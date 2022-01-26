Super Bowl LVI: Roundup of Concerts, Events and Parties in Los Angeles During Big Game Week (Updating)

For the first time since 1993, Los Angeles will host the NFL’s championship game when Super Bowl LVI comes to town on Feb. 13, marking the first league title to be held in the city’s $5 billion SoFi Stadium. Despite the threat of COVID-19, the typical swirl of concerts, events, parties and gatherings are still on the schedule — with a few more protocols and nasal swabs than in a normal year. The Hollywood Reporter rounded up the biggest events happening during the week of the big game.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s

Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 S. Figeuroa St., Los Angeles, 12-10 p.m.

The exclusive NFL event offers fans the opportunity to get autographs from current and former players and legends, shop merchandise from NFL Shop presented by Visa and participate in a long list of games and attractions like training camps, FedEX Air and Ground Challenges, Lowe’s Field Goal Kick, NFL Extra Points Kick Issued by Barclays, combine obstacle course and a 40-yard dash, among others. COVID-19 vaccination testing and shots available on site (with free admittance for those who get jabs on site). Tickets here.

Sunday, Feb. 6

Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s

Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 S. Figeuroa St., Los Angeles, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 7

TBD

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Wheels Up x Rao’s Member Dinner

Rao’s LA, 1006 Seward St., 8 p.m.

Private dinner for members that will feature a multi-course meal prepared by executive chef Dino Gatto, boldfaced name guests and a briefing from Wheels Up chairman and CEO Kenny Dichter on recent business and the brand’s presence during game week.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Wheels Up x Rao’s Member Dinner

Rao’s LA, 1006 Seward St., 8 p.m.

Charles Woodson’s Intercept Media Dinner

Eveleigh, 8752 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, 5:30-8 p.m.

The NFL veteran, Super Bowl champ and onetime Heisman Trophy winner is hosting a private VIP dinner to kick off the big game week during which he’ll share insights and stories about the global spectacle while offering a selection of his Intercept Wines.

Rooftop Luxury Tailgate

L’Ermitage Beverly Hills, 9291 Burton Way, Beverly Hills, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Will Blackmon, former NFL player and founder of The Wine MVP, teams with Jordan Winery for a luxury tailgate experience featuring hors d’oeuvres and Jordan wines in celebration of the vineyard’s 50th anniversary.

John Mayer’s “Small Stage Series” for SiriusXM Subscribers and Pandora Listeners

The Hollywood Palladium, 6215 Sunset Blvd., 8 p.m.

John Mayer is headlining this special event, which will feature an exclusive performance followed by a sit-down Q&A hosted by Bravo star and longtime Mayer pal Andy Cohen.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s

Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 S. Figeuroa St., Los Angeles, 3-10 p.m.

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Crypto.com Arena, 1111 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly perform at this installment of the series, put on by Bud Light and On Location, the official hospitality partner of the NFL. The fest is executive produced by On Location and Synergy Prods. Tickets here.

NFL Honors Presented by Invisalign

YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park, 1011 Stadium Dr., Inglewood, 6 p.m.

Keegan-Michael Key is hosting the primetime awards special that recognize the league’s best players, performances and plays from the 2021 season. The show is airing live on ABC and will be simulcast on ESPN+ and NFL Network. Produced by On Location.

All-Star Comedy Jam

Microsoft Theater, 777 Chick Hearn Ct., Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Produced by Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud in partnership with Shaquille O’Neal and Jeff Clanagan, the comedy showcase will be hosted by DeRay Davis and feature sets by Bill Bellamy, Michael Blackson, Earthquake and Mo’Nique with surprise guests expected. Tickets here.

8th Annual Culinary Kickoff Presented by Porsche

Porsche Experience Center Los Angeles, 19800 South Main St., Carson, 7 p.m.

Chefs Charlie Palmer, Michael Mina, Adam Sobel, Nate Appleman, Evan Funke, Roy Choi, Michael Voltaggio, Matt Lee, Lasheeda Perry, Eunbee Lee and others are expected at this event that benefits the Culinary Kickoff Scholarship Fund. Talent expected: Charles Woodson, Marshall Faulk, Warren Moon, Ronnie Lott, Sage Steele and others. Partners: Charles Woodson Intercept Wines JaM Cellars, John Anthony Wines, Silver Oak, Passing Time, Mirror Wines, Williams-Seylem, JCB, Woodson Whiskey and more. Tickets here.

Wheels Up x Rao’s Member Dinner

Rao’s LA, 1006 Seward St., 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11

Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s

Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 S. Figeuroa St., Los Angeles, 3-10 p.m.

DirecTV Presents MaximBet

City Market, 1057 S. San Pedro St., Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

The Chainsmokers and Lil Baby will headline the first installment on the weekend schedule for these party partners. Produced by unKommon, the show will take place in a custom 45,000 square foot, open-air pavilion. Partners include BMW, Jose Cuervo, SimWin Spots, Legends for Charity, Tacos AF, HellaHot, Ggiata, Gotta Have S’mores, JAJA, Proper 12, Ketel One, Casa Dragones, Fair La Fete, Red Bull, Fever Tree, Hard Rock Seltzer, Stewarts Spiked Seltzer, Stikit Charge, TickPick, and more. Tickets here.

Lil Baby Getty Images

Wheels Up x Rao’s Member Dinner

Rao’s LA, 1006 Seward St., 8 p.m.

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Crypto.com Arena, 1111 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani with Mickey Guyton perform at this installment of the series, put on by Bud Light and On Location, the official hospitality partner of the NFL. The fest is executive produced by On Location and Synergy Prods. Tickets here.

Shaq’s Fun House Presented by FTX

Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, 665 W. Jefferson Blvd., Los Angeles, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Presented by FTX and produced by Medium Rare in partnership with ABG Entertainment, Shaq’s annual event is described as a music festival-meets-carnival. This year will feature performances by Lil Wayne, Zedd, Diplo and DJ Diesel (Shaq’s spin master alter ego); a full carnival and FTX Ferris Wheel; a Wynn Nightlife VIP experience (hosted by brands XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club); and a Taste of Los Angeles featuring vendors Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles, Pink’s Hot Dogs, Diddy Riese, Meat District butcher crafted premium burgers, Daring Foods plant-based chicken, Papa John’s pizza and KazuNori: The Original Hand Roll Bar (for VIP guests). Tickets here.

Homecoming Weekend from h.wood Group and Revolve

Pacific Design Center, 8687 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood, 9 p.m. – 2 a..m.

The two-day, invite-only event — presented by MALÏBU and produced by Uncommon Entertainment — will be headlined by Drake with a roster of performances promised from top artists and DJs.

Merlin Olsen Super Bowl Luncheon

11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Cocktails and a seated lunch are featured on a program that also includes “stories from the Hall of Famers and NFL legends in attendance.” More details to come.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Wheels Up Member Breakfast with Joe Montana

Pendry West Hollywood, 8430 Sunset Blvd., 8-10 a.m.

Wheels Up members are invited to join an intimate breakfast featuring Super Bowl champ Montana in conversation with co-hosts Scott Van Pelt and Kirk Herbstreit of ESPN.

NFL’s Play Football Family Festival

Bishop Mora Salesian High School, 960 S Soto St, Los Angeles, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

More than 500 student-athletes are expected to attend the fest and develop football and life skills through Play Football events. The event is open to football fans of all ages and is free of charge. The event will feature NFL Legends, autograph sessions, clinics, fittings, a New Era Cap youth pro camp, NFL FLAG skills and drills station, a parents’ forum, breakout panel sessions, activations from the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams, a live DJ, giveaways, food trucks and interactive activations from Riddell, New Era Cap and more. More information here.

Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s

Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 S. Figeuroa St., Los Angeles, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Taste of the NFL

Petersen Automotive Museum, 6060 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, 12-4 p.m.

On the menu: “A true culinary joyride including delicious food and cocktail experiences, and celebrity appearances.” Scheduled to take part are Andrew Zimmern, Carla Hall, Tim Love, Mark Bucher, Lasheeda Perry, Deanna Colon, Derrick Fox, Evan Inanda and local L.A. chefs from the PepsiCo Foundation IMPACTo Hispanic Business Accelerator and Black Restaurant Accelerator programs. Partners on the event include GENYouth, PepsiCo and Frito-Lay. The NFL will donate a portion of event proceeds to GENYouth’s End Student Hunger Fund in addition to funneling funds to meal programs in NFL Club markets across the U.S. Tickets here.

Sports Illustrated The Party x Palm Tree Crew

Century Park, 2000 Avenue of the Stars, Century City, 9 p.m.

Kygo, Jack Harlow, Frank Walker, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon (who moonlights as a DJ), DJ Irie and surprise guests are on the lineup to perform at the big bash, which marks a teaming of ABG Entertainment and Talent Resources Sports. Proof of negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours or proof of full vaccination required for admittance. Partners include Patron, Col Bleu, Conor McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey, JBL, SI Sportsbook, Soultox, Kiswe, one of and JCPenney. Tickets here.

Rolling Stone Live

Academy LA, 6021 Hollywood Blvd.

The magazine returns with its annual big game weekend event, this year in partnership with Coinbase. The Kid Laroi is headlining the event with additional performances to feature Iann Dior and Kaskade. Vivid Seats is sponsoring the event which will available on a livestream on Twitch presented by DoorDash. Luxury brand MCM Worldwide returns as a sponsor and will set up shop inside with brand activations and a DJ set by Lil Jon. More inside from MCM Red Carpet Endzone, RS Cover Hologram, Fend Cloud Bar Experience, Tru Niagen and BLK Water.

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Crypto.com Arena, 1111 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Green Day and Miley Cyrus perform at this installment of the series, put on by Bud Light and On Location, the official hospitality partner of the NFL. The fest is executive produced by On Location and Synergy Prods.

Miley Cyrus Vijat Mohindra

Homecoming Weekend from h.wood Group and Revolve

Pacific Design Center, 8687 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood, 9 p.m. – 2 a..m.

DirecTV Presents Maxim Electric Nights

City Market, 1057 S. San Pedro St., Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

The second night of the party partnership between DirecTV and Maxim will feature headliners Tiesto, 50 Cent, Loud Luxury and DJ Vice. Tickets here.

Sunday, Feb. 13

Super Bowl LVI

SoFi Stadium, 1001 Stadium Dr., Inglewood, 3:30 p.m.

The battle for the Vince Lombardi trophy takes place in L.A. for the first time in nearly 30 years, and for the first time at the $5 billion, state-of-the-art stadium. Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime performers will be Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar Courtesy of Pepsi

Bullseye Event Group Presents The Players Tailgate

Parking lot at Hollywood Park Casino, 3883 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles, 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

A custom 15,000 square foot, indoor-outdoor space will host a unique tailgate experience that will feature catering by Guy Fieri, who returns to host. Joining him on the program are DJ Irie pumping live music; ESPN’s Sage Steele, who will host conversations on the main stage with the dozens of NFL legends; and social media star Cindy Prado. Other chefs featured at the event include Aaron May, Todd English, Antonia Lofasa, Brooke Williamson, Kate Williams, Rocco Whalen, Burt Bakeman and Leonard Botello. Sponsors include Acura, Diageo, Charles Woodson and his Intercept Wines, among others. Operation BBQ Relief and the Irie Foundation are charity partners. Tickets here.

More to come.