appearance by Natalia Dyer.

Natalia Dyer
Natalia Dyer Courtesy of Longchamp

Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo Premiere

Adriana Lima, LaKetih Stanfield, Harry Jowsey, Dania Ramirez and Josh Henderson were among those in attendance at Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo premiere in L.A. on Thursday.

LaKetih Stanfield walking the red carpet at Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo Premiere at the Microsoft Theater on Thursday, March 23rd.
LaKeith Stanfield Gilhooley Studio

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad