Events of the Week: ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Scream 6’ and More

Inside this week's biggest Hollywood premieres, parties and openings.

Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein attend Apple Original Series "Ted Lasso" Season 3 Red Carpet Premiere Event at Westwood Village Theater on March 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein attend the 'Ted Lasso' season 3 premiere event at Westwood Village Theater on March 7. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Ted Lasso, Scream 6 and House of the Dragon.

Scream 6 premiere

The latest Ghostface flick premiered in NYC on Monday with stars Courteney Cox, Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and Jack Champion. Several of the stars of Scream 5 also came out to support, including Jack Quaid and Dylan Minnette.

(L-R) Devyn Nekoda, Liana Liberato, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega and Courteney Cox attend the Global Premiere of Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group's "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square on March 6, 2023 in New York, New York.
Devyn Nekoda, Liana Liberato, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega and Courteney Cox Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
(L-R) Dylan Minnette, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Devyn Nekoda, Jack Champion, Tony Revolori, Liana Liberato, Melissa Barrera and Jack Quaid attend the Global Premiere of Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group's "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square on March 6, 2023 in New York, New York.
Dylan Minnette, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Devyn Nekoda, Jack Champion, Tony Revolori, Liana Liberato, Melissa Barrera and Jack Quaid Jason Mendez/Getty Images
(L-R) Peter Oillataguerre and Gary Barber attend the Global Premiere of Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group's "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square on March 6, 2023 in New York, New York.
Spyglass Media Group’s Peter Oillataguerre and Gary Barber Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Ted Lasso premiere

Season three of the hit Apple TV+ comedy debuted in L.A. on Tuesday with stars Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, Phil Dunster, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Cristo Fernández and Toheeb Jimoh, as well as support from Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Jeremy Swift, Cristo Fernández, Ambreen Razia, Stephen Manas, Ellie Taylor, Phil Dunster, Moe Jeudy-Lamour, Toheeb Jimoh, Billy Harris, Kola Bokinni, Moe Hashim, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Charlie Hisock, James Lance, Brendan Hunt and Jodi Balfour attend Apple Original Series Ted Lasso Season 3 Red Carpet Premiere Event at Westwood Village Theater on March 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jeremy Swift, Cristo Fernández, Ambreen Razia, Stephen Manas, Ellie Taylor, Phil Dunster, Moe Jeudy-Lamour, Toheeb Jimoh, Billy Harris, Kola Bokinni, Moe Hashim, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Charlie Hisock, James Lance, Brendan Hunt and Jodi Balfour Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Ellie Taylor and Hannah Waddingham attend Apple Original Series Ted Lasso Season 3 Red Carpet Premiere Event at Westwood Village Theater on March 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Ellie Taylor and Hannah Waddingham Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Jason Sudeikis and Tim Cook attend Apple Original Series Ted Lasso Season 3 Red Carpet Premiere Event at Westwood Village Theater on March 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jason Sudeikis and Tim Cook Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

House of the Dragon screening

The stars and creators of HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel reunited for a FYC screening and conversation on Tuesday in L.A.

Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Emily Carey, Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Josh Gad, George R. R. Martin, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Ryan Condal and Olivia Cooke attend the FYC special screening for HBO Max's House Of The Dragon at DGA Theater Complex on March 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Emily Carey, Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Josh Gad, George R. R. Martin, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Ryan Condal and Olivia Cooke Amy Sussman/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Agent Elvis special screening

Priscilla Presley made her first public appearance since the death of daughter Lisa Marie on Tuesday at Netflix’s Tudum Theater, where she took part in a conversation around new animated series Agent Elvis.

Mike Arnold, Priscilla Presley and John Eddie attend the advance screening event photo call for Netflix's Agent Elvis at TUDUM Theater on March 07, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Mike Arnold, Priscilla Presley and John Eddie Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman screening

David Letterman, Bono and The Edge sat down for a screening and conversation around their new Disney+ project on Wednesday in L.A.

(L-R) The Edge, Dave Letterman, Brian Grazer and Bono appear at the Los Angeles premiere of the Disney+ Music Docu-Special "Bono & The Edge: A Sort Of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman" at The Orpheum Theatre on March 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
The Edge, Dave Letterman, Brian Grazer and Bono Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Shadow and Bone premiere

Netflix hosted a premiere for season two of the series on Thursday at Tudum Theater, with stars Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Danielle Galligan and Daisy Head.

(L-R, Back to Front) Lewis Tan, Dean Lennox Kelly, Freddy Carter, Kit Young, Patrick Gibson, Calahan Skogman, Anna Leong Brophy, Amita Suman, Jessie Mei Li, Danielle Galligan, Jack Wolfe, Daisy Head and Ben Barnes attend Netflix's Shadow & Bone Season 2 Premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
(L-R, Back to Front) Lewis Tan, Dean Lennox Kelly, Freddy Carter, Kit Young, Patrick Gibson, Calahan Skogman, Anna Leong Brophy, Amita Suman, Jessie Mei Li, Danielle Galligan, Jack Wolfe, Daisy Head and Ben Barnes Charley Gallay/Getty Images
(L-R) Josh Barry, Eric Hesserer, Leigh Bardugo and Daegan Fryklind attend Netflix's Shadow & Bone Season 2 Premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Josh Barry, Eric Hesserer, Leigh Bardugo and Daegan Fryklind Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Love Rocks NYC benefit concert

The seventh annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert for God’s Love We Deliver took place on Thursday with headliner James Taylor and performances from Mavis Staples, Sheryl Crow, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Warren Haynes and the John Mayer Trio. The four-hour plus event also showcased music from St. Vincent, Rufus Wainwright, Gary Clark Jr., Jim James, Warren Haynes, Ledisi, Allison Russell, The War and Treaty and Bernie Williams. 

(L-R) Sheryl Crow and James Taylor perform at the Seventh Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert for God’s Love We Deliver at Beacon Theatre on March 09, 2023 in New York City.
Sheryl Crow and James Taylor Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
John Mayer performs at the Seventh Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert for God’s Love We Deliver at Beacon Theatre on March 09, 2023 in New York City.
John Mayer Mike Coppola/Getty Images

American Black Film Festival Honors

Kerry Washington, Courtney B. Vance, Charles D. King, Janelle Monae and Kasi Lemmons were feted at the ABFF Honors on Sunday in L.A., hosted by Deon Cole.

Jonathan Majors and Yvonne Orji attend the 5th American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration of Excellence in Hollywood at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on March 05, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.
Jonathan Majors and Yvonne Orji Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Kerry Washington, Nicole Friday, President and COO of ABFF Ventures, Lynn Whitfield, Janelle Monáe, Kasi Lemmons and Jeff Friday, Founder and CEO of ABFF Ventures attend the 5th American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration of Excellence in Hollywood at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on March 05, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.
Kerry Washington, president and COO of ABFF Ventures Nicole Friday, Lynn Whitfield, Janelle Monáe, Kasi Lemmons and founder and CEO of ABFF Ventures Jeff Friday Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
LaKeith Stanfield and Nnamdi Asomugha attend the 5th American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration of Excellence in Hollywood at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on March 05, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.
LaKeith Stanfield and Nnamdi Asomugha Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Roundabout Theatre Company gala

Roundabout Theatre Company honored Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Scott Ellis and Black Theatre United at its Monday night gala in NYC, where Sutton Foster also performed.

Rachel Brosnahan and Michael Zegen speak during The Roundabout Gala 2023 at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on March 06, 2023 in New York City.
Rachel Brosnahan and Michael Zegen John Lamparski/Getty Images
Sutton Foster attends The Roundabout Gala 2023 at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on March 06, 2023 in New York City.
Sutton Foster John Lamparski/Getty Images

STARZ #TakeTheLead Transparency Talk

The Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff gave opening remarks at the STARZ #TakeTheLead Transparency Talk, hosted in collaboration with the Motion Picture Association, on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. The panel spotlighted the power of women taking the lead in entertainment and government, with panelists Patina Miller, Nicole Collier, Madalene Xuan-Trang Mielke and Congresswoman Hon. Stacey E. Plaskett.

The Second Gentleman of the United States, Douglas Emhoff, with (from L to R) Alison Hoffman, President, Domestic Networks, STARZ; Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO, STARZ; Patina Miller, lead actress in STARZ’s “Power Book III: Raising Kanan;” Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming, STARZ; and Karyn Temple, Senior Executive Vice President and Global General Counsel, Motion Picture Association at the STARZ #TakeTheLead Transparency Talk hosted in collaboration with the Motion Picture Association on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Douglas Emhoff, with (from L to R) STARZ president of domestic Networks Alison Hoffman, STARZ president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch, actress Patina Miller, STARZ president of original programming Kathryn Busby and senior executive vp and global general counsel for the Motion Picture Association Karyn Temple Courtesy of Kristoffer Tripplaar for STARZ

Marque and Hector premiere

The premiere of Marque and Hector took place on Wednesday in NYC, benefitting GLAAD. Attendees included Joslyn DeFreece (co-creator, actor), Linus Ignatius (director, co-creator, editor, actor), Miss Peppermint (actor) and producers Valerie Laury, Jeffrey Weber, Chelsea Bryn Lockie and Shameek Bose.

Miss Peppermint, Linus Ignatius and Joslyn DeFreece attend Marque And Hector Premiere Red Carpet And Screening at Red Eye NY on March 08, 2023 in New York City.
Miss Peppermint, Linus Ignatius and Joslyn DeFreece Sean Zanni/Getty Images

