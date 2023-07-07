Events of the Week: ‘Theater Camp,’ Essence Festival and More

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Theater Camp and Essence Festival of Culture.
Disney x Essence Fest
Disney, the major entertainment sponsor of this year’s Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans, showcased footage from Haunted Mansion, Lucasfilm’s new Star Wars series Ahsoka and Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wish over the weekend, joined by Haunted Mansion cast members LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Lee Curtis, Rosario Dawson and director Justin Simien.
Related Stories
Essence Fest
The four-day New Orleans festival welcomed the casts of Abbott Elementary and The Chi, along with stars including Sheryl Lee Ralph, Rick Ross, Deon Cole, Chandra Wilson, Aunjanue Ellis and Lexi Underwood.
Missy Elliott’s 52nd Birthday Bash
Over the weekend, Crown Royal Golden Apple sponsored Missy Elliott’s 52nd birthday for a celebration during Essence Fest, with guests including Jermaine Dupri, Brian Michael Cox, Jill Scott, Ari Lennox, Letoya Luckett, Danielle Brooks, Charlie Mack, Roland Martin, Deon Cole and Nicco Annan.
The Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award
Barbra Streisand received The Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award, the fourth-ever presentation of this prestigious honor, on Saturday in a private ceremony. The award was presented by The Honorable Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Julie Opperman, chair of the Dwight D. Opperman Foundation.
Michael Rubin’s Hamptons White Party
Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and Camille Fishel hosted their annual exclusive and star-studded white party at their home in the Hamptons on Monday to celebrate Independence Day, with guests including Jay-Z, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Travis Scott, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kevin Hart, DJ Khaled and Tom Brady.
Theater Camp special screening
Molly Gordon, Ben Platt and Noah Galvin attended a special screening for their new film on Monday at East Hampton’s Tutto Caffè.
The h.wood Group’s Red, White & Bootsy party
For the eighth year in a row, Bootsy Bellows held its annual Fourth of July party at Nobu Malibu on Tuesday, with guests including Saweetie, Avril Lavigne, Tyga, YG, Leon Bridges, Anderson .Paak, Russell Westbrook, Jordan Clarkson, and The h.wood Group co-founders John Terzian and Brian Toll.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
Taylor Swift
Where to Buy Taylor Swift’s ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ Collector’s Edition and More Official Merch Online
-
shopping
The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Designer Fashion and More, from Rodarte to Stuart Weitzman
-
shopping
The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals: Sunday Riley Skincare, Crest 3D Whitestrips, More
-
-
The Summer I Turned Pretty
When to Stream ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ and Shop Belly’s Beach-Ready Sneakers and More