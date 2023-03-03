Events of the Week: ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘Creed III’ and More

- Share this article on Facebook
Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for The Mandalorian, Creed III and History of the World, Part II.
Creed III premiere
Michael B. Jordan premiered his directorial debut in Hollywood on Monday alongside costars Tessa Thompson and Jonathan Majors.
History of the World, Part II premiere
Hulu celebrated the premiere of the Mel Brooks sequel series at The Hollywood Legion on Monday with stars Mel Brooks, Nick Kroll, Ike Barinholtz, Wanda Sykes, Jay Ellis, Josh Gad, Dove Cameron, Pamela Adlon, Sarah Silverman, Hannah Einbinder, Jack McBrayer, Jason Mantzoukas, Marla Gibbs, Michaela Watkins, Reggie Watts, Jon Daly, Timothy Simons, Lauren Lapkus, Malcom Barrett, Ken Marino and Sam Richardson.
Champions premiere
Woody Harrelson, Kaitlin Olsen and director Bobby Farrelly walked the carpet for their new Features Focus film on Monday in NYC.
A Spy Among Friends premiere
Damian Lewis, Stephen Kunken and creator Alex Carey attended the premiere of MGM+’s A Spy Among Friends on Monday in NYC, along with special guest Claire Danes.
Triangle of Sadness live reading
Ruben Östlund directed a reimagined and recast stage reading of his Oscar-nominated film at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Monday with cast members Fred Armisen, Nicholas Braun, Alison Brie, Tia Carrere, Ayo Edebiri, Jordan Firstman, Brett Goldstein and Kathryn Newton.
The Mandalorian launch event
Stars Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Emily Swallow, Amy Sedaris, Giancarlo Esposito, Omid Abtahi, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Katy O’Brian, Tait Fletcher, showrunner Jon Favreau and EP Dave Filoni attended the season three celebration for their Disney+ show in Hollywood on Tuesday.
Inside special screening
Focus Features celebrated the upcoming release of Inside, a new psychological drama starring Willem Dafoe and directed by Vasilis Katsoupis, on Tuesday in NYC. Dafoe and Katsoupis were joined by the film’s art curator Leonardo Bigazzi and producer Giorgos Karnavas.
Billboard Women in Music Awards
Billboard Women in Music Awards returned on Wednesday at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park. Hosted by Quinta Brunson, the event celebrated honorees Becky G, Doechii, Ivy Queen, Lana Del Rey, Kim Petras, Latto, Lainey Wilson, Rosalía, TWICE and Woman of the Year SZA.
UnPrisoned premiere
Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo debuted their new Hulu comedy in L.A. on Thursday.
Kodak Film Awards
The fifth annual Kodak Film Awards took place at the American Society of Cinematographers Clubhouse on Sunday, where J.J. Abrams received the Kodak Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to film and television. Damien Chazelle and Patty Jenkins received Auteur Awards for their directorial accomplishments, while Michael Morris (To Leslie) received the First Feature Award.
Grand Crew season two premiere
The second season of the NBC sitcom premiered on Sunday at L.A.’s Black on the Block Festival, with stars Echo Kellum, Nicole Byer, Aaron Jennings, Carl Tart and Grasie Mercedes.
The Marriage of Figaro final curtain
LL Cool J and his wife Simone joined LA Opera honorary chair Marc Stern and wife Eva at the LA Opera for the final curtain call of The Marriage of Figaro, held at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Sunday.
TikTok Black History Month Celebration
On Sunday, TikTok hosted its Visionary Voices Black Hollywood Brunch, bringing together the Black community and its allies in honor of creatives and changemakers in media and entertainment to celebrate Black History Month. The event was hosted by TikTok’s Kudzi Chikumbu, global head of creator marketing and Shavone Charles, head of diversity and inclusion communications, with guests including Baby Tate, Jackie Aina, Khleo Thomas, Kelon Campbell and Kahlil Greene.
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse live screening
Apple hosted a live scored screening of the Oscar-nominated animated short film in Hollywood on Sunday with director Charlie Mackesy and composer Isobel Waller-Bridge.
Secret Sauce with Todd Graves premiere
Ahead of the premiere of new TV series Secret Sauce with Todd Graves on A&E, Raising Cane’s hosted a special event at Wheelhouse West Hollywood on Tuesday with guests Todd Graves, Danny Trejo and Frankie Loyal.
“A Frank Conversation About the State of the Business” panel
The Television Academy hosted “A Frank Conversation About the State of the Business” panel on Tuesday night, moderated by Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma with Gloria Calderón Kellett and execs Casey Bloys, Craig Erwich and Pearlena Igbokwe.
Children’s Hospital LA’s Make March Matter
On Wednesday, longtime Children’s Hospital Los Angeles supporter Jamie Lee Curtis kicked off the 8th annual Make March Matter, a month-long campaign that unites more than 100 local businesses to help raise money to support children’s health in Los Angeles.
School Spirits screening
Paramount+ celebrated the new series with a screening at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Wednesday.
PEN America Literary Awards
Tina Fey was honored at the PEN America Literary Awards on Thursday in NYC, with the tribute presented by friend Rachel Dratch. The event was hosted by Kal Penn, in an evening with live music, dramatic readings and over $350,000 going to writers and translators.
