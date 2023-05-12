Events of the Week: ‘The Little Mermaid,’ ‘Platonic’ and More

Jonah Hauer-King, Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy attend the premiere of 'The Little Mermaid' in Los Angeles on May 8.

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for The Little Mermaid, Platonic, The Mother and Book Club: The Next Chapter.

The Little Mermaid premiere

Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Javier Bardem, Melissa McCarthy, Noma Dumezweni and Art Malik joined director Rob Marshall at the world premiere of The Little Mermaid in Hollywood on Monday.

Book Club: The Next Chapter premiere

Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen and Don Johnson reunited at the premiere of the Book Club sequel on Monday in NYC.

Fleishman Is in Trouble FYC

Claire Danes, Lizzy Caplan and Adam Brody attended an FYC event for their FX series on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

About My Father premiere

Sebastian Maniscalco debuted semi-biographical film About My Father on Tuesday in NYC with co-stars Robert De Niro, Kim Cattrall, David Rasche, Brett Dier, Anders Holm and Leslie Bibb.

Fool’s Paradise premiere

Charlie Day premiered his directorial debut Fool’s Paradise in L.A. on Tuesday alongside co-stars Ken Jeong and Kate Beckinsale.

Platonic premiere

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne reunited at the premiere of their new Apple TV+ series Platonic, with co-stars Luke Macfarlane, Carla Gallo and showrunner Francesca Delbanco.

The Mother premiere

Jennifer Lopez walked the carpet for her new Netflix action drama The Mother, with support from Ben Affleck. Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci, Jesse Garcia, Yvonne Senat Jones and director Niki Caro were also in attendance.

Taste the Nation screening

Padma Lakshmi attended a special screening for season two her Hulu series on May 5 in NYC, with guests including Chris Rock, Bowen Yang, Questlove, Susan Sarandon and Eric André.

Asian American Foundation AAPI Heritage Month Summit and Awards Dinner

The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) hosted its AAPI Heritage Month Summit and inaugural Heritage Heroes Award Dinner in New York across May 5 and 6, raising $2.7 million for the AAPI community. Michelle Yeoh, Vera Wang, Daniel Dae Kim and Simu Liu were among the participants.

City Year Los Angeles’ Spring Break: Destination Education benefit

City Year Los Angeles hosted its 12th annual Spring Break: Destination Education benefit on Saturday, which raised over $2.2 million to support students across L.A. The benefit honored City Year L.A. board member Octavia Spencer and Kevin Demoff, COO of the Los Angeles Rams and City Year L.A. board member. Joel McHale emceed the event, which featured a special musical performance by Chlöe Bailey.

Gold House’s Gold Gala

Ke Huy Quan, Sandra Oh, Iman Vellani, Eva Longoria, Brie Larson, Daniel Dae Kim, Bela Bajaria, Stephanie Hsu, Awkwafina, Ashley Park Janet Yang and Ming-Na Wen were among the stars in attendance at Gold House’s Gold Gala on Saturday in celebration of the 2023 A100 List, which recognizes the 100 Asian Pacific leaders who have most significantly impacted American culture and society in the last year.

Otis College of Art and Design Jason Bolden honor

On Saturday, Otis College of Art and Design welcomed supporters to its second annual Otis Atelier, where fashion stylist and creative director Jason Bolden was honored for his work with the college and in his field. Actress Demi Singleton was present to celebrate her longtime stylist, along with Bolden’s husband, interior designer Adair Curtis. All proceeds from the event directly supported scholarships for first-generation students.

Rock4EB!

The Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation — the only all volunteer, nonprofit funder of research for the rare skin disease — hosted its 6th annual Rock4EB! in Malibu on Saturday. Hosted by Judd Apatow, the starry event featured an electric performance by Brandi Carlile, a stand-up set by Kevin Nealon and auction hosted by Billy Harris. Bryan and Billie Lourd, Catherine O’ Hara, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, Courteney Cox, Dana Carvey, David Spade, Ed O’Neill, Elizabeth Perkins, Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey and Tiffany Haddish were among those making the rounds. Guests dined on tastings from Wally’s, Nobu, Factor’s Deli, D’Amores Pizza, Pink’s, CasaVega, Lucky’s, Broad Street Oyster Co., Shappy Pretzel Co., Craig’s, Great Taste Catering, Spartina, Jennifer Naylor and libations from Hall Napa Valley, Walt, Zen WTR, Crystal Head Vodka and Coffee Been & Tea Leaf.

InStyle Dinner

The publication posted up at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood for a VIP dinner to toast newly-installed editor-in-chief Sally Holmes and its “New & Next” issue on May 10. Presented by Sephora and Citizen, the bash hosted cover star Quinta Brunson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Alexandra Daddario, Alexandra Shipp, Dove Cameron, Elizabeth Debicki, Hamish Linklater, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jenna Dewan,Kristin Davis, Lily Rabe, Madison Bailey, Storm Reid, DJ Michelle Pesce and Dotdash Meredith’s Leah Wyar, president, entertainment, beauty and style group.

American Born Chinese premiere

Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan reunited at the NYC premiere of their new Disney+ series American Born Chinese on Sunday.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power FYC

Prime Video hosted a FYC event for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Sunday in L.A. with stars Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Sophia Nomvete, Owain Arthur and Peter Mullan.

Monica screening

Filmmaker Andrea Pallaoro and his stars Patricia Clarkson and Trace Lysette, who plays the titular character, attended the Cinema Society screening of Monica at the IFC Center and Marlton Hotel in New York on May 11. Producers Gina Resnick and Christina Dow and head of IFC Films Scott Shooman made the rounds with a roster of guests like Piper Perabo, Eric Stoltz, Rory Culkin, Gina Gershon, Sara Ramirez, Don Lemon, Halina Reijn, Emma O’Connor, Daniel Benedict and Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir.

Lucille Lortel Awards

The Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway were held on Sunday in NYC, with presenters including D’Arcy Carden, Crystal Lucas-Perry, Arian Moayed, Bonnie Milligan and Tamara Tunie.

Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party

Elizabeth Hurley returned to host the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s annual Hot Pink Party on Tuesday in NYC, where Kinga Lampert and Margaret Flinter were honored.

It Ain’t Over special screening

Billy Crystal came out to support Yogi Berra film It Ain’t Over at a screening in NYC on Wednesday, with several members of Berra’s family also in attendance.

Knights of the Zodiac premiere

Sony Pictures hosted a premiere event for the live-action anime adaptation on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

FIT’s Future of Fashion Celebration and Honors

The Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) presented the Future of Fashion Celebration and Honors on Wednesday in NYC, hosted by Ashley Graham and honoring Karlie Kloss and designer Victor Glemaud.