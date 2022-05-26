The New NYC Piano Bar in NoHo Loved by Hollywood

Part of a mini-wave of piano bars in New York — including the new Melody’s on the Upper East Side (1020 Lexington Ave.) and the top floor of Midtown’s Pebble Bar (67 W. 49th St.) — The Nines opened in January in a space above Acme bistro.

Jeremy Strong held a viewing party for Succession there before the official opening, and Bradley Cooper, Chris Rock, Zachary Quinto, Anne Hathaway, Bella Hadid, Ben Stiller, Cara Delevingne, and Sienna Miller have stopped in as well to hang in the cozy 70-seat NoHo spot decorated with Murano glass chandeliers, red corduroy settees and leopard-print carpets.

A variety of piano players perform seven nights a week on the baby grand at The Nines, which is inspired by the lobby bars of European hotels such as The Bar Hemingway at The Ritz Paris and Dukes Bar at Dukes London.

“People are really celebrating being able to go out and interact with friends again and experience live music,” says owner Jon Neidich of Golden Age Hospitality. “The piano aspect really makes it into something that feels more special than just going to a bar or a restaurant.”

While the main room is reservation only, The Nines does accommodate some walk-in customers in its front parlor room. Menu items include tuna tartare, smoked salmon with blinis, Kumamoto oysters, shrimp cocktail, Santa Barbara uni on toast and club sandwiches and burgers, while the bar stocks a reserve selection of Japanese whiskeys and American bourbons. 9 Great Jones St., ninesnyc.com

The Nines. Liz Clayman

