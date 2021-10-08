Events of the Week: ‘The Tender Bar,’ Women in Film Honors and More

As Hollywood events return to full force in New York and Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic, here’s a look at the week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings, including The Tender Bar, Dopesick, Women in Film Honors and the New York Film Festival.

The Tender Bar

Ben Affleck and George Clooney reunited at Sunday’s L.A. tastemaker screening of The Tender Bar, Amazon’s coming-of-age story directed by Clooney and starring Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe and Christopher Lloyd. Clooney, who also made a rare appearance with wife Amal at the DGA event, said of the movie is coming at “an odd time in our lives, where the discourse has become unkind in general, to one another, and this felt like a film that was about the opposite of that.”

Producer Grant Heslov, Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe, Daniel Ranieri, Christopher Lloyd and George Clooney. Getty

Amal and George Clooney. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dopesick

The star-studded cast of Dopesick — including Michael Keaton, Kaitlyn Dever, Peter Sarsgaard, Rosario Dawson and Will Poulter — stepped out at the New York premiere for the Hulu drama on Monday, along with writer-director Danny Strong. The limited series follows the start of America’s opioid epidemic and the rise of OxyContin addictions in an adaptation of Beth Macy’s Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company That Addicted America.

Jake McDorman, John Hoogenakker, Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Keaton, Danny Strong, Kaitlyn Dever, Rosario Dawson and Will Poulter. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

PEN Gala

Hosted by Awkwafina at the American Museum of Natural History, PEN America’s 2021 Gala on Tuesday night celebrated writing freedom and bold voices in literature, journalism and culture, with Bob Iger among the honorees. Lin-Manuel Miranda was on hand to present Iger with the award, noting how “under his leadership, Disney has given us fantastic stories like Moana, Frozen, Coco, and Black Panther, and those stories have had a profound impact on our world,” while Iger added, “As I prepare to leave Disney after 47 years, one of the things I am most proud of are the movies we’ve made that celebrate the rich diversity of our world and the wondrous beauty of different cultures.” Jodie Foster was also in attendance to present to honoree (and her former teacher) Henry Louis Gates Jr., director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University.

Jodi Foster, Henry Louis Gates Jr., Bob Iger and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Awkwafina Beowulf Sheehan and Jeska Sand/PEN America

Women in Film Honors

On Wednesday night, the Women in Film Honors: Trailblazers of the New Normal recognized three of this year’s top female creative partnerships: Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Marlee Matlin and Sian Heder (CODA) and Zendaya and Ashley Levinson (Malcolm and Marie). The gala, hosted by Jenny Yang at the newly opened Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, also celebrated Jane Fonda and Zazie Beetz with individual awards, and presenters included John David Washington, RuPaul and Carl Clemons-Hopkins.

Hannah Einbinder Jean Smart and Carl Clemons-Hopkins. tefanie Keenan/Getty

Zendaya CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty

Omega No Time To Die Event

Luxury watch brand Omega hosted a private L.A. screening of No Time To Die on Wednesday, where Daniel Craig, a global ambassador for the company, made a surprise appearance before his Walk of Fame ceremony later that night. Craig spoke about his collaboration with Omega to create the Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition for the film (see below), and the screening was followed by an intimate cocktail party at Omega’s Beverly Center boutique, with attendees including Justin Hartley, Alessandra Ambrosio, Julia Michaels, CEO/president Raynald Aeschlimann and U.S. brand president Arnaud Michon.

Daniel Craig OMEGA

Julia Michaels, OMEGA U.S. Brand President Arnaud Michon, Alessandra Ambrosio, Justin Hartley and CEO and president of OMEGA Raynald Aeschlimann Michael Kovac/Getty Images for OMEGA

TAG Heuer Ryan Gosling Celebration

The Swiss luxury watchmaker celebrated new global ambassador Ryan Gosling at a Beverly Hills cocktail party on Thursday, where he talked about his connection to the brand. “On a technical level, they’ve been innovating and been leaders in their field for over 160 years so that doesn’t hurt, and on top of that on a personal level I just think about time in a way I never used to,” Gosling said. “I have two small kids and they are growing up fast and I keep my eye on the clock in a way I never used to, so this sort of signifies that to me.” Patrick Dempsey, Jeremy O. Harris, Randall Park, Logan Browning and tennis star Naomi Osaka were also in attendance.

Ryan Gosling and Patrick Dempsey. Courtesy of Zack Whitford/BFA.com

New York Film Festival

The New York Film Festival continued its two-week run with an Oct. 1 premiere event of Netflix’s The Power of the Dog, with stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smith-McPhee and director Jane Campion. Passing premiered on Oct. 3, with stars Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga and André Holland; writer-director Rebecca Hall; and Netflix boss Ted Sarandos. Parallel Mothers will serve as the closing night film on Friday.

Kodi Smit-McPhee, Kirsten Dunst, Jane Campion and Benedict Cumberbatch Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty