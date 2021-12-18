Tennis Courts Are In Demand Again Among Los Angeles Home Buyers

This 1936 house by architect Paul Williams in Holmby Hills includes a tennis court, pool and gym. It’s listed with Branden and Rayni Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates.

Los Angeles real estate agents say that homes with tennis courts are now highly sought after again in 2021, a big change from earlier years when many homeowners were replacing courts with pools, gardens or other amenities.

Credit goes to a surge of interest in the socially distanced game in the COVID era — coupled with Los Angeles home buyers looking to have more space, another result of the pandemic. “People were taking them out,” says Linda May of Hilton & Hyland. “Now there’s a complete revival. People are playing with their kids, and they are having tournaments on weekends.”

Continues May, “What we found in COVID, with everybody staying home is that everybody wants additional space. People want an estate, and an estate is a house with a tennis court.”

A few dozen Los Angeles properties that are currently on the market feature a tennis court. Most listings start at $10 million. May currently is representing an English-style, 16,439-square-foot property on 3 acres at 1201 Tower Grove Drive in Beverly Hills. Listed for $49.95 million, it includes a tennis court with an adjacent pavilion that leads to a screening room and two home offices.

Other houses for sale around Los Angeles that include tennis courts are a 1936 house by architect Paul Williams in Holmby Hills that’s listed with The Beverly Hills Estates for $48 million; the Azria Estate, co-listed for $85 million with The Fridman Group and The Partridge Estates; and a six-bedroom house at 13058 Rivers Road in Mandeville Canyon listed for $64.5 million with Hilton & Hyland.

May’s highest-end clients do have one caveat about courts: “They don’t want to see it from the [house’s] public rooms, from the dining room or kitchen window. They want to gently walk to it, and for it to be a destination.” If space allows.

Linda May ’s listing in Beverly Hills (once owned by composer Maurice Jarre) includes not only a tennis court but an inviting viewing pavilion. Courtesy of Jim Bartsch

The tennis court at 13058 Rivers Road, listed with Hilton & Hyland. Hilton & Hyland

