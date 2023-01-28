Sundance: Inside Fest’s Hottest Parties and Events (Updating)

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' star Tenoch Huerta, left, and Yalitza Aparicio from 'Sweatshop Girl,' dance during the Latinx House Latin American filmmakers cocktail reception sponsored by Luminate at the Sundance Film Festival inside the Latinx House on Jan. 21, 2023.

After two years online due to the pandemic, the Sundance Film Festival returned to Park City, Utah, for its 2023 edition from Jan. 19-29. Filmmakers, actors, artists, influencers and more returned en masse for the festivities that included a packed calendar of parties, concerts, gatherings and events that hosted many a Hollywood notable name. Take a peek inside all the action below.

Tiffany Haddish busts a move on stage inside Tao Park City. Courtesy of TAO Park City

Diplo sips from a Casamigos bottle during his DJ set as a headliner at Tao Park City. Courtesy of TAO Park City

Phoebe Dynevor , filmmaker Chloe Domont and Alden Ehrenreich toasted the world premiere of their film, Fair Play, at Sommsation Lounge. The pic became the early toast of the festival when it debuted to rave reviews and sold to Netflix in a smash $20 million deal. Courtesy of Stephen Lovekin

Jeremy O. Harris and Dakota Johnson attend as Gucci celebrates Bethann Hardison and Frédéric Tcheng’s Invisible Beauty at Park City’s Nickel Bar at Firewood on Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Gucci) Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Magazine Dreams costars Taylour Paige and Haley Bennett attend as Gucci toasts Bethann Hardison and Frédéric Tcheng’s Invisible Beauty at Park City’s Nickel Bar at Firewood on Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Gucci) Presley Ann/Getty Images

Jimmy Tatro and Zoey Deutch attend the Theater Camp Premiere Party hosted by Acura at Acura Festival Village during Sundance Film Festival 2023 on Jan. 21, 2023, in Park City, Utah. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Thuso Mbedu, Jonathan Majors and Danai Gurira attend the Gotham Sundance Dinner in celebration of The Sidney Poitier Initiative and Gotham Alumni hosted by Jonathan Majors and Jeffrey Sharp at Grub Steak on Jan. 21, 2023, in Park City, Utah. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Randall Park, Crystal Echo Hawk and Eugenio Derbez attend a directors panel at IllumiNative’s inaugural Indigenous House. Anna Webber/Getty Images

Boots Riley and Nikyatu Jusu attend Sundance Institute’s Inaugural Opening Night: A Taste Of Sundance presented by IMDbPro. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Marin Ireland and Breeda Wool strike a pose at Planned Parenthood’s Sex Politics Film & TV reception at Handle. Co-Hosted by Nisha Ganatra, Planned Parenthood’s Caren Spruch and Karrie Galloway, the event also drew Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok. Annetta Marion, Tia Lessin, Emma Pildes and Nicole Newnham. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images) Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Shortcomings stars Debby Ryan, Justin H. Min and Sherry Cola have fun at the post-premiere reception for their Randall Park film at Sommsation at the Zooz Cinema Center. Courtesy of Sommsation Lounge

IMDb founder and CEO Col Needham presents the IMDb STARmeter Award in the “Fan Favorite” category to Jennifer Connelly at IMDb Studio at Acura Festival Village. Connelly stars in the fest selection Bad Behaviour after recently starring in Top Gun: Maverick. Corey Nickols/Getty Images

Sofia Coppola and Emilia Jones (who turned heads in two high-profile films this year including Fairyland and Cat Person) attend the Fairyland premiere party at Zooz Cinema Center at Sommsation Lounge. Sommsation, a nationwide wine experience brand and direct-to-consumer online wine shop, hosted events for The Starling Girl, Fair Play, Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out, and Blueback as well as Black-owned film company Confluential Films, BASIC Magazine, Mammoth Film Festival and The Ankler. Courtesy of Sommsation Lounge

The Starling Girl’s Lewis Pullman, Laurel Parmet, Eliza Scanlen, Austin Abrams and Jimmi Simpson duck into the Collider Studio presented by Saratoga Springs Water inside Zooz Cinema Center. Courtesy of Zooz Cinema Center

Filmmaker Roger Ross Williams, Cassandro inspiration Saúl Armendáriz and Pimpinela Escarlata share an onstage moment at the Outfest Outpost at Acura Festival Village hosted by Acura. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks checks into the UTA House for the Archer Roose reception. Courtesy of UTA

The cast attends the Going Varsity in Mariachi premiere at Park Avenue Theater. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

White Lotus star Brittany O’Grady stops by a pop-up by luxury footwear label mou at the Zooz Cinema Center to pick up sought-after winter boots. Also checking out the mou offerings were Karreuche Tran, Haley Bennett, Jasmine Curtis-Smith, Heather Gay, Jonathan Bennett, Emilia Jones, Owen Thiele, Emma Tremblay, Lily Gladstone, Will Forte, A.V. Rockwell and Jonathan Majors. Other sponsors included Zooz Group, Collider.com, Saratoga Spring Water, Hendrick’s Gin, Emsculpt NEO and EMFACE, Sommsation, Fisker, mou and Stella Artois. (Credit: Photagonist.ca)

Jaymes Vaughan and Jonathan Bennett checked out Debbie Durkin’s 15th annual ECOLUXE Lounge in partnership with ABC4. Courtesy of Debbie Durkin