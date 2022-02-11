Super Bowl LVI: Inside This Week’s Biggest Concerts, Events and Parties

As Los Angeles plans to host its first Super Bowl in nearly 30 years — and this time with a home team in contention — the city is gearing up for plenty of festivities. From A-list concerts to star-studded parties, here’s a look inside L.A.’s biggest Hollywood events leading up to the big game.

NFL Honors

Hosted by Keegan-Michael Key on Thursday night, this year’s primetime awards special recognizing the league’s best players, performances and plays from the 2021 season was held right alongside SoFi Stadium at Inglewood’s YouTube Theater. Among the Hollywood talent taking part in the show was Mark Wahlberg, Issa Rae, Kelly Clarkson, Katy Perry, Taraji P. Henson and Rebel Wilson.

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest with Machine Gun Kelly and Halsey

Kicking off the three-night Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival at downtown L.A’s Crypto.com Arena, Machine Gun Kelly took the stage on Thursday, where he was joined by Willow Smith, Trippie Redd and frequent collaborator Travis Barker. Halsey also served as co-headliner, performing her first show in two years with five songs off her 2021 album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

A Night of Pride with GLAAD and NFL

On Thursday GLAAD and the NFL hosted A Night of Pride, sponsored by Pepsi Stronger Together, at SoFi Stadium, with a performance by Big Freedia as well as panel discussions on advances in LGBTQ inclusion in sports and the NFL’s commitment to LGBTQ former and current players. Guests included Alyssa Milano, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Jai Rodriguez, Justin Sylvester, LZ Granderson, Mollee Grey and Pamela Stewart, chair of GLAAD’s board of directors.

Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous album release party

Hours after facing a crush of media inside the NFL’s Media Center in Downtown Los Angeles while seated alongside Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg to talk up Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show, the queen of hip hop and R&B headed to West Hollywood for a bash to celebrate a new album. Helping toast the collection of new tracks were Bruno Mars, Taraji P. Henson, Ellen Pompeo, Anderson.Paak, Joan Smalls and Joseph Sikora. The event, held at The Classic Cat, was sponsored by Blige’s label Sun Goddess Wines, Pepsi, 300 Entertainment and Amazon R&B Rotation.

John Mayer SiriusXM and Pandora’s Small Stage Series show

The musician took to the stage at the Hollywood Palladium on Wednesday for a big game kickoff, performing his first show since the pandemic. The performance was also aired on SiriusXM and Pandora, and was paired with a sit-down conversation with close friend Andy Cohen, who also introduced Mayer at the L.A. show. Heidi Klum, Vanessa Hudgens, Olivia Culpo, Paris Jackson, Marlon Wayans and Jeff Ross were among those also in attendance.

The Volume Anniversary Party

Colin Cowherd’s sports podcasting company The Volume toasted its first anniversary on Wednesday at producer Brent Montgomery partyhouse in Beverly Hills, where the media personality was joined by The Ringer’s Bill Simmons and Kevin Clark, NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt and Peter Schrager, Village Roadshow’s Steve Mosko, FS1’s Joy Taylor, Alex Curry and Clay Travis, WME head of sports Josh Pyatt, Silver Tribe Media CEO Michael Klein, WWE President and Cowherd’s former agent Nick Khan and musician Akon.

The 3rd Annual Sports Power Brunch

The Tuesday event honored Vanessa Bryant (inaugural Be Your Own Champion Award), Los Angeles Sparks senior vp Natalie White (Trailblazer Award presented by LPS Consulting PR), EAG Sports Management CEO and founder Denise White (She-Mogul Award presented by NFL) and Fox Sports executive vp communications Terri Hines (Power of Spirit Award presented by CANTU), along with other women who have had a powerful impact on the sports industry.