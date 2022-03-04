Events of the Week: ‘The Batman,’ ‘Winning Time’ and More

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
As Hollywood events return to full force in New York and Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic, here’s a look at the week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings, including red carpets for The Batman, Winning Time, Turning Red, The Adam Project and Fresh.
The Adam Project world premiere
After a special screening in Los Angeles last week, Ryan Reynolds premiered his Netflix sci-fi flick at New York City’s Lincoln Center on Monday, where he was joined by director Shawn Levy and stars Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña and Walker Scobell.
The Batman world premiere
Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell premiered their highly anticipated film in New York City on Tuesday. Pattinson joked to THR on the carpet that if could describe his take on the caped crusader in three words it would be “crazy, sexy, cool.” Jason Momoa also made an appearance to support Kravitz, saying, “the whole family is proud.” Director Matt Reeves, though, was forced to miss the premiere after testing positive for COVID-19, but sent in a video message ahead of the Lincoln Center screening where he lamented his “great heartbreak” to miss the event, as “the movie means so much to me, it was a five-year journey for me and I’m very excited that we’re sharing it with you tonight.”
Related Stories
Turning Red world premiere
Disney unveiled its latest Pixar project on Tuesday night at the El Capitan Theatre, rolling out the red carpet for Turning Red stars Sandra Oh, Rosalie Chiang, Ava Morse, Hyein Park, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Tristan Allerick Chen, Mia Tagano and Billie Eilish, who worked on the film’s soundtrack.
Harry Belafonte’s 95th Birthday with Social Justice Benefit
Spike Lee, Alicia Keys, Laurence Fishburne, Whoopi Goldberg, Alfre Woodard, Danny Glover, Michael Moore and Aloe Blacc were among those celebrating Harry Belafonte’s 95th birthday with a NYC event on Tuesday, with proceeds benefiting his social justice organization Sankofa.org.
Winning Time world premiere
Executive producer Adam McKay and stars John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Solomon Hughes, Adrien Brody, Jason Segel, Jason Clarke and Sally Field hit downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday night to premiere their HBO drama Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, which follows the 1980s-era NBA team.
Billboard Women in Music Awards
On Wednesday, Billboard threw its 2022 Women in Music Awards at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park, with special honorees and performers including Bonnie Raitt, Doja Cat, Gabby Barrett, H.E.R., Karol G, Phoebe Bridgers, Saweetie and Summer Walker.
Fresh L.A. premiere and mixer
After premiering virtually at Sundance, Fresh — starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sebastian Stan, Jojo T. Gibbs and Dayo Okeniyi — held an in-person event on Thursday at Hollywood Post 43.
Santa Barbara International Film Festival
After kicking off on Wednesday, SBIFF honored this year’s Oscar-nominated directors Paul Thomas Anderson, Kenneth Branagh, Jane Campion, Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Steven Spielberg with a tribute on Thursday, in a conversation moderated by THR‘s Scott Feinberg.
With/In New York Screening
Maven Screen Media and Off Media teamed with the Cinema Society to host a screening of With/In on Sunday night at the Tribeca Screening Room. The anthology of short films, all completed during lockdown, come from filmmakers and talent including Bart Freundlich and Julianne Moore, Talia Balsam, Chris Cooper and Marianne Leone, Griffin Dunne, Gina Gershon, Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola, Rosie Perez, Mickey Sumner and others. Maven partners Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler produced the works and attended the event alongside Freundlich, Cooper, Balsam, Dunne, Mortimer, Edie Falco, Debbie Harry, Donna Karan, Rosie Perez, Gina Gershon and others.
Profiled: The Black Man screening
Tina Knowles-Lawson hosted a screening of her Discovery+ docuseries Profiled: The Black Man on Feb. 25 at Los Angeles’ Waco Theater.
The Thing About Pam red carpet event
Renée Zellweger, Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer, executive producer Jason Blum and showrunner Jenny Klein debuted their upcoming NBC limited series The Thing About Pam at The Maybourne Hotel on Monday night. The show stars Zellweger as Pam Hupp, the Missouri mother-turned-murderer whose story has been documented extensively by Dateline.
Shining Vale premiere
Starz horror comedy series Shining Vale held its premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday, with stars Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear, Judith Light, Mira Sorvino and Alysia Reiner walking the red carpet. Lisa Kudrow, a longtime friend of Cox and Sorvino, also made an appearance.
PEN America Literary Awards
Monday night’s PEN America Literary Awards, hosted by Seth Meyers at the Town Hall in NYC, handed out career achievement awards to Broadway legend Elaine May, author Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury.
CHLA Make March Matter
Children’s Hospital Los Angeles kicked off its seventh annual Make March Matter fundraising campaign on Tuesday with a virtual event hosted by CHLA spokesperson Jamie Lee Curtis and remarks from supporter Matt LeBlanc.
The Andy Warhol Diaries screening
Netflix hosted a special screening and reception for upcoming doc The Andy Warhol Diaries in NYC on Tuesday, with special guests including Andrew Rossi, Brooke Shields, Kate Novack, Amy Fine Collins, Jay Johnson, Dan Minahan, Christopher Makos and Alexis Martin Woodall.
UTA Atlanta expansion party
UTA held a cocktail reception at The Carlyle in Atlanta on Wednesday to celebrate the company’s expansion into Georgia with a full-service office, making UTA the first among the industry’s biggest talent, sports and entertainment companies to have operations in Atlanta. Guests included Lil Rel Howery and UTA’s Jeremy Zimmer, Steve Cohen and Arthur Lewis.
AAFCA Awards
The African American Film Critics Association hosted its 13th annual awards show on Wednesday, marking its first live gathering since 2020. Top winners included King Richard stars Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis for best actor and best supporting actress, as well as Respect star Jennifer Hudson for best actress and The Harder They Fall for best film, in a Los Angeles ceremony hosted by Charlamagne Tha God and Alesha Reneé.
Revolve Social Club
Revolve Social Club returned to L.A. on Thursday night with an immersive pop-up retail and social hub in West Hollywood attended by Kim Kardashian, Euphoria‘s Angus Cloud, Sofia Richie, Winnie Harlow, Chloe Kim, Madison Pettis, Alessandra Ambrosio and Maria Bakalova.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day