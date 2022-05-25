‘The Orville: New Horizons’ Red Carpet Press Line Canceled After Texas Shooting

Hulu has canceled The Orville: New Horizons‘ red carpet press line, originally scheduled for Wednesday night, in the wake of Tuesday’s elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

“In light of the tragic events in Texas yesterday, there will no longer be a press line at tonight’s premiere for The Orville: New Horizons. Our deepest sympathies are with the families affected,” Hulu and the Orville team said in a statement.

The Los Angeles event, timed to the show’s upcoming third season, was to take place at the California Science Center with stars Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, Jessica Szohr, J. Lee, Mark Jackson, Anne Winters, Chad L. Coleman and executive producers Brannon Braga, David A. Goodman and Jon Cassar. Though the red carpet interview portion of the night has been scrapped, the screening event will still continue as planned.

The Orville decision follows Apple’s cancelation of its season two red carpet for Physical, which was scheduled for Tuesday night at Hollywood’s Linwood Dunn Theater.

“Out of respect for today’s tragedy in Texas, tonight’s screening of Physical season two will be a private event with no press,” read a statement from Physical‘s cast and creative team sent to credentialed reporters just an hour before the event check-in was set to open. “We thank you for wanting to be there with us, and know that you join with us in our heartfelt support for all of the families affected by today’s event. We’re grateful for your understanding.”

MacFarlane was also vocal on Twitter in the wake of the shooting, where at least 19 children and two adults were killed when a local man opened fire at at Robb Elementary School, about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

“Vote this fall. Knock the GOP on their asses at the polls, and you have a chance to stop this. Or keep them on their perch, keep enabling their greed, and live with the dark power of the gun lobby and all the killing it chooses to allow. It’s your choice. It’s that simple,” MacFarlane posted on Tuesday night.

The shooting in Texas came less than two weeks after a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 Black shoppers and workers in what officials have described as a hate crime.