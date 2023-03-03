×
Events of the Week: ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘Creed III’ and More

Inside this week's biggest Hollywood premieres, parties and openings.

Pedro Pascal and a Disney Parks character attend the Mandalorian special launch event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 28, 2023.
Pedro Pascal attends 'The Mandalorian' special launch event in Hollywood on Feb. 28. Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for The Mandalorian, Creed III and History of the World, Part II.

Creed III premiere

Michael B. Jordan premiered his directorial debut in Hollywood on Monday alongside costars Tessa Thompson and Jonathan Majors.

CREED III
Jonathan Majors, Tessa Thompson, Mila Davis-Kent and Michael B. Jordan Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Tessa Thompson and Jonathan Majors
Tessa Thompson and Jonathan Majors Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Michael B. Jordan and Marsai Martin
Michael B. Jordan and Marsai Martin Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

History of the World, Part II premiere

Hulu celebrated the premiere of the Mel Brooks sequel series at The Hollywood Legion on Monday with stars Mel Brooks, Nick Kroll, Ike Barinholtz, Wanda Sykes, Jay Ellis, Josh Gad, Dove Cameron, Pamela Adlon, Sarah Silverman, Hannah Einbinder, Jack McBrayer, Jason Mantzoukas, Marla Gibbs, Michaela Watkins, Reggie Watts, Jon Daly, Timothy Simons, Lauren Lapkus, Malcom Barrett, Ken Marino and Sam Richardson.

Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, Mel Brooks, Ike Barinholtz and David Stassen
Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, Mel Brooks, Ike Barinholtz and David Stassen Jon Kopaloff/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Kumail Nanjiani and Josh Gad
Kumail Nanjiani and Josh Gad Jon Kopaloff/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Champions premiere

Woody Harrelson, Kaitlin Olsen and director Bobby Farrelly walked the carpet for their new Features Focus film on Monday in NYC.

Woody Harrelson, Kaitlin Olson and Bobby Farrelly
Woody Harrelson, Kaitlin Olson and Bobby Farrelly pose with the cast Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Woody Harrelson, Kaitlin Olson and Bobby Farrelly
Woody Harrelson, Kaitlin Olson and Bobby Farrelly Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

A Spy Among Friends premiere

Damian Lewis, Stephen Kunken and creator Alex Carey attended the premiere of MGM+’s A Spy Among Friends on Monday in NYC, along with special guest Claire Danes.

Damian Lewis, Claire Danes
Damian Lewis and Claire Danes Jason Crowley/BFA

Triangle of Sadness live reading

Ruben Östlund directed a reimagined and recast stage reading of his Oscar-nominated film at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Monday with cast members Fred Armisen, Nicholas Braun, Alison Brie, Tia Carrere, Ayo Edebiri, Jordan Firstman, Brett Goldstein and Kathryn Newton.

(Clockwise from Top L) Alison Brie, Brett Goldstein, Fred Armisen, Nicholas Braun, Aparna Nancherla, Ruben Östlund, Ayo Edebiri, Kathryn Newton, Tia Carrere, Jordan Firstman, Simona Tabasco, Rachel Bleemer and Claire Timmons attend the Film Independent Live Read of “Triangle Of Sadness” at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 27, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Alison Brie, Brett Goldstein, Fred Armisen, Nicholas Braun, Aparna Nancherla, Ruben Östlund, Ayo Edebiri, Kathryn Newton, Tia Carrere, Jordan Firstman, Simona Tabasco, Rachel Bleemer and Claire Timmons Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

The Mandalorian launch event

Stars Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Emily Swallow, Amy Sedaris, Giancarlo Esposito, Omid Abtahi, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Katy O’Brian, Tait Fletcher, showrunner Jon Favreau and EP Dave Filoni attended the season three celebration for their Disney+ show in Hollywood on Tuesday.

(L-R) The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger, Showrunner/Executive Producer Jon Favreau, Giancarlo Esposito, Amy Sedaris, Pedro Pascal, Emily Swallow, Katee Sackhoff, Executive Producer Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Executive Producer Dave Filoni and Alan Bergman, Chairman of Disney Studios Content attend the Mandalorian special launch event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 28, 2023.
Bob Iger, Jon Favreau, Giancarlo Esposito, Amy Sedaris, Pedro Pascal, Emily Swallow, Katee Sackhoff, EP Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, EP Dave Filoni and chairman of Disney Studios Content Alan Bergman Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Carl Weathers attends the Mandalorian special launch event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 28, 2023.
Carl Weathers Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
(L-R) Executive Producer Dave Filoni, Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, and Showrunner/Executive Producer Jon Favreau speak onstage during the Mandalorian special launch event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 28, 2023.
Dave Filoni, Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff and Jon Favreau Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Inside special screening

Focus Features celebrated the upcoming release of Inside, a new psychological drama starring Willem Dafoe and directed by Vasilis Katsoupis, on Tuesday in NYC. Dafoe and Katsoupis were joined by the film’s art curator Leonardo Bigazzi and producer Giorgos Karnavas. 

Peter Kujawski, Willem Dafoe, Vasilis Katsoupis, Giorgos Karnavas, Kiska Higgs and Jason Cassidy attend Focus Features' "Inside" New York Screening at Metrograph on February 28, 2023 in New York City.
Peter Kujawski, Willem Dafoe, Vasilis Katsoupis, Giorgos Karnavas, Kiska Higgs and Jason Cassidy Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Billboard Women in Music Awards

Billboard Women in Music Awards returned on Wednesday at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park. Hosted by Quinta Brunson, the event celebrated honorees Becky G, Doechii, Ivy Queen, Lana Del Rey, Kim Petras, Latto, Lainey Wilson, Rosalía, TWICE and Woman of the Year SZA. 

Quinta Brunson attends 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California.
Quinta Brunson Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Becky G attends 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California.
Becky G Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Lana Del Rey attends 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California.
Lana Del Rey Monica Schipper/Getty Images

UnPrisoned premiere

Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo debuted their new Hulu comedy in L.A. on Thursday.

UnPrisoned Premiere
Tracy McMillan, Delroy Lindo, Kerry Washington and Yvette Lee Bowser Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
UnPrisoned Premiere
Faly Rakotohavana, Delroy Lindo, Kerry Washington, Jordyn McIntosh, Marque Richardson and Jee Young Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Kodak Film Awards

The fifth annual Kodak Film Awards took place at the American Society of Cinematographers Clubhouse on Sunday, where J.J. Abrams received the Kodak Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to film and television. Damien Chazelle and Patty Jenkins received Auteur Awards for their directorial accomplishments, while Michael Morris (To Leslie) received the First Feature Award.

J.J. Abrams
J.J. Abrams Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Kodak
Damien Chazelle attends the 2023 KODAK Film Awards at ASC Clubhouse on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Damien Chazelle Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Kodak
Patty Jenkins attends the 2023 KODAK Film Awards at ASC Clubhouse on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Patty Jenkins Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Kodak

Grand Crew season two premiere

The second season of the NBC sitcom premiered on Sunday at L.A.’s Black on the Block Festival, with stars Echo Kellum, Nicole Byer, Aaron Jennings, Carl Tart and Grasie Mercedes.

Dan Goor, Aaron Jennings, Nicole Byer, Grasie Mercedes, Echo Kellum, Phil Augusta Jackson, Carl Tart
Dan Goor, Aaron Jennings, Nicole Byer, Grasie Mercedes, Echo Kellum, Phil Augusta Jackson and Carl Tart David Yeh/NBC

The Marriage of Figaro final curtain

LL Cool J and his wife Simone joined LA Opera honorary chair Marc Stern and wife Eva at the LA Opera for the final curtain call of The Marriage of Figaro, held at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Sunday.

LL Cool J, his wife Simone, LA Opera honorary chair Marc Stern and wife Eva pictured at the LA Opera with the cast of The Marriage of Figaro following the final curtain call held at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Sunday, February 26, 2023.
LL Cool J, his wife Simone, LA Opera honorary chair Marc Stern and wife Eva with the cast of The Marriage of Figaro Courtesy of LA Opera

TikTok Black History Month Celebration

On Sunday, TikTok hosted its Visionary Voices Black Hollywood Brunch, bringing together the Black community and its allies in honor of creatives and changemakers in media and entertainment to celebrate Black History Month. The event was hosted by TikTok’s Kudzi Chikumbu, global head of creator marketing and Shavone Charles, head of diversity and inclusion communications, with guests including Baby Tate, Jackie Aina, Khleo Thomas, Kelon Campbell and Kahlil Greene.

Alexzi Girma, Kelon Campbell, Summer Lucille and Kahlil Greene pose for a pic at the TikTok Visionary Voices Black Hollywood Brunch at Pendry West Hollywood on February 26, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.
Alexzi Girma, Kelon Campbell, Summer Lucille and Kahlil Greene Unique Nicole/Getty Images
Global Head of Creator Marketing, TikTok, Kudzi Chikumbu attends the TikTok Visionary Voices Black Hollywood Brunch at Pendry West Hollywood on February 26, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.
Kudzi Chikumbu Unique Nicole/Getty Images

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse live screening

Apple hosted a live scored screening of the Oscar-nominated animated short film in Hollywood on Sunday with director Charlie Mackesy and composer Isobel Waller-Bridge.

Charlie Mackesy and Isobel Waller-Bridge
Charlie Mackesy and Isobel Waller-Bridge Eric Charbonneau, courtesy of Apple TV+

Secret Sauce with Todd Graves premiere

Ahead of the premiere of new TV series Secret Sauce with Todd Graves on A&E, Raising Cane’s hosted a special event at Wheelhouse West Hollywood on Tuesday with guests Todd Graves, Danny Trejo and Frankie Loyal. 

(L-R) CEO of Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Todd Graves and Danny Trejo attend the Raising Cane's "Secret Sauce With Todd Graves" Premiere on February 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Todd Graves and Danny Trejo Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

A Frank Conversation About the State of the Business” panel

The Television Academy hosted “A Frank Conversation About the State of the Business” panel on Tuesday night, moderated by Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma with Gloria Calderón Kellett and execs Casey Bloys, Craig Erwich and Pearlena Igbokwe.

From left to right, Chairman, Universal Studio Group Pearlena Igbokwe, Writer/Executive Producer Director Actress Gloria Calderon Kellett, Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and HBO Max Content, Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma, and President of ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals Craig Erwich pose together before Scherma moderates the exclusive event, A Frank Conversation….About the State of the Business at the Wolf Theatre of the Saban Media Center on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Pearlena Igbokwe, Gloria Calderón Kellett, Casey Bloys, Frank Scherma and Craig Erwich Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

Children’s Hospital LA’s Make March Matter

On Wednesday, longtime Children’s Hospital Los Angeles supporter Jamie Lee Curtis kicked off the 8th annual Make March Matter, a month-long campaign that unites more than 100 local businesses to help raise money to support children’s health in Los Angeles. 

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 8th Annual Children's Hospital Los Angeles Make March Matter Kick-Off on March 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis Araya Doheny/Getty Images

School Spirits screening

Paramount+ celebrated the new series with a screening at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Wednesday.

(L-R) RaeAnne Boon, Nick Pugliese, Spencer MacPherson, Sarah Yarkin, Peyton List, Kristian Flores, Rainbow Wedell, and Kiara Pichardo attends the "School Spirits" screening and after party on March 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
RaeAnne Boon, Nick Pugliese, Spencer MacPherson, Sarah Yarkin, Peyton List, Kristian Flores, Rainbow Wedell and Kiara Pichardo Jesse Grant/Getty Images

PEN America Literary Awards

Tina Fey was honored at the PEN America Literary Awards on Thursday in NYC, with the tribute presented by friend Rachel Dratch. The event was hosted by Kal Penn, in an evening with live music, dramatic readings and over $350,000 going to writers and translators.

Tina Fey
Tina Fey Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Peter Skurman, Kal Penn and Romen Borsellino
Peter Skurman, Kal Penn and Romen Borsellino Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

