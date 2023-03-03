Events of the Week: ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘Creed III’ and More

Pedro Pascal attends 'The Mandalorian' special launch event in Hollywood on Feb. 28.

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for The Mandalorian, Creed III and History of the World, Part II.

Creed III premiere

Michael B. Jordan premiered his directorial debut in Hollywood on Monday alongside costars Tessa Thompson and Jonathan Majors.

Jonathan Majors, Tessa Thompson, Mila Davis-Kent and Michael B. Jordan Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Tessa Thompson and Jonathan Majors Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan and Marsai Martin Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

History of the World, Part II premiere

Hulu celebrated the premiere of the Mel Brooks sequel series at The Hollywood Legion on Monday with stars Mel Brooks, Nick Kroll, Ike Barinholtz, Wanda Sykes, Jay Ellis, Josh Gad, Dove Cameron, Pamela Adlon, Sarah Silverman, Hannah Einbinder, Jack McBrayer, Jason Mantzoukas, Marla Gibbs, Michaela Watkins, Reggie Watts, Jon Daly, Timothy Simons, Lauren Lapkus, Malcom Barrett, Ken Marino and Sam Richardson.

Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, Mel Brooks, Ike Barinholtz and David Stassen Jon Kopaloff/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Kumail Nanjiani and Josh Gad Jon Kopaloff/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Champions premiere

Woody Harrelson, Kaitlin Olsen and director Bobby Farrelly walked the carpet for their new Features Focus film on Monday in NYC.

Woody Harrelson, Kaitlin Olson and Bobby Farrelly pose with the cast Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Woody Harrelson, Kaitlin Olson and Bobby Farrelly Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

A Spy Among Friends premiere

Damian Lewis, Stephen Kunken and creator Alex Carey attended the premiere of MGM+’s A Spy Among Friends on Monday in NYC, along with special guest Claire Danes.

Damian Lewis and Claire Danes Jason Crowley/BFA

Triangle of Sadness live reading

Ruben Östlund directed a reimagined and recast stage reading of his Oscar-nominated film at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Monday with cast members Fred Armisen, Nicholas Braun, Alison Brie, Tia Carrere, Ayo Edebiri, Jordan Firstman, Brett Goldstein and Kathryn Newton.

Alison Brie, Brett Goldstein, Fred Armisen, Nicholas Braun, Aparna Nancherla, Ruben Östlund, Ayo Edebiri, Kathryn Newton, Tia Carrere, Jordan Firstman, Simona Tabasco, Rachel Bleemer and Claire Timmons Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

The Mandalorian launch event

Stars Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Emily Swallow, Amy Sedaris, Giancarlo Esposito, Omid Abtahi, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Katy O’Brian, Tait Fletcher, showrunner Jon Favreau and EP Dave Filoni attended the season three celebration for their Disney+ show in Hollywood on Tuesday.

Bob Iger, Jon Favreau, Giancarlo Esposito, Amy Sedaris, Pedro Pascal, Emily Swallow, Katee Sackhoff, EP Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, EP Dave Filoni and chairman of Disney Studios Content Alan Bergman Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Carl Weathers Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Dave Filoni, Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff and Jon Favreau Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Inside special screening

Focus Features celebrated the upcoming release of Inside, a new psychological drama starring Willem Dafoe and directed by Vasilis Katsoupis, on Tuesday in NYC. Dafoe and Katsoupis were joined by the film’s art curator Leonardo Bigazzi and producer Giorgos Karnavas.

Peter Kujawski, Willem Dafoe, Vasilis Katsoupis, Giorgos Karnavas, Kiska Higgs and Jason Cassidy Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Billboard Women in Music Awards

Billboard Women in Music Awards returned on Wednesday at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park. Hosted by Quinta Brunson, the event celebrated honorees Becky G, Doechii, Ivy Queen, Lana Del Rey, Kim Petras, Latto, Lainey Wilson, Rosalía, TWICE and Woman of the Year SZA.

Quinta Brunson Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Becky G Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Lana Del Rey Monica Schipper/Getty Images

UnPrisoned premiere

Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo debuted their new Hulu comedy in L.A. on Thursday.

Tracy McMillan, Delroy Lindo, Kerry Washington and Yvette Lee Bowser Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Faly Rakotohavana, Delroy Lindo, Kerry Washington, Jordyn McIntosh, Marque Richardson and Jee Young Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Kodak Film Awards

The fifth annual Kodak Film Awards took place at the American Society of Cinematographers Clubhouse on Sunday, where J.J. Abrams received the Kodak Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to film and television. Damien Chazelle and Patty Jenkins received Auteur Awards for their directorial accomplishments, while Michael Morris (To Leslie) received the First Feature Award.

J.J. Abrams Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Kodak

Damien Chazelle Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Kodak

Patty Jenkins Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Kodak

Grand Crew season two premiere

The second season of the NBC sitcom premiered on Sunday at L.A.’s Black on the Block Festival, with stars Echo Kellum, Nicole Byer, Aaron Jennings, Carl Tart and Grasie Mercedes.

Dan Goor, Aaron Jennings, Nicole Byer, Grasie Mercedes, Echo Kellum, Phil Augusta Jackson and Carl Tart David Yeh/NBC

The Marriage of Figaro final curtain

LL Cool J and his wife Simone joined LA Opera honorary chair Marc Stern and wife Eva at the LA Opera for the final curtain call of The Marriage of Figaro, held at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Sunday.

LL Cool J, his wife Simone, LA Opera honorary chair Marc Stern and wife Eva with the cast of The Marriage of Figaro Courtesy of LA Opera

TikTok Black History Month Celebration

On Sunday, TikTok hosted its Visionary Voices Black Hollywood Brunch, bringing together the Black community and its allies in honor of creatives and changemakers in media and entertainment to celebrate Black History Month. The event was hosted by TikTok’s Kudzi Chikumbu, global head of creator marketing and Shavone Charles, head of diversity and inclusion communications, with guests including Baby Tate, Jackie Aina, Khleo Thomas, Kelon Campbell and Kahlil Greene.

Alexzi Girma, Kelon Campbell, Summer Lucille and Kahlil Greene Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Kudzi Chikumbu Unique Nicole/Getty Images

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse live screening

Apple hosted a live scored screening of the Oscar-nominated animated short film in Hollywood on Sunday with director Charlie Mackesy and composer Isobel Waller-Bridge.

Charlie Mackesy and Isobel Waller-Bridge Eric Charbonneau, courtesy of Apple TV+

Secret Sauce with Todd Graves premiere

Ahead of the premiere of new TV series Secret Sauce with Todd Graves on A&E, Raising Cane’s hosted a special event at Wheelhouse West Hollywood on Tuesday with guests Todd Graves, Danny Trejo and Frankie Loyal.

Todd Graves and Danny Trejo Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

“A Frank Conversation About the State of the Business” panel

The Television Academy hosted “A Frank Conversation About the State of the Business” panel on Tuesday night, moderated by Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma with Gloria Calderón Kellett and execs Casey Bloys, Craig Erwich and Pearlena Igbokwe.

Pearlena Igbokwe, Gloria Calderón Kellett, Casey Bloys, Frank Scherma and Craig Erwich Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

Children’s Hospital LA’s Make March Matter

On Wednesday, longtime Children’s Hospital Los Angeles supporter Jamie Lee Curtis kicked off the 8th annual Make March Matter, a month-long campaign that unites more than 100 local businesses to help raise money to support children’s health in Los Angeles.

Jamie Lee Curtis Araya Doheny/Getty Images

School Spirits screening

Paramount+ celebrated the new series with a screening at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Wednesday.

RaeAnne Boon, Nick Pugliese, Spencer MacPherson, Sarah Yarkin, Peyton List, Kristian Flores, Rainbow Wedell and Kiara Pichardo Jesse Grant/Getty Images

PEN America Literary Awards

Tina Fey was honored at the PEN America Literary Awards on Thursday in NYC, with the tribute presented by friend Rachel Dratch. The event was hosted by Kal Penn, in an evening with live music, dramatic readings and over $350,000 going to writers and translators.

Tina Fey Arturo Holmes/Getty Images