Taika Waititi Pokes Fun at Talent-Publicist Relationship During ICG Awards: “I Get it, We’re Annoying”

You can always count on Taika Waititi to go off-script at an awards show, and that’s precisely what he did on Friday during the Publicists Guild Awards.

While accepting the Television Showpersons of the Year award with his Reservation Dogs comrade Sterlin Harjo (who appeared on video from the set of season two), Waititi dedicated the trophy to his team at ID-PR and getting there delivered huge laughs from the ballroom filled with fellow honorees Francis Ford Coppola and MGM’s Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy.

The Oscar-winning writer, filmmaker and sometimes actor started with earnest remarks about the genesis of their FX hit show which features a cast and creative team of Indigenous talent. “We wanted to make a Native show that exemplified the authentic humorous stories we have shared throughout our nearly 20 years of friendship,” he said of his bond with Harjo. “We wanted to bring these Indigenous stories to the forefront to see people that looked like us on screen, but you can’t just write and shoot a show and then call it a day. We need people who will work hard to make sure our work reaches a wider audience, and that is where people like you come in.”

Then came the jokes as he turned his attention to the work his team has done getting him out of jams, including that one time he got booted from a hotel. “We don’t even have to talk about the fact that I’m not allowed back in that hotel,” he said. “There’s plenty more hotels. How did you find me in that hotel? I’ve always wondered that. I never told anyone I was going there, but [they] found me at 10 in the morning. Incredible! I love you guys. I didn’t want to leave it, though. I didn’t want to leave — [I’m] a little bit angry.”

Waititi then poked fun at the requests publicists field on behalf of famous clients. “You’re very decent to people like us who are very frustrating. I know you know, we’re like, ‘Oh, can I get a plus 18 to that party tonight?’ I get it. I get it, we’re annoying, and you guys are very supportive. You’ll be like, ‘Oh, we’ll see what we can do.'”

He rolled his eyes and said he doesn’t even have to see reps’ faces to know they are doing the same on the other end of the call. “Hollywood is already is just a city full of immature idiots, and you guys are a bunch of very hardworking patient parents. We all love you. I do need to talk to you about this party I want to get into this weekend. It’s got a good gift bag.”