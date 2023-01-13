Events of the Week: ‘The Last of Us,’ ‘That ’90s Show’ and More

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey at 'The Last of Us' premiere on Jan. 9.

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for The Last of Us, That ’90s Show, 80 for Brady and the start of awards season celebrations.

80 for Brady premiere

Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, Sally Field and Harry Hamlin walked the carpet on Jan. 6 for the world premiere of their road trip comedy 80 for Brady, which debuted as part of the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Three Amigos conversation

Alfonso Cuarón led a conversation with his fellow Mexican Oscar-winning directors Alejandro G. Iñárritu and Guillermo del Toro on Jan. 6 at the Academy Museum, in support of del Toro’s Pinocchio and Iñárritu’s Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.

W Magazine x Louis Vuitton awards season dinner

Louis Vuitton artistic director of women’s collections Nicolas Ghesquière and editor-in-chief of W Magazine Sara Moonves hosted an intimate dinner at a private residence in Los Angeles on Jan. 6 to kick off awards season. Guests included Cate Blanchett, Michelle Williams, Michelle Yeoh, Danielle Deadwyler, Colman Domingo, Riley Keough, Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber, Meghann Fahey, Haley Lu Richardson, Jurnee Smollett, Elle Fanning, Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Taylour Paige, Alana Haim, Danielle Haim, Este Haim, Thuso Mbedu, Miranda Kerr, David O. Russell, Phoebe Dynevor, Hannah Einbinder, Mia Goth, Alice Diop, Federico Ferrante, Todd Field, Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, Lykke Li, Kelsey Asbille and Emma Chamberlain.

Glass Onion Day

Netflix hosted a screening, panel and reception for its Rian Johnson whodunit on Saturday in Los Angeles, featuring conversations with its crafts team.

Elvis Presley’s birthday event

Warner Bros. Pictures Group co-chairs and CEOs Pam Abdy and Michael De Luca hosted a celebration for Elvis’ birthday on Sunday, also timed to the awards season recognition for Baz Luhrmann’s latest film. The director was in attendance at the party, along with star Austin Butler, Elvis’ family members Lisa Marie Presley (just days before her sudden death) and Riley Keough, and guests Taika Waititi, Danny DeVito, Beck Hansen, Rita Ora, Finneas O’Connell, Jaden Smith, George Lopez, Bill Maher and Adam Scott.

Netflix Nominee Toast

The streamer celebrated its Golden Globes and Critics Choice nominations on Sunday at Catch Steak LA, alongside Eddie Redmayne, Jenna Ortega, Kate Hudson, Taika Waititi, Guillermo del Toro, Rian Johnson, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Niecy Nash Betts, Patton Oswalt and Keegan-Michael Key.

The Last of Us premiere

HBO’s series adaptation of the popular video game premiered on a rainy Monday in Los Angeles with stars Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Storm Reid, Nico Parker and Jeffrey Pierce.

A Man Called Otto special screening

Tom Hanks walked the carpet on Monday at a NYC special screening of A Man Called Otto, joined by costars Mariana Treviño, Mike Birbiglia, son Truman Hanks and his feline screen partner Smeagol.

Servant season four premiere

M. Night Shyamalan debuted the fourth and final season of his Apple TV+ series on Monday in NYC, alongside stars Rupert Grint, Lauren Ambrose and Nell Tiger Free.

HFPA x Billboard Golden Globes afterparty

Billboard and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association celebrated the return of the Golden Globes with the official HFPA x Billboard Afterparty at The Beverly Hilton on Tuesday night. Nominees and presenters were in attendance and winners got their statuettes engraved while listening to a DJ set from DJ Pee. Wee (AKA, Anderson .Paak).

That ’90s Show special screening

Stars Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos, Maxwell Acee Donovan and Andrea Anders, executive producers Greg Mettler, Terry and Lindsey Turner, and special guests Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Tommy Chong and Don Stark attended a special screening for the Netflix revival in L.A. on Thursday.

Steven Spielberg and John Williams conversation

The longtime collaborators sat down for a “50 Years of Music and Movies: A Conversation with Steven Spielberg and John Williams” event in L.A. on Thursday, with support from Fabelmans stars Michelle Williams, Paul Dano and Gabriel LaBelle.

New York Film Critics Circle Gala

The NYFCC kicked off 2023 with its annual awards gala on Jan. 4, honoring Cate Blanchett (best actress, TÁR), Colin Farrell (best actor, After Yang and The Banshees of Inisherin), Keke Palmer (best supporting actress, Nope), Ke Huy Quan (best supporting actor, Everything Everywhere All At Once), Claudio Miranda (best cinematography, Top Gun: Maverick), S. S. Rajamouli (best director, RRR), Todd Field (best film, TÁR), Jerzy Skolimowski (best foreign language film, EO), Laura Poitras (best nonfiction film, All the Beauty and Bloodshed), Charlotte Wells (best first film, Aftersun) and Dean Fleischer-Camp (best animated film, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On).

Palm Springs Film Awards

Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser, Austin Butler, Viola Davis, Danielle Deadwyler, Colin Farrell, Bill Nighy, Sarah Polley, Michelle Yeoh and The Fabelmans team was honored in Palm Springs on Jan. 5.

BMF premiere

Executive producers Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Heather Zuhlke, Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements joined cast members Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi, Michole Briana White, Myles Truitt, Steve Harris, Kelly Hu and LaLa Anthony at the season two premiere for the Starz drama, held in Hollywood on Jan 5.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 premiere

The 15th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race kicked off on Jan. 5 in NYC, with this season’s queens Amethyst, Salina EsTitties, Loosey LaDuca, Princess Poppy, Luxx Noir London, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Sasha Colby, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Jax, Irene Dubois, Robin Fierce, Aura Mayari, Anetra, Sugar and Spice.

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller tastemaker event

National Geographic celebrated the upcoming third season of Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller on Jan. 5 in L.A., with an event featuring van Zeller, Lisa Ling, Melora Hardin, Darren Foster, Jeff Plunkett and Jason O’Mara.

Roybal School event

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff toured L.A.’s Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet School on Monday, meeting with school advisory board members George Clooney, Mindy Kaling, Don Cheadle and CAA’s Bryan Lourd and Richard Lovett.

Plane special screening

Gerard Butler, Mike Colter and director Jean-François Richet attended a special screening in New York on Tuesday for their upcoming action film.

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret screening

Judy Blum attended a special first-look screening event in NYC on Wednesday for the upcoming film adaptation of her popular book. She was joined by Abby Ryder Fortson, who plays Margaret, as well as costar Benny Safdie, director Kelly Fremon Craig and producer James L. Brooks.

Dog Gone premiere

On Wednesday, Netflix hosted a special screening event of Dog Gone at L.A.’s Bay Theater. Rob Lowe was in attendance in addition to Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Johnny Berchtold, Nick Peine, and director Stephen Herek.

The Way Home premiere

Andie MacDowell walked the carpet on Wednesday for the NYC premiere of her new Hallmark Channel drama series.

Spirited sing-along event

David Foster, Diane Warren, Darren Criss, Justin Tranter, Siedah Garrett, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul performed at a L.A. sing-along event in celebration of Apple’s Spirited — and its song “Good Afternoon” being named to the Oscars shortlist — on Wednesday.

Glass Onion luncheon

Janelle Monáe continued her Glass Onion awards season campaign with a luncheon at Hotel Bel Air on Thursday, attended by Alison Brie, Andrea Riseborough, Nia Vardalos and Lorraine Nicholson.

James Cameron and Jon Landau handprints and footprints ceremony

Avatar: The Way of Water filmmakers James Cameron and Jon Landau were honored on Thursday with a handprints and footprints ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang were also in attendance.

Missing premiere

Stars Storm Reid and Nia Long walked the carpet at the L.A. premiere for their upcoming mystery thriller on Thursday.

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio screening with James Cameron

On Thursday, Netflix hosted a special screening of Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio at the Academy Museum, followed by a Q&A moderated by James Cameron and featuring del Toro, Mark Gustafson, composer Alexandre Desplat, sound designer and supervisor Scott Martin Gershin, and production designer Guy Davis.