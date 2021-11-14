Taylor Lautner Reveals He’s Engaged to Girlfriend Tay Dome

Wedding bells are in store for Taylor Lautner.

The Twilight star announced his engagement to girlfriend Tay Dome on Instagram on Saturday. Lautner shared two photos of himself and new fiancée Tay Dome during the Nov. 11 proposal alongside the caption, “And just like that, all of my wishes came true.”

In the photos, Lautner can be seen on one knee as rose petals and candles surrounded them against a lit fireplace backdrop. A neon sigh that spells out “Lautner” could also be seen behind them.

Dome shared the same photograph on her Instagram writing, “my absolute best friend…I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU.”

In another post, Lautner and Dome could be seen posing with the engagement ring as Lautner continued to express his love: “You calm me when I’m anxious. You make me laugh way too much. You make every single day spent with you so special. And most importantly, you make me a better person. I can’t thank you enough for what you’ve brought to my life. I love you forever.”

According to People, Lautner proposed with a custom-designed oval cut diamond from Ring Concierge.