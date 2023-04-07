×
Events of the Week: ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie,’ ‘Dead Ringers’ and More

Inside this week's biggest Hollywood premieres, parties and openings.

Chris Pratt and Charlie Day
Chris Pratt and Charlie Day at 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' screening on April 1. Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Dead Ringers and a Queen Charlotte celebration.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie special screening

Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Seth Rogen and Sebastian Maniscalco attended a special screening in Los Angeles on Saturday for their Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Michael Jelenic, Aaron Horvath, Sebastian Maniscalco, Nintendo's Takumi Kawagoe, Christ Pratt, Brian Tyler, Charlie Day, Nintendo's Koji Kondo, Chris Melendandri, CEO of Illumination, guest, Kevin Michael Richardson, and (Bottom second L-R) Seth Rogen, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto, and Jack Black attend a Special Screening of Universal Pictures' "The Super Mario Bros." at Regal LA Live on April 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Michael Jelenic, Aaron Horvath, Sebastian Maniscalco, Nintendo’s Takumi Kawagoe, Christ Pratt, Brian Tyler, Charlie Day, Nintendo’s Koji Kondo, Illumination CEO Chris Melendandri, Kevin Michael Richardson (Bottom second L-R) Seth Rogen, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto and Jack Black Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Chris Pratt and Charlie Day
Chris Pratt and Charlie Day Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Anya Taylor-Joy attends a Special Screening of Universal Pictures' "The Super Mario Bros." at Regal LA Live on April 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Anya Taylor-Joy Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Dead Ringers premiere

On Monday, Prime Video hosted the world premiere of psychological thriller series Dead Ringers in NYC, with star and EP Rachel Weisz along cast members Britne Oldford, Poppy Liu, Jennifer Ehle and Emily Meade. Attendees also included creator Alice Birch and EPs Stacy O’Neil, Sue Naegle, Ali Krug, Erica Kay and Anne Carey. 

(L-R) Poppy Liu, Emily Meade, Alice Birch, Rachel Weisz, Britne Oldford, Jennifer Ehle and Kitty Hawthorne attend the world premiere of Prime Video's "Dead Ringers" at Metrograph on April 03, 2023 in New York City.
Poppy Liu, Emily Meade, Alice Birch, Rachel Weisz, Britne Oldford, Jennifer Ehle and Kitty Hawthorne Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Rachel Weisz attends the world premiere of Prime Video's "Dead Ringers" at Metrograph on April 03, 2023 in New York City.
Rachel Weisz Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Queen Charlotte celebration

Netflix and Shonda Rhimes welcomed friends and media tastemakers to an afternoon of high tea on Tuesday in NYC, in celebration of new series Queen Charlotte. Attendees included Conde Nast’s Agnes Chu, Don Lemon, Huma Abedin, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Nina Garcia, Robin Roberts and Sheinelle Jones.

(L-R) Wendy Naugle, Shonda Rhimes, and Robin Roberts attend Queen Charlotte High Tea at BG at Bergdorf Goodman on April 04, 2023 in New York City.
Wendy Naugle, Shonda Rhimes and Robin Roberts Mike Coppola/Getty Images
(L-R) Pierre LouisNikole Hannah-Jones, and Don Lemon attend Queen Charlotte High Tea at BG at Bergdorf Goodman on April 04, 2023 in New York City.
Pierre LouisNikole Hannah-Jones and Don Lemon Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die special screening

Netflix held a special screening for Seven Kings Must Die on Tuesday in NYC, led by star and producer Alexander Dreymon with support from fiancé Allison Williams, as well as costars Timothy Innes, Ewan Horrocks, Harry Gilby, Mark Rowley and Ross Anderson.

(L-R) Timothy Innes, Ewan Horrocks, Alexander Dreymon, Harry Gilby, Mark Rowley and Ross Anderson attend Netflix's "The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die" New York screening at Paris Theater on April 04, 2023 in New York City.
Timothy Innes, Ewan Horrocks, Alexander Dreymon, Harry Gilby, Mark Rowley and Ross Anderson Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon attend Netflix's "The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die" New York screening at Paris Theater on April 04, 2023 in New York City.
Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

12th Annual Women Making History Awards Gala

Uma Thurman, Sharon Stone, Ashley Graham, civil rights activist Willie Pearl Mackey King and Congressional Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton were honored at the National Women’s History Museum’s 12th annual Women Making History Awards gala on March 31 in Washington, D.C.

(L-R) Sharon Stone, Cheri Kaufman, Ashley Graham and Uma Thurman attend the National Women's History Museum's signature Women Making History Awards Gala at The Schuyler at the Hamilton Hotel on March 31, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Sharon Stone, Cheri Kaufman, Ashley Graham and Uma Thurman Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Ray Barry Retirement Party

AFI celebrated the retirement of Ray Barry, director of the AFI Silver Theatre and Culture Center, after nearly 50 years on March 31.

AFI President Emerita Jean Picker Firstenberg, Ray Barry, Director of the AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center, AFI Founding Director George Stevens, Jr., and AFI President & CEO Bob Gazzale
AFI president emerita Jean Picker Firstenberg, director of the AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center Ray Barry, AFI founding director George Stevens, Jr. and AFI president and CEO Bob Gazzale Bruce Guthrie for AFI

Jokes for Jobs” Comedy Store benefit

Marc Maron, Neal Brennan, Monique Marvez, Darren Carter, Chris Spencer, Felicia Michaels and Vargus Mason took part in “Jokes for Jobs,” a comedic night out in support of Chrysalis, a Southern California nonprofit changing lives through jobs, on March 31.

Jokes for Jobs: Comedy Store to Benefit Nonprofit Chrysalis
Vargus Mason, Marc Maron, Chrysalis president and CEO Mark Loranger, director of donor engagement and communications  Mallory Powers Loring Courtesy of Matt Misisco

Fat Ham’s Juicy Disco afterparty

Colman Domingo partnered with Smirnoff on Saturday to host a NYC afterparty for his latest co-production Fat Ham in New York City.

Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Praise This premiere

Quavo and Chloe Bailey walked the carpet for the premiere of their Peacock original film on Monday in Atlanta.

Quavo and Chloe Bailey attend the "Praise This" World Premiere at Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University on April 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Quavo and Chloe Bailey Paras Griffin/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Fashion Scholarship Fund Awards Celebration

The Fashion Scholarship Fund celebrated its 2023 Class of Scholars, including 27 recipients of the Virgil Abloh “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund at its 86th annual gala on Monday in NYC. The event, which was hosted by Karlie Kloss, honored Anna Wintour and Emma Grede, co-founder and CEO of Good American, founding Partner of SKIMS and chairwoman of The Fifteen Percent Pledge.

(L-R) Emma Grede, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, Tommy Hilfiger and Karlie Kloss attend the Fashion Scholarship Fund Gala Honoring Anna Wintour and Emma Grede, Hosted By Karlie Kloss at The Glasshouse on April 03, 2023 in New York City.
Emma Grede, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, Tommy Hilfiger and Karlie Kloss Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

NYU Tisch Gala

The NYU Tisch School of the Arts Gala made its return at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on Monday after a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, honoring Hank Willis Thomas and chair of the department of photography and imaging at Tisch Deborah Willis. In attendance were NYU Tisch dean Allyson Green, NYU president Andrew Hamilton, Martin Scorsese and Delroy Lindo.

Martian Scorsese and Delroy Lindo attend the 2023 NYU Tisch School Of The Arts Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on April 03, 2023 in New York City.
Martin Scorsese and Delroy Lindo Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

City of Hope’s Golf Classic

On Sunday and Monday, City of Hope hosted its Golf Classic honoring Michael Yamaki at the Riviera Country Club. The event featured a private dinner experience hosted by celebrity chef Ming Tsai, golf tournament and awards presentation, with celeb guests including Don Cheadle, Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Wie West.

(L-R) Megan Watanabe, Michael Yamaki, Michelle Wie and Don Cheadle attends the City Of Hope's "Golf Classic" at the Riviera Country Club on April 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Megan Watanabe, Michael Yamaki, Michelle Wie and Don Cheadle Lester Cohen/Getty Images

The Crossover premiere

The new Disney series debuted in Los Angeles on Tuesday with castmembers Derek Luke, Jalyn Hall, Amir O’Neil, Sabrina Revelle, Deja Monique, Trevor Bush, Skyla I’Lece and showrunner Kwame Alexander.

(L-R) Trevor Bush, Jalyn Hall, Derek Luke, Sabrina Revelle, Amir O'Neil, Skyla I'Lece, and Deja Monique Cruz attend the premiere for Disney +'s Original Series "The Crossover" at Hollywood Athletic Club on April 04, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Trevor Bush, Jalyn Hall, Derek Luke, Sabrina Revelle, Amir O’Neil, Skyla I’Lece and Deja Monique Cruz Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

