The Grove Launches Dining Experience Atop Its Famous Trolley

Dining at The Grove has been elevated.

The famous double-decker trolley that winds through the L.A. shopping plaza will debut a private eating experience on its top deck starting Tuesday. Dubbed Bistro 1759, the experience is available for parties up to 10 people and will feature a four-course menu curated by Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill, including spicy tuna on crispy rice, sashimi platters and child-friendly options like kids maki and blue ribbon cheeseburger, with wine and cocktail pairings also available. Diners can personalize menus to be served on the 90-minute journey as the trolley cruises down First Street and past the signature fountain.

“Where else in the world can you experience fine dining on top of a trolley coupled with our signature soundtrack and terrific views of our Dancing Fountain?” says The Grove developer Rick Caruso. “One of the best things about our properties is the open-air environment and enjoying the beautiful Los Angeles weather. This was a fun and unique way to add to our outdoor footprint while setting a new standard for luxury hospitality.”

With options for lunch and dinner reservations, the Bistro 1759 experience starts at $1000. The name originates from the numbers that adorn the green and gold trolley, which is built from a historic undercarriage of a 1950s Boston streetcar and has been stationed at the property’s First Street since its opening in 2002.

The launch comes as pandemic restrictions have eased in L.A. County and many have returned to both outdoor and indoor dining. It also builds on The Grove’s continued move into innovative entertainment experiences, like the Level 8 drive-in on the top level of its parking garage, which hosted a number of movie premiere events over the last year as well.

“We’re open and have been open. Because of our outdoor environment, our properties and restaurants have already been exceeding 2019 sales,” says Caruso. “Bistro 1759 is a playful way for guests to experience the magic of The Grove and I can’t imagine an experience like it anywhere else in the world.”