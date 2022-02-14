Super Bowl LVI: Star Player Taylor Rapp Gets Engaged on Field After Rams Victory

Moments after securing a Super Bowl ring with a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp celebrated by putting a ring around the finger of longtime girlfriend Dani Johnson.

Decked out in a fresh Super Bowl LVI Champions T-shirt and black hat, Rapp and Johnson embraced on a confetti-covered field as a gaggle of Rams insiders looked on (including running back Darrell Henderson Jr.). Rapp then surprised Johnson and got down on one knee to pop the question. In a now-viral clip shared on social media by the Rams’ official accounts on Twitter and Instagram, Johnson can be seen nodding her head in approval before breaking down in tears as Rapp slipped the ring on her finger.

Last March, Rapp, 24, celebrated Johnson’s birthday on Instagram, calling her “the love of my life,” and the one person who “holds me accountable and makes me stay true to myself no matter what.” Per USA Today, the two have been dating since he played high school football at Sehome High School in Bellingham, Washington. “If everyone had just a fraction of your kind, compassionate, and loving heart, this world would be a much better place. You make me a better person every single day. Thank you for being my best friend and such a great partner to do life with,” he added of Johnson, who is also an athlete and played volleyball at Southern Oregon University.

The proposal went down inside a star-packed Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium, coincidentally with luminaries in the stands like Jay Z and Beyoncé, no stranger to engagement anthems. “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It),” anyone?