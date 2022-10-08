The Aster, A New Members Club and Hotel, Officially Opens in the Heart of Hollywood

On Thursday, Oct. 6, the stars that make up the Hollywood Walk of Fame were in good company with the neighborhood’s newest attraction: The Aster. Located on Vine Street in a building formerly occupied by H Club and Redbury Hotel before that, the Aster is the latest venture from award-winning Salt Hotels co-founders David Bowd and Kevin O’Shea.

“When we set out to create The Aster, we wanted everything here to be led by hospitality. Often membership clubs can be very cool and trendy but not really focused on service. So, we really wanted to focus on service, and then we wanted to remove some of the barriers and rules of membership clubs to make it much more eclectic, diverse, inclusive … and really just open it up to a much wider base,” Bowd told The Hollywood Reporter.

The evening’s opening party, which allowed guests to wander throughout the establishment’s five floors — past hotel rooms, onto the dance floor, around the rooftop bar — was a mix of people from all industries, backgrounds and neighborhoods. In other words, an accurate representation of Los Angeles.

Bowd, Salt Hotels’ chief executive officer, and O’Shea, the company’s chief creative officer, began work on the project 18 months ago. The location stood out to them as the right place to launch their new venture because of Hollywood’s edginess.

“I think this neighborhood is so interesting. It has so much history. There’s such a nexus of stuff going on here right now. You’ve got the industry here, a lot of residential, Netflix, Google, highways … it’s a clash of tourism and all sorts of things happening,” says O’Shea.

“Hollywood is just so real,” Bowd added. “It feels like a community.”

Artist Tristan Eaton, a Hollywood native, painted a mural (a tribute to his native neighborhood and its namesake industry) on the side of the building. “This meant a lot to him, it was sort of a homecoming,” says O’Shea.

“We want to be full of the community. We want to be part of the community. We’ve got a lot of relationships with the community,” says Bowd of people working in the entertainment industry in particular. “We’ll be doing charitable events and things like that because we want to be additive to a community and not take anything away. And I think everything we’re bringing is new and fresh.”

Though most of the building is reserved as a private members club, the rooftop space and the new Lemon Grove restaurant downstairs are open to the public. Chef Marcel Vigneron set out to create a menu that felt true to California, the cuisine of which is known for a market-to-table approach. The restaurant is expected to have a lot of daily specials but also mainstays, like a lemon pasta and flatbreads.

“The interesting part about Hollywood is that before all the buildings were here, there were actual lemon groves here so that history was something that we tried to pull up there,” says O’Shea. “And I think the rooftop has this kind of agrarian look to it, where it’s this oasis in the craziness of the center Hollywood. You’ve got all this very urban landscape, so up there we tried to bring in a country, California look.”

Programming will be eclectic, the hoteliers say, running the gamut from music to comedy to education-oriented events. The Aster also has a screening room and recording studio, designed with films and podcasts in mind.

“There’s really no criteria,” says Bowd of how to gain access to membership. “We wanted this for all types of individuals, and to create the perfect party is to have the perfect mix of people. That’s what we wanted the membership [group] to be as well.”

As for whether The Aster will always feel like the party it was on opening night, the founders confirm it’ll likely be more mellow but equally fun.

“I think it’s going to be ever-changing, but we’re never going to be a noisy nightclub moment but still a fun night out with a good cocktail and great food,” says Bowd. The public rooftop, sunset views of the Hollywood sign by day and the cylinder of light emanating from the nearby Capitol Records building, illuminating the night, promise to provide an iconic backdrop no matter when guests visit.