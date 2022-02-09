Super Bowl Showdown: Famous Fans for L.A. Rams and Cincinnati Bengals on “Too Good to be True” Big Game

Super Bowl LVI has already earned a distinction for the history books. When the Cincinnati Bengals face off against the Los Angeles Rams inside the latter’s SoFi Stadium, it will be only the second time in NFL history that a local team hosts the big game. Feb. 13 may deliver another notable mention that could only happen thanks to its location: Super Bowl LVI could be the most star-studded in history.

Even before the Rams clinched their division and earned a spot in the Super Bowl, SoFi insiders were boasting about the parade of bold-faced names that have breezed through the gates for games featuring the Rams and fellow local club the Los Angeles Chargers. “Between our two teams, there were probably more celebrities featured on that board than any other stadium in the NFL,” Chargers president of business operations A.G. Spanos explained last month at a Super Bowl press conference inside the stadium. “That’s going to be a big part of what drives the excitement for the Super Bowl, all the other celebrities and entertainment people coming in and being a part of it.”

Celebrity fans for the Rams and the Bengals are ready — even if the home team will be best represented. The Rams have a passionate base that includes LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Kevin Hart, Taran Killam, Ty Burrell, Danny Trejo, Rebel Wilson, Jessica Alba, Ellie Kemper, Bryan Cranston, YG, Jamie Foxx, Terry Crews (who once played for the team), Daniel Dae Kim, and more. The bandwagon is getting more packed by the day thanks to the team’s second Super Bowl showing in four years and among the stars interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter, the general sentiment is “the more the merrier,” as Trejo puts it. The home team will also be well represented during the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show by fans (and hometown heroes) Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre who will perform alongside Mary J. Blige and Eminem.

Diehard fan and season ticket holder Killam is regularly spotted near the 50-yard line, dressed for the occasion with such accessories as Rams jerseys, Nike Air Force hi-tops in Rams yellow and blue and socks featuring players like linebacker Aaron Donald. Not in plain sight: a pair of lucky Rams underwear purchased during the team’s first season back in L.A. in 2016. Witnessing the Rams second Super Bowl appearance in four years makes Killam feel spoiled, he says. [In 2019, the Rams lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.]

“What a time to be alive,” explains the Culver City native. “I was born and raised in Los Angeles County and then lived in San Bernardino County for a time. So, the whole first half of my life I spent here in Southern California without a team of our own. I’ve loved the NFL my whole life and always felt confident that we would get one. Now to have one with a team that is making two Super Bowl appearances in four years — and this one is taking place in the greatest stadium in the world here in Los Angeles? It obviously feels too good to be true.”

Trejo has also been shaking his head trying to process the good fortunes of his beloved Rams. “You’re talking to a guy that used to sneak into the L.A. Coliseum in 1957 to see the Rams play. We used to ride the streetcar from Echo Park all the way to the Coliseum — it was such an event. Now we got our own stadium at SoFi and it’s one of the biggest and most beautiful in the world,” explains Trejo, who will be attending with son Danny Boy. “I was voted #1 Rams fan when they were at the Coliseum so the team always gives me two tickets. It’s such an unbelievable experience to be in SoFi watching the Rams. You feel this unbelievable energy. The beautiful part about all of this is that the Rams are peaking at the right time. Los Angeles needs the Rams right now because we are so pulled apart because of the pandemic and the crime and everything else, this team and the Super Bowl are really bringing us together.”

Wilson is more than a Rams fan, she’s an ambassador of the team after partnering with the club last year for an activation around its NFL Draft activities. The deal came with insider access to suites and swag and since then, Wilson has been a fixture at home games. “At the start of the season, the boys all signed a helmet for me, so from a financial perspective I’m ecstatic that they’ve made it to the Super Bowl,” Wilson says, facetiously. “Just kidding — I would never sell it! I’m so excited and just want to say congratulations to everyone in the Rams organization. They’ve totally crushed this season!”

Rebel Wilson shows off her Rams pride inside Bootsy Bellows during the game. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Bootsy Bellows & The h.wood Group

A winning season and a berth in the Super Bowl give the Rams have a chance to join the ranks of L.A.’s professional sports champs like the Lakers, Dodgers, Kings, Ducks, Sparks and Galaxy. A league championship is a way to win an army of new fans especially for a newish transplant like the Rams, which returned to Los Angeles in 2016 after 21 seasons in St. Louis.

Now, making their second Super Bowl in four years and doing it inside the city’s $5 billion SoFi Stadium, it seems the whole city has been paying close attention. “I like running into entertainment industry friends and you run into a lot of people at the games, so it’s very sociable and fun. I love going on the field and saying hello to the players. I really respect what they do and enjoy watching warm-ups,” Wilson explains. “America just really knows how to do sports games excellently and the NFL takes it to such a grand level with the new SoFi. It’s the perfect place for the Super Bowl.”

Shannon Dang, a series regular on Kung Fu, is currently on location in chilly Vancouver shooting the second season of the CW series but she’s hoping to make it back to Los Angeles in time to get to the game or a viewing party in order to cheer on the Rams. She has plenty of experience: Dang was a member of the Rams cheerleading squad for three seasons from 2017-19, even traveling with the squad for the last Super Bowl appearance in Atlanta.

Shannon Dang during her days as a Rams cheerleader. Courtesy of Subject

“I love this organization, not just as a sports team but as an employer, too, because the majority of our time as cheerleaders was spent in the community doing ambassador work and outreach. To see how the Rams have touched and influenced the community is really heartwarming,” explains Dang, who also was on a squad representing the L.A. Clippers prior to joining the Rams. “Moving on and deciding to retire from dancing to focus on my acting career was really hard but I have nothing but love and fond memories of my time with the team. Of course, part of me wishes that if they needed any backup dancers last minute, I could strap on my boots and put on my old uniform and I would happily attend and dance at the Super Bowl with everyone.”

The Bengals cheering section will be far from empty. Legions of Ohio fans are expected to make the trek to cheer on their team for its third-ever Super Bowl outing. Famous fans include George Clooney, John Legend, Nick Lachey and Oscar-winning filmmaker Matthew Cherry (who once suited up for the team during his NFL days).

The first time the Cincinnati Bengals made it to the Super Bowl, Lachey was 8 years old and he watched the game alongside his father from their Ohio home. “It was a great year to follow the hometown team,” Lachey recalls of Super Bowl XVI, played in Pontiac, Michigan, on Jan. 24, 1982. “I’ve been a Bengals fan as long as I can remember.”

In the decades since, Lachey says has fallen in line with what he describe as an “incredibly fierce and loyal” Bengals fanbase and weathered a few less-than-stellar seasons. “We’ve stuck by our team through thick and thin and through some long-suffering years there,” he says with a laugh. “We’re not used to being in this position and that’s what makes this run all the more sweet.”

Lachey, who said he’s been lucky to have a seat at quite a few Super Bowls over the years, will make the trek to SoFi because “no game is more important than this year” to him and the rest of the Bengals family. Even if it’s no slam dunk to get in. “It’s the toughest ticket in the history of the game,” he quips, adding that he’ll likely go with brother and 98 Degrees comrade Drew Lachey and is going to get a pair for himself and 9-year-old son Camden. Lachey said he was able to bring Camden to a Bengals game in Cincinnati just a few months back, and the Super Bowl will be a nice full circle, father-son Super Bowl moment.

Nick Lachey poses with his baby Camden in this photo from 2012 featuring the father-son duo decked out in Cincinnati Bengals gear. Courtesy of Subject

Asked if he had anything else he wanted to add about this year’s game, Lachey was quick to recite the Bengals famous chant, “Who Dey,” and close with one final anecdote. “My kids came home from school yesterday, after celebrating the Lunar New Year, and it’s the year of the tiger. Need I say more?”

Wilson certainly has more to say: “Obviously, I think the Rams will win. If we were against the Chiefs then I think it might be different, but how it stands I love our chances. Sean [McVey] in an amazing coach, [defensive tackle Aaron Donald] will obviously dominate and [quarterback Matthew Stafford] and [wide receiver Cooper Kupp] will make incredible plays. Can’t wait!”

As for Killam, he predicts the outcome of the game will match its setting by providing the perfect Hollywood ending. “You couldn’t have written a better story. It is such a great story that conspiracy theorists are going wild. I have never seen more tweets, notifications and news articles about the conspiracy theory that the NFL is a rigged game, it’s a business first, all this stuff. I can’t fully fault people who feel that way because the Rams will be playing a Super Bowl in their brand-new stadium — the greatest stadium in the world — during the first year that fans are allowed inside, with the best Super Bowl Halftime Show lineup in the history of Super Bowls featuring predominantly Southern California natives performing,” he explains. “There’s no way the Rams lose.”

This story first appeared in the Feb. 11 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.