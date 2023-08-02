From Grammy Museum Exhibit to Sweet Lady Jane Cupcakes, How Taylor Swift Mania is Hitting L.A.

The summer of Taylor Swift is sweeping through Southern California. The superstar singer will begin a record-setting run of sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium when her Eras Tour hits Inglewood on Aug. 3, with additional dates of Aug. 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9. As Swift arrives in Los Angeles — after apparently causing seismic activity dubbed a “Swift Quake” in Seattle — her fans will be greeted by an array of offerings, from “Lover”-themed cupcakes to special Soul Cycle rides. Below is a roundup of how Swift mania is hitting the city.

“I Can See You (Taylor’s Version)” Exhibit

The Grammy Museum — located at 800 W. Olympic Blvd. in Downtown Los Angeles — has opened a special Swift-themed exhibit on the fourth floor theater gallery. It pulls from the singer’s “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” music video by featuring a display of 11 costumes and two instruments. The costumes were all worn during Swift’s original Speak Now era. The music video stars Joey King and Taylor Lautner and was written and directed by Swift. Said Jasen Emmons, chief curator and vp of curatorial affairs at the Grammy Museum, “We’re thrilled to honor this achievement by creating an immersive space for her fans and our community to continue celebrating her all month long.” Included are designers such as Valentino, Reem Acra, Jenny Packham, Monsoon, Temperley and Zara along with Swift’s instruments including a Gibson Les Paul red sparkle top guitar and a Deering banjo. The exhibit is open through Sept. 18.

Taylor Swift Merchandise Sale

The Eras Tour offers a pre-event merchandise stand located at Lake Park next to SoFi Stadium that will be open to the public on Aug. 2 and Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. Parking for early merch shoppers will be open at 8 a.m. and can be accessed by Century Boulevard and Yukon Avenue.

Soul Cycle’s Taylor Takeover Series

The spin masters are offering a day of Swift-themed rides on Aug. 4 “that bring the energy of Eras to the saddle,” per the popular exercise chain. The takeover series has become a staple of Soul Cycle’s offerings at whatever city Eras happens to be during this current tour, which wraps up a U.S. run with the SoFi dates before heading to Mexico, Argentina and Brazil. Book a class here.

Sweet Lady Jane’s “Taylor’s Version” Cupcake Packs

The popular bakery is rolling out two limited edition “Taylor’s Version” cupcake packs from July 28-Aug. 11. The cupcake packs will feature either funfetti topped with a pastel frosting (in the vein of “Lover”) or a revenge-tinged creation with gluten-free red velvet. Both packs are available in-store at all Sweet Lady Jane locations, with a half-dozen going for $33 while a dozen will set you back $66. But wait, there’s more: To celebrate the conclusion of the U.S. leg of Eras, Sweet Lady Jane is giving away two tickets to the last date on Aug. 9. Rules and details can be found on Sweet Lady Jane’s Instagram. A winner will be selected at random and be announced on Saturday.

An image of Sweet Lady Jane’s special Taylor Swift-themed cupcakes. Courtesy of Sweet Lady Jane

Cruel Summer Beach Bash

On Aug. 8 from 1-5 p.m. near the Barnard Way tower, Swifties will take over the beach in Santa Monica with an afternoon party that will feature dancing, singing, Tarot card readings, games, contests, a jewelry pop-up, bracelet-making, giveaways and more. Information here.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Pre-Party

Shade Hotel Manhattan Beach is hosting a pre-game event from 3-5 p.m. on Aug. 3. Per the official invite, “come dressed in your favorite era, sip on a Lavender Haze cocktail, dance to your favorite blondie’s songs” with special carpool and rideshare options to SoFi Stadium.

Taylor Swift Bracelet Making & Listening Party

Truly L.A. — 216 South Alameda Street in Los Angeles — will host a special event on Aug. 3 from 6-9 p.m. that will feature bracelet-making and swapping, food and drink specials, a surprise giveaway, a listening party featuring Swift’s beloved tracks and presumably, lots of Truly Hard Seltzer. Information here.

Tiger Heat: Taylor Swift Night

The LGBTQ-focused party will take place at Stache West Hollywood (8941 Santa Monica Boulevard) and feature Swift tracks with DJ Christian Wheel on the turntables. Event is 18+.

Updating. (For submissions, email Chris.Gardner@THR.com)