Events of the Week: ‘The Batman,’ ‘Winning Time’ and More

As Hollywood events return to full force in New York and Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic, here’s a look at the week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings, including red carpets for The Batman, Winning Time, Turning Red, The Adam Project and Fresh.

The Adam Project world premiere

After a special screening in Los Angeles last week, Ryan Reynolds premiered his Netflix sci-fi flick at New York City’s Lincoln Center on Monday, where he was joined by director Shawn Levy and stars Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña and Walker Scobell.

Don Granger, David Ellison, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, Shawn Levy, Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell, Jennifer Garner, Ted Sarandos and Dana Goldberg Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Michael Loccisano/WireImage

The Batman world premiere

Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell premiered their highly anticipated film in New York City on Tuesday. Pattinson joked to THR on the carpet that if could describe his take on the caped crusader in three words it would be “crazy, sexy, cool.” Jason Momoa also made an appearance to support Kravitz, saying, “the whole family is proud.” Director Matt Reeves, though, was forced to miss the premiere after testing positive for COVID-19, but sent in a video message ahead of the Lincoln Center screening where he lamented his “great heartbreak” to miss the event, as “the movie means so much to me, it was a five-year journey for me and I’m very excited that we’re sharing it with you tonight.”

Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Colin Farrell Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

Turning Red world premiere

Disney unveiled its latest Pixar project on Tuesday night at the El Capitan Theatre, rolling out the red carpet for Turning Red stars Sandra Oh, Rosalie Chiang, Ava Morse, Hyein Park, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Tristan Allerick Chen, Mia Tagano and Billie Eilish, who worked on the film’s soundtrack.

EP Dan Scanlon, producer Lindsey Collins, Ava Morse, Sherry Cola, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Tristan Allerick Chen, Josh Levi, director Domee Shi, Addie Chandler, Rosalie Chiang, Lily Sanfelippo, Sandra Oh, Grayson Villanueva, Hyein Park, Topher Ngo, writer Julia Cho, Mia Tagano and composer Ludwig Göransson. Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Rosalie Chiang, Billie Eilish and Sandra Oh Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Harry Belafonte’s 95th Birthday with Social Justice Benefit

Spike Lee, Alicia Keys, Laurence Fishburne, Whoopi Goldberg, Alfre Woodard, Danny Glover, Michael Moore and Aloe Blacc were among those celebrating Harry Belafonte’s 95th birthday with a NYC event on Tuesday, with proceeds benefiting his social justice organization Sankofa.org.

Spike Lee and Laurence Fishburne Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Alfre Woodard and Danny Glover Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Winning Time world premiere

Executive producer Adam McKay and stars John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Solomon Hughes, Adrien Brody, Jason Segel, Jason Clarke and Sally Field hit downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday night to premiere their HBO drama Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, which follows the 1980s-era NBA team.

Sarah Ramos, Molly Gordon, Max E. Williams, Michael AG Scott, Michael Chiklis, Max Borenstein, Jason Shuman, Andy Hirsch, Rodney Barnes, Adrien Brody, Spencer Garrett, John C. Reilly, Adam McKay, Quincy Isaiah, DeVaughn Nixon, Jon Young, Rickey Eugene Brown, Jimel Atkins, Newton Mayenge, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Solomon Hughes, Edwin Hodge, Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Jason Segel and Austin Aaron. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Max Borenstein, John C. Reilly, Ann Sarnoff, Adam McKay, Quincy Isaiah and Casey Bloys Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Danielle Haim, Jason Segel, John C. Reilly and Alana Haim Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Billboard Women in Music Awards

On Wednesday, Billboard threw its 2022 Women in Music Awards at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park, with special honorees and performers including Bonnie Raitt, Doja Cat, Gabby Barrett, H.E.R., Karol G, Phoebe Bridgers, Saweetie and Summer Walker.

Olivia Rodrigo and Sheryl Crow Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Normani and Doja Cat Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Jamie Bridgers and Phoebe Bridgers Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Fresh L.A. premiere and mixer

After premiering virtually at Sundance, Fresh — starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sebastian Stan, Jojo T. Gibbs and Dayo Okeniyi — held an in-person event on Thursday at Hollywood Post 43.

Brett Dier, Dayo Okeniyi, Sebastian Stan, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Jojo T. Gibbs Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Santa Barbara International Film Festival

After kicking off on Wednesday, SBIFF honored this year’s Oscar-nominated directors Paul Thomas Anderson, Kenneth Branagh, Jane Campion, Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Steven Spielberg with a tribute on Thursday, in a conversation moderated by THR‘s Scott Feinberg.

Paul Thomas Anderson, Kenneth Branagh, Lindsay Brunnock and Maya Rudolph Rebecca Sapp/Getty

With/In New York Screening

Maven Screen Media and Off Media teamed with the Cinema Society to host a screening of With/In on Sunday night at the Tribeca Screening Room. The anthology of short films, all completed during lockdown, come from filmmakers and talent including Bart Freundlich and Julianne Moore, Talia Balsam, Chris Cooper and Marianne Leone, Griffin Dunne, Gina Gershon, Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola, Rosie Perez, Mickey Sumner and others. Maven partners Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler produced the works and attended the event alongside Freundlich, Cooper, Balsam, Dunne, Mortimer, Edie Falco, Debbie Harry, Donna Karan, Rosie Perez, Gina Gershon and others.

Trudie Styler and Debbie Harry Courtesy of Madison Voelkel/BFA.com

Rosie Perez, Griffin Dunne and Chris Cooper Courtesy of Madison Voelkel/BFA.com

Profiled: The Black Man screening

Tina Knowles-Lawson hosted a screening of her Discovery+ docuseries Profiled: The Black Man on Feb. 25 at Los Angeles’ Waco Theater.

Tina Knowles-Lawson, Trell Thomas and Kristen V. Carter Courtesy of Christopher McCormick

The Thing About Pam red carpet event

Renée Zellweger, Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer, executive producer Jason Blum and showrunner Jenny Klein debuted their upcoming NBC limited series The Thing About Pam at The Maybourne Hotel on Monday night. The show stars Zellweger as Pam Hupp, the Missouri mother-turned-murderer whose story has been documented extensively by Dateline.

Renée Zellweger and Josh Duhamel Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Shining Vale premiere

Starz horror comedy series Shining Vale held its premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday, with stars Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear, Judith Light, Mira Sorvino and Alysia Reiner walking the red carpet. Lisa Kudrow, a longtime friend of Cox and Sorvino, also made an appearance.

Judith Light, Dylan Gage, Gus Birney, Jeff Astrof, Mira Sorvino, Merrin Dungey, Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear and Alysia Reiner Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Mira Sorvino, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow Michael Kovac/Getty Images

PEN America Literary Awards

Monday night’s PEN America Literary Awards, hosted by Seth Meyers at the Town Hall in NYC, handed out career achievement awards to Broadway legend Elaine May, author Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury.

Seth Meyers Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Jackie Sibblies Drury Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

CHLA Make March Matter

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles kicked off its seventh annual Make March Matter fundraising campaign on Tuesday with a virtual event hosted by CHLA spokesperson Jamie Lee Curtis and remarks from supporter Matt LeBlanc.

Jamie Lee Curtis, CHLA president and CEO Paul S. Viviano and Matt LeBlanc Araya Doheny/Getty Images

The Andy Warhol Diaries screening

Netflix hosted a special screening and reception for upcoming doc The Andy Warhol Diaries in NYC on Tuesday, with special guests including Andrew Rossi, Brooke Shields, Kate Novack, Amy Fine Collins, Jay Johnson, Dan Minahan, Christopher Makos and Alexis Martin Woodall.

Producers Maya E. Rudolph, Alexis Martin Woodall, Josh Braun, Andrew Rossi, Dan Braun and Stacey Reiss Monica Schipper/Getty Images/Netflix

UTA Atlanta expansion party

UTA held a cocktail reception at The Carlyle in Atlanta on Wednesday to celebrate the company’s expansion into Georgia with a full-service office, making UTA the first among the industry’s biggest talent, sports and entertainment companies to have operations in Atlanta. Guests included Lil Rel Howery and UTA’s Jeremy Zimmer, Steve Cohen and Arthur Lewis.

UTA partner and talent agent Steve Cohen, Georgia state senator Lester Jackson, Mayor of Atlanta Andre Dickens, UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer, UTA partner and creative director of UTA Fine Arts and UTA Artist Space Arthur Lewis Paras Griffin/Getty Images

AAFCA Awards

The African American Film Critics Association hosted its 13th annual awards show on Wednesday, marking its first live gathering since 2020. Top winners included King Richard stars Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis for best actor and best supporting actress, as well as Respect star Jennifer Hudson for best actress and The Harder They Fall for best film, in a Los Angeles ceremony hosted by Charlamagne Tha God and Alesha Reneé.

Jeymes Samuel Rich Fury/Getty Images

Aunjanue Ellis Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

TriStar Pictures president Nicole Brown Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Revolve Social Club

Revolve Social Club returned to L.A. on Thursday night with an immersive pop-up retail and social hub in West Hollywood attended by Kim Kardashian, Euphoria‘s Angus Cloud, Sofia Richie, Winnie Harlow, Chloe Kim, Madison Pettis, Alessandra Ambrosio and Maria Bakalova.

Kim Kardashian Donato Sardella/Getty