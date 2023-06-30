Events of the Week: ‘The Afterparty,’ ‘Joy Ride’ and More

- Share this article on Facebook
Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for The Afterparty, Joy Ride and They Cloned Tyrone.
Joy Ride premiere
Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu, and Sabrina Wu joined director Adele Lim, co-writers Cherry Chevapravatdumrong and Teresa Hsiao, and producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Josh Fagen at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Monday.
The Out-Laws premiere
Netflix hosted a special screening of its new comedy in Los Angeles on Monday, with stars Adam Devine, Nina Dobrev, Pierce Brosnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Michael Rooker, Blake Anderson, Lauren Lapkus, Lil Rel Howery, Laci Mosley and producer Adam Sandler.
They Cloned Tyrone premiere
John Boyega and Teyonah Parris debuted their new Netflix film, which also stars Jamie Foxx, in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
The Afterparty premiere
On Wednesday, Apple TV+ celebrated the season two premiere of The Afterparty in Los Angeles with stars Tiffany Haddish, Zoë Chao, Sam Richardson, Poppy Liu, Vivian Wu, Ken Jeong, John Cho, Anna Konkle, Elizabeth Perkins, Jack Whitehall, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser and EPs Chris Miller, Phil Lord and Anthony King.
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken premiere
Jane Fonda, Lana Condor, Annie Murphy, Liza Koshy and Jaboukie Young-White walked the carpet for their new DreamWorks animated film on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
The Summer I Turned Pretty event
The stars of The Summer I Turned Pretty celebrated season two of their series on Thursday in NYC, at an event hosted by Prime Video and Teen Vogue.
Stonewall Day 2023
Pride Live held Stonewall Day, an annual national day of awareness to commemorate the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Rebellion, on June 23 in NYC. The event was hosted by Angelica Ross and featured a headlining performance by Christina Aguilera, with remarks from Chelsea Clinton and Laverne Cox.
A Toast to Black Hollywood
A Toast to Black Hollywood, presented by Miss Diddy and The Brand Group, kicked off BET Awards weekend on June 23 with honorees including BMI exec Catherine Brewton, Lady London, BET exec Kimberly Paige, UBS exec Wale Ogunleye, Bozoma Saint John, Dr. Wendy Osefo and Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins.
Nimona special screening
Voice stars Chloë Grace Moretz and Eugene Lee Yang, directors Nick Bruno and Troy Quane and creator ND Stevenson attended a special New York screening on Saturday for their new animated Netflix film.
An Evening with Stephen Colbert and Jim Gaffigan
Stephen Colbert and Jim Gaffigan sat down for a conversation hosted by MontclairFilm on Saturday as a part of the inaugural North to Shore Festival at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.
Project Angel Food’s Lead With Love 4
The live broadcast of Project Angel Food’s Lead with Love 4 telethon, held on Saturday, surpassed its $800,000 goal in a two-hour program aired live on KTLA 5. Sheryl Lee Ralph, Carol Burnett, Lily Tomlin, Martin Sheen, Cindy Crawford, Loni Love, Magic Johnson and Steven Weber were among those who took part in the event.
Back to the Future live read
Ben Schwartz led Film Independent’s Back to the Future live read at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, enlisting special guests Sam Richardson, Quinta Brunson, Bobby Moynihan and Drew Tarver.
Rosé Day Los Angeles
Aaron Paul, Brittany Snow, Tom Felton and Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies were among the attendees at Rosé Day Los Angeles on Saturday at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas.
A Small Light screening
Liev Schreiber, Billie Boullet and executive producers Joan Rater and Tony Phelan attended a Cinema Society screening their National Geographic project A Small Light at Donna Karan’s Hamptons home on Sunday.
Achilles Hope and Possibility 4M
Jon Stewart was among the 7,000 runners who participated in Sunday’s Achilles Hope and Possibility 4M presented by TD Bank in Central Park. The race celebrates diversity and disability inclusion and Stewart walked with the Achilles Freedom Team, comprised of veterans with disabilities.
Joy Ride Comedy Night
Yvonne Orji, JR De Guzman, Fumi Abe, Jes Tom, Dylan Adler and Jermain Fowler joined Joy Ride stars Sabrina Wu, Sherry Cola, Ashley Park and Stephanie Hsu for Lionsgate’s Joy Ride Comedy Night at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood on Sunday. The studio made a donation to non-profit API EQUALITY-LA and fundraised at the event for this organization focused on empowering Asian and Pacific Islander communities to achieve LGBTQ, racial and social justice.
Lakota Nation vs. United States premiere
IFC Films hosted the New York premiere of the Lakota Nation doc on Monday, with executive producer Mark Ruffalo, directors Jesse Short Bull and Laura Tomaselli, and support from Susan Sarandon.
CAA Amplify 2023 Summit
CAA hosted its sixth annual CAA Amplify Summit 2023, a convening of artists, thought-leaders and executives of color from leading organizations in entertainment, sports, media, brands, and technology, kicking off on Monday in Ojai. Attendees included Chloe and Halle Bailey, Dwyane Wade, Jessica Alba, Becky G., Ava DuVernay, Steven Yeun, Xolo Maridueña, Quinta Brunson and Lupita Nyong’o.
Biosphere premiere
Sterling K. Brown and Mark Duplass attended the Los Angeles premiere of their film Biosphere, directed by Mel Eslyn, on Tuesday.
Insidious: The Red Door screening
Patrick Wilson premiered his directorial debut alongside his cast and producer Jason Blum in NYC on Tuesday.
The Horror of Dolores Roach special screening
Prime Video celebrated its new series, starring Justina Machado and Alejandro Hernandez, on Wednesday in NYC.
GLAAD Pride Reception
Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff hosted a reception in partnership with GLAAD on Wednesday to celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month and to call leaders in the community to unite in the fight for LGBTQ acceptance and equality. RuPaul’s Drag Race star and transgender advocate Sasha Colby emceed the program, with guests including Ariana DeBose, Bobby Berk, Dove Cameron, Frankie Grande, Gus Kenworthy, Jazz Jennings and GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis.
Becky G X GONZA Launch Event
Becky G and GONZA celebrated a launch event at Ardor at The West Hollywood Edition on Wednesday for the brand’s new debut collection and memorialized Becky G’s appointment as GONZA’s new creative director.
AMPAS “Destigmatizing Mental Health” panel
Madhuri Jha, Maurice Benard, Paul Dalio, Pierluigi Mancini, Brian Nam, Dr. Kojo Sarfo, Brittany Snow and Lexi Underwood took part in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ “Destigmatizing Mental Health” panel on Wednesday, in partnership with the Ruderman Family Foundation.
Norma Rae WIF screening
WIF (Women in Film, Los Angeles) hosted a screening of Norma Rae at Vidiots in Los Angeles on Thursday, kicking off WIF’s Screening Series celebrating iconic films made by women and people of underrepresented genders in honor of the organization’s 50th anniversary. Lake Bell moderated a panel discussion with star Sally Field and producers Tamara Asseyev and Alexandra Rose, with attendees including Chelsea Peretti, Constance Zimmer and June Diane Raphael.
