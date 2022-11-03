Temporary Power Outage Disrupts The Asylum’s 25th Anniversary Party on Santa Monica Pier

The Asylum — the independent film and TV studio known for its Sharknado franchise and zombie series Z Nation — celebrated its 25th anniversary with a bash on the Santa Monica Pier on Wednesday night.

But instead of helping blow out the candles, revelers were forced to deal with blown fuses as the Pier suffered a power outage for close to 15 minutes. When The Hollywood Reporter arrived on the scene at 9:30 p.m., the entire Pier was pitch black while hundreds of guests remained in place at the event, which took over Pacific Park, the oceanside amusement park.

Guests were still allowed to check-in to the event as security suggested the outage would be temporary. And they were right. Shortly before 9:40 p.m., the lights came back on and guests like Bai Ling, Kristanna Loken, Geoff Meed, Cindy Busby, Carlos Ramirez, Terry Woodberry, John Hennigan and others continued to mix and mingle amid the rides, games and churro stands.

While it’s unclear what caused the outage, Asylum partner David Latt was unfazed when THR caught up with him underneath the Pier’s iconic Ferris wheel. “So, this is what happened,” Latt explained. “The party started off like a family movie and quickly turned into a thriller before ending as a murder mystery. I won’t tell you who died yet but at The Asylum, we’re known for mixing a lot of genres and that’s exactly the experience you’re getting tonight at the party.”

As for how many got that experience, Latt said Asylum invited about 300 guests during what is a busy week in Santa Monica as the city hosts the annual AFM convention. However, “we got 1,400 RSVPs and I don’t think we turned anybody away,” Latt confirmed. “I think probably a good 500-600 actually turned up, all claiming that I owed them some money.”

Jokes aside, one of the Ferris wheel staffers told THR that the power outage left some guests stranded on the rides. By the time the power came back on, one guest was in tears as they exited the Ferris wheel.

“That is my nightmare — to be on one of those rides when the power goes out,” Latt continued. “But have you seen our movies? The power goes out in those all the time. And from what we’re told, the power does go out on the Pier from time to time but they might just be telling us that so we don’t get a discount on the party. If you make enough movies, stuff like this happens on a daily basis and you learn to just roll with it.”

The Asylum’s chief executives David Latt, David Rimawi and Paul Bales at their bash. Allison Dinner/Getty Images

Bai Ling Allison Dinner/Getty Images