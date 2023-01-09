×
Taste Awards Rename Comedy Honor as Tribute to Bob Saget

The awards annually honor the year's best in food, fashion, health, travel and lifestyle programs in film, TV, online and streaming video, podcasts, radio and photography.

Organizers of the Taste Awards have changed the name of their best comedy category to the Bob Saget Award for Best Comedy and Humor to honor the late comedian.

The awarding body announced the change alongside the reveal of the finalist nominees and special achievement honorees for its 14th annual awards. “We are all honored to be able to remember Bob and his contribution to our culture, to families and to comedy with this newly renamed award,” said A.K. Crump, chair of the Taste Awards and CEO of TasteTV.

Saget, a beloved comedian and star of Full House and its follow-up, Fuller House, is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, who runs the food and travel blog Eat Travel Rock, as well as his three daughters with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

The Taste Awards celebrate the year’s best in food, fashion, health, travel and lifestyle programs in film, TV, podcasts, radio and photography across about 50 separate categories and honors. The first-ever finalists in the newly renamed comedy and humor category are Bermuda, Bring Back the Whistle Dog, Disco Sauce: The untold story of Penne Alla Vodka, Eat, Drink, and Handle Your Business, Hey Toby Hey Owen: This Is Not Sponsored by Valvoline, Let’s Make Food From Food With Michelle Ullmann, The SloFunkPump Christmas Special and The Trailer Park Cooking Show With Jolene Sugarbaker.

Among the 2023 special achievement award honorees are Hulu’s The Bear; Searchlight’s The Menu; Peacock and Hulu’s Baking It; Hulu, The CW and Food Network Canada’s Great Chocolate Showdown; and Netflix’s Selling Sunset. Other notable individual honorees and inductees are Padma Lakshmi, Selena Gomez and Gordon Ramsay.

Honors, including Hall of Fame inductions, will be presented on March 13 at the WGA Theater in Beverly Hills, the first in-person event since 2020. Winners from selected categories will also be announced ahead of the ceremony in mid-February.

