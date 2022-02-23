‘The Binge’ Production Company American High Launches Film Festival

American High — the production company behind The Binge and Big Time Adolescence — is launching a film festival showcasing films told through the lens of high-school students.

American High, which owns a former middle school in Syracuse, New York, where it sets its productions, has a slate that focuses on high-school-set features like Plan B. The American High Film Festival will take place on Aug. 18 and 19 at the company’s production hub in Syracuse, and will feature narrative shorts and narrative features across all genres.

”I’m thrilled to announce the first AHFF, which is founded under the same belief as American High: make the next generation of iconic high-school comedies and discover new voices. Our goal is to nurture and support emerging and established filmmakers, share their creative voices, and promote diversity, community outreach, and educational opportunities in the Central New York area,” said Axelle Azoulay, who has been named the festival director, having worked with the company on titles that include Sex Appeal and 2022 SXSW entry I Love My Dad.

American High founder Jeremy Garelick said, “I couldn’t be more excited to announce the debut of our first film festival that celebrates the same spirit of filmmaking and high school narratives upon which our company was founded. Axelle has brilliantly conceptualized the festival from the ground up. She is one of the most professional, creative and gifted producers I’ve worked with, and has an immaculate sense of the content the younger generation is seeking.”

The timeline for submissions can be found here.