Events of the Week: ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie,’ ‘Dead Ringers’ and More

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Dead Ringers and a Queen Charlotte celebration.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie special screening
Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Seth Rogen and Sebastian Maniscalco attended a special screening in Los Angeles on Saturday for their Super Mario Bros. Movie.
Dead Ringers premiere
Related Stories
On Monday, Prime Video hosted the world premiere of psychological thriller series Dead Ringers in NYC, with star and EP Rachel Weisz along cast members Britne Oldford, Poppy Liu, Jennifer Ehle and Emily Meade. Attendees also included creator Alice Birch and EPs Stacy O’Neil, Sue Naegle, Ali Krug, Erica Kay and Anne Carey.
Queen Charlotte celebration
Netflix and Shonda Rhimes welcomed friends and media tastemakers to an afternoon of high tea on Tuesday in NYC, in celebration of new series Queen Charlotte. Attendees included Conde Nast’s Agnes Chu, Don Lemon, Huma Abedin, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Nina Garcia, Robin Roberts and Sheinelle Jones.
The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die special screening
Netflix held a special screening for Seven Kings Must Die on Tuesday in NYC, led by star and producer Alexander Dreymon with support from fiancé Allison Williams, as well as costars Timothy Innes, Ewan Horrocks, Harry Gilby, Mark Rowley and Ross Anderson.
12th Annual Women Making History Awards Gala
Uma Thurman, Sharon Stone, Ashley Graham, civil rights activist Willie Pearl Mackey King and Congressional Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton were honored at the National Women’s History Museum’s 12th annual Women Making History Awards gala on March 31 in Washington, D.C.
Ray Barry Retirement Party
AFI celebrated the retirement of Ray Barry, director of the AFI Silver Theatre and Culture Center, after nearly 50 years on March 31.
“Jokes for Jobs” Comedy Store benefit
Marc Maron, Neal Brennan, Monique Marvez, Darren Carter, Chris Spencer, Felicia Michaels and Vargus Mason took part in “Jokes for Jobs,” a comedic night out in support of Chrysalis, a Southern California nonprofit changing lives through jobs, on March 31.
Fat Ham’s Juicy Disco afterparty
Colman Domingo partnered with Smirnoff on Saturday to host a NYC afterparty for his latest co-production Fat Ham in New York City.
Praise This premiere
Quavo and Chloe Bailey walked the carpet for the premiere of their Peacock original film on Monday in Atlanta.
Fashion Scholarship Fund Awards Celebration
The Fashion Scholarship Fund celebrated its 2023 Class of Scholars, including 27 recipients of the Virgil Abloh “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund at its 86th annual gala on Monday in NYC. The event, which was hosted by Karlie Kloss, honored Anna Wintour and Emma Grede, co-founder and CEO of Good American, founding Partner of SKIMS and chairwoman of The Fifteen Percent Pledge.
NYU Tisch Gala
The NYU Tisch School of the Arts Gala made its return at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on Monday after a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, honoring Hank Willis Thomas and chair of the department of photography and imaging at Tisch Deborah Willis. In attendance were NYU Tisch dean Allyson Green, NYU president Andrew Hamilton, Martin Scorsese and Delroy Lindo.
City of Hope’s Golf Classic
On Sunday and Monday, City of Hope hosted its Golf Classic honoring Michael Yamaki at the Riviera Country Club. The event featured a private dinner experience hosted by celebrity chef Ming Tsai, golf tournament and awards presentation, with celeb guests including Don Cheadle, Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Wie West.
The Crossover premiere
The new Disney series debuted in Los Angeles on Tuesday with castmembers Derek Luke, Jalyn Hall, Amir O’Neil, Sabrina Revelle, Deja Monique, Trevor Bush, Skyla I’Lece and showrunner Kwame Alexander.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
watches
Rolex’s Emoji Watch, Oris’ Kermit and a $20M Diamond Timepiece: The Most Talked-About Debuts at Geneva’s Watches and Wonders Show
-
shopping
The Best Makeup Removers for a Fresh Start, From Classic Face Wipes to Viral Micellar Water
-
-
shopping
Venice’s Cool-Kid Restaurant Gjelina Just Dropped a Sustainable Shoe Collab with This Star-Loved Brand
-
-