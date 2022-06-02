‘The Golden Girls’ Immersive Kitchen Experience Coming to Los Angeles

Pull up a chair and grab a piece of cheesecake — The Golden Girls Kitchen is coming to Los Angeles.

Bucket Listers — the company behind nostalgic pop-ups Saved by the Max, Good Burger and The Peach Pit — is launching a similar experience based on the classic sitcom. The company reports it’s “officially licensed” and an “immersive homage” to the Susan Harris-created show that ran for seven seasons, from 1985-1992, and starred Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty.

Called The Golden Girls Kitchen, the set-up is slated to debut in July and feature “a fully functioning restaurant and bar,” described as fast-casual with an emphasis on desserts, a favorite of the characters on the show who often gathered around the table for sweets, coffee, heart-to-hearts and frequent (and fun-loving) jabs at Rose.

The company teased offerings Sophia’s Lasagna (meat or vegan), Blanche’s Georgia Style Cookies, The Dorothy: A Miami Style Sandwich, and beverages like Tea Arthur and Rose on Rosé. Additional items and local delivery will also be available for a la carte purchase. Every ticket purchased comes with a reserved seat and guaranteed window of time to dine, choice of an entree, and “most importantly, cheesecake.”

The Golden Girls Kitchen will also feature exclusive merch, “a variety of iconic photo moments” including the chance to take a seat at the kitchen table, chill on the lanai, spin through Shady Pines and snap a palm print-drenched selfie. Ticket information is expected to be announced soon through Bucket Listers website, which lists prices at $50.

“Bringing Golden Girls to life has always been a dream of mine” says Derek Berry, Bucket Listers director of experiences. “Our team is confident that both die-hard fans of the show and first-timers alike will leave with a deeper appreciation for the show’s lasting legacy.”

Bucket Listers is an online platform that offers select activities in such cities as Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Miami, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Austin, Boston and more. The company partners with event producers, movie studios and other IP holders to create and scale one-of-a-kind IRL experiences.