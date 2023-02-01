Super Bowl LVII: The Best Parties, Concerts and Events in Phoenix During Big Game Week (Updating)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the 2023 Super Bowl — and fans are now making last-minute travel plans to the Grand Canyon State ahead of the NFL championship game. Taking place Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the game will feature first-time Super Bowl performer Rihanna as the headliner for the Apple Music Halftime Show.

Prices for Super Bowl LVII tickets are skyrocketing, with resale platforms such as SeatGeek, StubHub, VividSeats and Ticketmaster commanding seats at $4,859 and up. On Location, the league’s official hospitality partner, is offering ticket packages for Eagles and Chiefs fans starting at $5,525 per person. Hotel stays are also soaring, with nightly rates for rooms in the greater Phoenix area going for an average of $500 and up.

Fashion-loving football fans can wear their team pride on their sleeves, too. Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty label has dropped an exclusive Game Day collection ($25 to $113) of limited-edition jerseys, hoodies, sweatpants, beanies and more. The superstar also teamed with Philadelphia-based brand Mitchell & Ness for a range of Super Bowl merch ($45 to $120) that includes graphic T-shirts and sweaters, while the NFL tapped Arizona-based labels Ashley Macias, Elias Jade Not Afraid, Manor and OXDX to design exclusive pieces for its Origins apparel line. The four-designer collection debuts Feb. 8 at a pop-up at The Showcase Room (149 S. Farmer Ave.) in Tempe and will available on the NFL’s online shop beginning Feb. 9.

Rihanna in Savage X Fenty’s Game Day collection. Savage X Fenty

Ahead, The Hollywood Reporter has rounded up the best Super Bowl parties and events in Phoenix and beyond during big game weekend, plus what else to know about buying tickets, flights, hotel rooms and more if you’re heading to the Southwest. From the Bud Light Super Bowl Fest (where performers include Paramore, Imagine Dragons and Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee Wee) and H.wood’s spectacular featuring Drake, to W Scottsdale’s Super Weekend featuring Cardi B and Ludacris, see our list of the top Super Bowl events and check back often for updates.

Super Bowl 2023: Date, Start Time, Tickets

The Super Bowl LVII takes place Sunday, Feb. 12 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Stadium gates open at 12:30 p.m. MT and kickoff is at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets are available to buy online from $4,859 at SeatGeek, StubHub, VividSeats and Ticketmaster.

Where to Buy Plane Tickets for Super Bowl Weekend

Attendees will want to fly into the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (dubbed America’s friendliest airport) located three miles east of downtown Phoenix, or about 20 minutes from State Farm Stadium. Round-trip nonstop flights for Feb. 10 to 12 from Kansas City to Phoenix start at $780, while Philadelphia trips are from $1,037, according to Google Flights as of press time. Here are a few of the best places to buy plane tickets for Super Bowl weekend online:

CheapOAir Flight and hotel packages start at $2,615 per person, and two-night stays from Feb. 10 to 12 are going from $808 at two-star hotels to $2,268 for the top-rated four-star properties.

Expedia Find flight and hotel packages for Phoenix and nearby areas at a range of budgets.

JSX Flights for the semi-private jet service start at $249 each way to and from Burbank, Dallas, Denver/Boulder, Las Vegas, Oakland or San Diego.

Skyscanner Get price alerts for the best deals on hotels, car rentals and flights to and from Kansas City, Philadelphia and other cities for the Super Bowl.

United Airlines Roundtrip flights from Kansas City to Phoenix are starting at $518, and flights to and from Philadelphia are from $655.

Where to Book Hotels in Phoenix and Beyond for Super Bowl Weekend

Looking for the best hotels in Glendale, Scottsdale and more cities in the greater Phoenix area for the Super Bowl? See some booking options below, including vacation home rentals, luxury resorts and more for stays from Feb. 10 to 12; all prices are accurate as of press time.

Airbnb Guest rooms are going for about $300 and up per night, while entire homes are available to rent from $500 nightly in Phoenix.

The Arizona Biltmore, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, in Phoenix. Arizona Biltmore

Arizona Biltmore, A Waldorf Astoria Resort The luxury Hilton resort is sold out from Feb. 10 to 11, but rooms are still available for Feb. 12 from $2,363; book online or get more info here.

2400 E. Missouri Ave., Phoenix; (602) 955-6600

Booking.com Of more than 225 properties in and around Phoenix, about 71 percent are unavailable from Feb. 9 to 12, so travelers will want to book sooner rather than later. Two-star motel rooms are going for about $372 per night, while four-star hotels are from $2,095 nightly.

Castle Hot Springs For a pre- or post-Super Bowl desert getaway about an hour north of Phoenix, the historic landmark’s rates (two- to three-night minimum stay) are $1,925 to $2,125 nightly and include breakfast, lunch and dinner; resort activities such as hiking and yoga; and service charges and gratuities. Rooms are maximum double occupancy and Cottage stays are a max of six adults. Learn more and book online here.

5050 N. Castle Hot Springs Rd., Morristown; (877) 724-9149

Expedia Nightly stays range from $332 for a condo rental and $411 for motels, to $520 for one-star hotels and $746 and up for three-star boutique rooms.

Hilton The hotelier’s many properties across the greater Phoenix area average about $459 per night and rooms are going fast for Super Bowl weekend.

Marriott Nightly rates start at $574 for rooms in Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe and other greater Phoenix area cities, with availability at Marriott properties such as Residence Inn, Four Points by Sheraton and Courtyard hotels.

Mountain Shadows Resort Nestled below Camelback Mountain, the award-winning destination boasts a picturesque 18-hole golf course, two 75-foot pools surrounded by private cabanas, a fitness and wellness center and more. Rates are $799 to $2,500 nightly for the week of the Super Bowl; learn more or book online here.

5445 E. Lincoln Dr., Paradise; (855) 485-1417

Talking Stick Resort The four-star casino and hotel will host a slew of Super Bowl events, including Sports Illustrated‘s parties and Shaq’s Fun House; see more below. Rates are $299 to $1,899 nightly the week of the big game; learn more and book online here.

9800 Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale; (480) 850-7777

VRBO Vacation rentals for two or more people are between $500 to $2,500 per night in Phoenix and surrounding areas.

The Best Super Bowl LVII Events

From concerts put on by Sports Illustrated, Rolling Stone and Maxim to charitable soirées that include mingling with NFL stars and A-listers, see THR‘s roundup of the best 2023 Super Bowl parties, shows and events in Phoenix and beyond below. Unless otherwise noted, all events are 21 and up and in Mountain Standard Time.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s at Phoenix Convention Center

When Feb. 4 to 11 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where Phoenix Convention Center, 100 N. 3rd St., Phoenix

What The NFL’s exclusive event invites fans to meet football legends and current and former players, shop official merchandise, participate in interactive games such as a 40-yard dash, take photos with the Vince Lombardi trophy and Super Bowl Rings and more. Note that the NFL OnePass app is required for entry.

Tickets From $20 and free for ages 12 and under; buy online at SeatGeek, Ticketmaster

Sunday, Feb. 5

Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s at Phoenix Convention Center

When Feb. 5 to 11 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where Phoenix Convention Center, 100 N. 3rd St., Phoenix

What The NFL’s exclusive event invites fans to meet football legends and current and former players, shop official merchandise, participate in interactive games such as a 40-yard dash, take photos with the Vince Lombardi trophy and Super Bowl Rings and more. Note that the NFL OnePass app is required for entry.

Tickets From $20 and free for ages 12 and under; buy online at SeatGeek, Ticketmaster

Monday, Feb. 6

Super Bowl Opening Night

When Feb. 8 at 6 p.m.

Where Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St., Phoenix

What Presented by Fast Twitch, the Super Bowl week kickoff event will bring both teams together for their first public appearances ahead of the game. Fans will get the chance to win prizes (including Super Bowl tickets), get autographs from NFL legends, take photos with team mascots and players and more.

Tickets Buy online at SeatGeek ($9 and up), StubHub ($17 and up), Ticketmaster ($20 and up) or VividSeats ($12 and up)

Tuesday, Feb. 7

The Sports Power Brunch: Celebrating the Most Powerful Women in Sports

When Feb. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where The Clayton House, 3719 N. 75th St., Scottsdale

What The fourth annual power brunch sponsored by the NFL, Paramount Content for Change, Meta and Head & Shoulders will honor 35V/Boardroom CMO Sarah Flynn, Truth DEI founder and CEO Nona Lee and WNBA MVP and Olympic gold medalist A’ja Wilson. This year’s charity recipients are the American Cancer Society and the Sterling Legacy Fund and the event will also include panel discussions. More info here.

Tickets From $375; buy online at EventBrite

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate

When Feb. 8 to 12 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where Historic Old Town Scottsdale, E. Main St. and N. Brown Ave., Scottsdale

What ESPN takes over the heart of Old Town Scottsdale for a free, Old West-style pregame party. The sports network will broadcast live coverage of the Super Bowl, NFL Live and the Sunday NFL Countdown during the five-day event. Guests enjoy life-sized games, live entertainment, a Western bar, food from local businesses, giveaways and more.

A Night of Pride with GLAAD and NFL

When Feb. 8 at 7 p.m.

Where Sheraton Downtown Phoenix, 340 N. 3rd Ave., Phoenix

What Presented by Smirnoff, the charitable soirée features a live performance by Betty Who, a panel discussion powered by Yahoo and a guest list that includes NFL legend R.K. Russell, football star Byron Jenkins, GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis, NFL evp and CMO Tim Ellis, RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s Joey Jay, Ghosts actor Asher Grodman and others.

24th Annual Super Bowl Soul Celebration

When Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Where Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St., Mesa

When Patti LaBelle, Israel Houghton and Players Choir bring an uplifting gospel celebration to the Mesa Arts Center.

Tickets From $63; buy online here

W Scottsdale

W Scottsdale’s Suits & Sneakers

When Feb. 8 from 8 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Where Cottontail Lounge at W Scottsdale, 7277 E. Camelback Rd., Scottsdale

What Cottontail Lounge’s Super Weekend at W Scottsdale kicks off with a Phoenix Fashion Week show with a runway featuring NFL, MLB and NHL athletes. Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer will host and Rick Ross is set to perform.

Tickets From $150; buy online here

Thursday, Feb. 9

Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate

When Feb. 9 to 12 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where Historic Old Town Scottsdale, E. Main St. and N. Brown Ave., Scottsdale

What ESPN takes over the heart of Old Town Scottsdale for a free, Old West-style pregame party. The sports network will broadcast live coverage of the Super Bowl, NFL Live and the Sunday NFL Countdown during the five-day event. Guests enjoy life-sized games, live entertainment, a Western bar, food from local businesses, giveaways and more.

Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s at Phoenix Convention Center

When Feb. 9 to 11 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where Phoenix Convention Center, 100 N. 3rd St., Phoenix

What The NFL’s exclusive event invites fans to meet football legends and current and former players, shop official merchandise, participate in interactive games such as a 40-yard dash, take photos with the Vince Lombardi trophy and Super Bowl Rings and more. Note that the NFL OnePass app is required for entry.

Tickets From $20 and free for ages 12 and under; buy online at SeatGeek, Ticketmaster

Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s at Hance Park

When Feb. 9 from 2 to 10 p.m.

Where Hance Park, 67 W. Culver St., Phoenix

What Jimmy Eat World is the Thursday headliner of the three-day, family-friendly experience presented by Lowe’s at Hance Park. The free event also brings entertainment, local food, a 50-by-80-foot obstacle course and more activities; note that the clear bag policy will be enforced.

On Location

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

When Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.

Where Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St., Phoenix

What Presented by Bud Light and executive-produced by On Location and Synergy, the three-day festival’s first event features performances by Paramore and Bleachers. More info here.

Tickets $53 and up; buy online at SeatGeek, Ticketmaster, VividSeats

12th Annual NFL Honors

When Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.

Where Symphony Hall, Phoenix Convention Center, 75 N. 2nd St., Phoenix

What Kelly Clarkson hosts the 12th annual awards ceremony presented by Invisalign. The prime-time special airs live at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, NFL Network and Peacock and will recognize the league’s best players, performances and plays of the 2022 season.

W Scottsdale Presents G-Eazy

When Feb. 9 from 9 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Where Cottontail Lounge at W Scottsdale, 7277 E. Camelback Rd., Scottsdale

What W Scottsdale’s Super Weekend continues with a performance by G-Eazy presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar.

Tickets From $150; buy online here

Friday, Feb. 10

Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate

When Feb. 10 to 12 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where Historic Old Town Scottsdale, E. Main St. and N. Brown Ave., Scottsdale

What ESPN takes over the heart of Old Town Scottsdale for a free, Old West-style pregame party. The sports network will broadcast live coverage of the Super Bowl, NFL Live and the Sunday NFL Countdown during the five-day event. Guests enjoy life-sized games, live entertainment, a Western bar, food from local businesses, giveaways and more.

Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s at Phoenix Convention Center

When Feb. 10 to 11 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where Phoenix Convention Center, 100 N. 3rd St., Phoenix

What The NFL’s exclusive event invites fans to meet football legends and current and former players, shop official merchandise, participate in interactive games such as a 40-yard dash, take photos with the Vince Lombardi trophy and Super Bowl Rings and more. Note that the NFL OnePass app is required for entry.

Tickets From $20 and free for ages 12 and under; buy online at SeatGeek, Ticketmaster

Sports Illustrated Golf Invitational

When Feb. 10 at 11 a.m.

Where Talking Stick Golf Club, 9998 Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale

What Celebrities, athletes and sports lovers will tee off at Sports Illustrated‘s golf invitational co-produced by Authentic Brands Group and JP Sports + Entertainment. The tournament will feature local businesses competing for Best Local Culinary Fare and Best Local Cocktails titles and the event will raise funds for charity partner American Cancer Society and Sterling Legacy Fund.

Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s at Hance Park

When Feb. 10 from 2 to 10 p.m.

Where Hance Park, 67 W. Culver St., Phoenix

What The second installment in a series, the Hance Park event features Lee Brice as the main performance, plus entertainment, local food, games and more activities; note that the clear bag policy will be enforced.

BetMGM West Fest

When Feb. 10 at 6 p.m.

Where Westgate Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale

What Marshmello and Nightmre perform at the inaugural BetMGM West Fest’s first installment taking place near State Farm Stadium. Local and national restaurants and a beer garden will be in the mix and a portion of beer sales will benefit a local charity; more info here.

Tickets From $69; buy online here

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

When Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.

Where Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St., Phoenix

What Dave Matthews Band and vinyl-only DJ Pee Wee (aka Anderson .Paak) headline the Bud Light series’ second event presented by On Location and Synergy. More info here.

Tickets $41 and up; buy online at SeatGeek, Ticketmaster, VividSeats

Shaq’s Fun House

Shaq’s Fun House Presented by Netspend

When Feb. 10 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where Talking Stick Resort, 9800 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale

Snoop Dogg and Diplo headline Shaq’s Fun House, a part-festival, part-carnival event produced by Medium Rare that will house games, rides and a six-hour open bar.

Tickets $399 and up; buy online here

Planters Legends Party

When Feb 10 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where Gila River Resorts & Casinos, Wild Heart Pass, 5040 Wild Horse Pass Blvd., Chandler

What Hosted by Rob Gronkowski and Vernon Davis, the Planters Legends Party schedule includes a kickoff soiree, a comedy roast and toast hosted by Michael Rapaport, a life performance by Nelly and more. The event is presented by BetMGM and Smirnoff.

Tickets From $250; buy online at Ticketmaster

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone Live

When Feb. 10 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where The Clayton House, 3719 N. 75th St., Scottsdale

What Travis Scott, Robin Thicke, DJ & MC Irie and J Whoo Kid will perform at the magazine’s fifth Super Bowl weekend event in partnership with Talent Resources Sports. The event will raise funds for charity partner Amerian Cancer Society and sponsors including Crown Royal, Bodyarmor, Hemper, Armand De Brignac, Ace of Spade and Aviator Nation will be inside with more.

Tickets From $1,000; buy online here

W Scottsdale Presents Cardi B

When Feb. 10 from 9 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Where Cottontail Lounge at W Scottsdale, 7277 E. Camelback Rd., Scottsdale

What Cardi B headlines W Scottsdale’s Friday installment of its Super Weekend series.

Tickets From $400; buy online here

H.wood Homecoming Annual Pop-Up Experience

When Feb. 10 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where Scottsdale Hangar One, 15220 N. 78th Way, Scottsdale

Presented by Cash App and Visa, H.wood and Uncommon Entertainment’s invite-only event take over Scottsdale’s luxury private jet complex with a headlining show by Drake and more musical performances.

Blue42 Presented by Johnnie Walker Blue Label and Tequila Don Julio

When Feb. 10 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where Phoenix Art Museum, 1625 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix

What The invite-only event with Sieglman Stable will feature a yet-to-be-announced musical guest and a DJ performance by Ruckus.

2023 Hall of Fame Party

When Feb 10 at 10 p.m.

Where Gila River Resorts & Casinos, Wild Heart Pass, 5040 Wild Horse Pass Blvd., Chandler

What Cardi B, Offset, DJ Shift and Paul Oakenfold perform at the third annual Hall of Fame Party at the resort’s Showroom.

Tickets From $200; buy online at Ticketmaster and Tixr

Saturday, Feb. 11

2023 Super Bowl Breakfast

When Feb. 11 from 8 to 10 a.m.

Where JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa, 5350 E. Marriott Dr., Phoenix

What The NFL’s Athletes in Action Super Bowl Breakfast will present the Bart Starr Award to a current player to recognize their “outstanding character, integrity and leadership on and off the field.”

Tickets From $200; buy online here

Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate

When Feb. 11 to 12 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where Historic Old Town Scottsdale, E. Main St. and N. Brown Ave., Scottsdale

What ESPN takes over the heart of Old Town Scottsdale for a free, Old West-style pregame party. The sports network will broadcast live coverage of the Super Bowl, NFL Live and the Sunday NFL Countdown during the five-day event. Guests enjoy life-sized games, live entertainment, a Western bar, food from local businesses, giveaways and more.

2023 NFL’s Play Football Family Festival

When Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where 3700 S. Arizona Ave., Chandler

What Youth and high school football communities, fans and coaches are invited to this free event to meet NFL legends and current players, try equipment, learn skills and drills and other athletic activities.

Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s at Hance Park

When Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where Hance Park, 67 W. Culver St., Phoenix

What The third and final day in the series promises live entertainment, local food, games and more activities. A headliner has yet to be announced; note that the clear bag policy will be enforced.

Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s at Phoenix Convention Center

When Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where Phoenix Convention Center, 100 N. 3rd St., Phoenix

What The NFL’s exclusive event invites fans to meet football legends and current and former players, shop official merchandise, participate in interactive games such as a 40-yard dash, take photos with the Vince Lombardi trophy and Super Bowl Rings and more. Note that the NFL OnePass app is required for entry.

Tickets From $20 and free for ages 12 and under; buy online at SeatGeek, Ticketmaster

Park West Bubble Bowl

When Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where 9744 W. Northern Ave., Peoria

What The city of Peoria’s free family-friendly event celebrates the Super Bowl with bubble activation stations, science demonstrations, a foam zone, entertainment, games and other fun activities.

Gronk Beach

Gronk Beach Presented by The Beast Unleashed

When Feb. 11 from 12 to 6 p.m.

Where Talking Stick Resort, 9800 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale

What Four-time Super Bowl champion and former University of Arizona star Rob Gronkowski’s music festival (also produced by Medium Rare) boasts performances by 21 Savage, Lil Jon and Diplo, plus a celebrity volleyball competition.

Tickets $250 to $3,500 and up; buy online here

The Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Party 2023

When Feb. 11 from 12 to 5 p.m.

Where Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, 7555 N. Pima Rd., Scottsdale

What The philanthropic event will spotlight Champions for the Homeless at St. Vincent De Paul’s Homeless Shelter while honoring legendary sports agent Leigh Steinberg. A performance by Kim Cruse, the 10th Annual Brain Summit and the Steinberg Denicola Humanitarian Awards are also on the schedule.

Tickets From $1,000; buy tickets online here

Game On Goodyear

When Feb. 11 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Where Goodyear Civic Park, 1900 N. Civid Square, Goodyear

What The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee partner city invites football fans to enjoy food trucks, a beer garden, inflatables, interactive drills, friendly competitions, giveaways, photo opps and more.

Taste of the NFL 2023

When Feb. 11 at 4 p.m.

Where Chateau Luxe, 1175 E. Lone Cactus Dr., Phoenix

What Mingle with NFL players and taste the best of Phoenix’s food scene at this pregame party that benefits GenYouth. More info here.

Tickets From $750; buy online at Ticketmaster

BetMGM West Fest

When Feb. 11 at 6 p.m.

Where Westgate Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale

What Tim McGraw and Bailey Zimmerman perform at the second night of BetMGM’s inaugural Super Bowl event which includes food from local and national restaurants and a beer garden. More info here.

Tickets From $129; buy online at Fevo

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

When Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.

Where Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St., Phoenix

What The third and final installment of Bud Light’s series features Imagine Dragons and Kane Brown. More info here.

Tickets From $122; buy online at SeatGeek, Ticketmaster, VividSeats

Tao

Tao x Maxim Big Game Party: Catch Me If You Can

When Feb. 11 at 8 p.m.

Where Southwest Jet Center, 14988 N. 78th Way, Scottsdale

The invite-only Catch Me If You Can-themed event promises live performances by Zedd, Loud Luxury, Plastik Funk, DJ unKommon and more at Scottsdale Airport’s new Southwest Jet Center. Activations include a color-changing BMW XM vehicle, a Jose Cuervo cocktail lounge, an L.A. Golf putting experience and more; a silent auction will benefit Legends for Charity. More info here.

Tickets From $325 for general admission to $2,500 for VIP; buy online at EventBrite, TickPick, VividSeats

Playboy Presents Ludacris

When Feb. 11 from 9 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Where Cottontail Lounge at W Scottsdale, 7277 E. Camelback Rd., Scottsdale

What Ludacris headlines Playboy’s Super Bowl party at W Scottsdale’s Super Weekend series.

Tickets From $200; buy online here

Sports Illustrated

SI The Party Presented by Captain Morgan

When Feb. 11 at 9 p.m.

Where Talking Stick Resort, 9800 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale

The Chainsmokers and Machine Gun Kelly headline the musical lineup of Sports Illustrated‘s annual party, presented by Captain Morgan. More info here.

Tickets From $618; buy online at Tixr, SeatGeek, StubHub

Sunday, Feb. 12

Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate

When Feb. 12 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where Historic Old Town Scottsdale, E. Main St. and N. Brown Ave., Scottsdale

What ESPN takes over the heart of Old Town Scottsdale for a free, Old West-style pregame party. The sports network will broadcast live coverage of the Super Bowl, NFL Live and the Sunday NFL Countdown during the five-day event. Guests enjoy life-sized games, live entertainment, a Western bar, food from local businesses, giveaways and more.

W Scottsdale Skybox Sunday

When Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where Cottontail Lounge at W Scottsdale, 7277 E. Camelback Rd., Scottsdale

What W Scottsdale’s Super Weekend series wraps up with a viewing party featuring a wet deck, private cabanas and a giant LED video wall.

Tickets Request a reservation here

NFL

NFL TikTok Tailgate

When Feb. 12

Where State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Dr., Glendale

What Jason Derulo and the Black Keys headline the NFL’s pregame party that will be televised on Fox ahead of the championship game. Fans can catch live programming on @NFL on TikTok with gameday predictions, commentary, appearances by special guests, performances and more.

2023 Hall of Fame Tailgate

When Feb 12 at 11 a.m.

Where Gila River Resorts & Casinos, Oasis Pool at Wild Heart Pass, 5040 Wild Horse Pass Blvd., Chandler

What The Blacktop Streetball Association makes its debut at this big game tailgate and watch party that promises food, DJs, cheerleaders, giveaways and activations.

Tickets From $49; buy online here

1800 Tequila’s GameDay Tastes Better on the Rocks

When Feb. 12 at 3:30 p.m.

Where Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale, 5445 E. Lincoln Dr., Paradise Valley

What 1800 Tequila’s invite-only Super Bowl viewing party includes a surprise performance, DJ sets, food and more.

Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate

Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate

When Feb. 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where 9191 Cardinals Way, Glendale

Where Stagecoach brings a special country set from Diplo and Locash at Guy Fieri’s Flavortown food and music festival. Presented by Cash App and Visa and produced by Medium Rare, the family-friendly event will house a Taste of Phoenix, more than 20 restaurant pop-ups and more just outside State Farm Stadium. Free general admission courtesy of TickPick; VIP tickets are available here and Cash App card holders save 25 percent off food and drink purchases.

Tickets General admission free, $400 and up for VIP tickets and $5,000 and up for Wynn VIP tables; buy online at Tixr