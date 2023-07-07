Events of the Week: ‘Theater Camp,’ Essence Festival and More

Noah Galvin, Ben Platt, Molly Gordon at The Cinema Society and Searchlight Pictures host a special Hamptons screening of 'Theater Camp.'

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Theater Camp and Essence Festival of Culture.

Disney x Essence Fest

Disney, the major entertainment sponsor of this year’s Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans, showcased footage from Haunted Mansion, Lucasfilm’s new Star Wars series Ahsoka and Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wish over the weekend, joined by Haunted Mansion cast members LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Lee Curtis, Rosario Dawson and director Justin Simien.

LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Rosario Dawson and Justin Simien Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Essence Fest

The four-day New Orleans festival welcomed the casts of Abbott Elementary and The Chi, along with stars including Sheryl Lee Ralph, Rick Ross, Deon Cole, Chandra Wilson, Aunjanue Ellis and Lexi Underwood.

Lisa Ann Walter, Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James and Sade Baderinwa Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Jania Norman, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Saycon Sengbloh, Lexi Underwood, Yolonda Ross, Chandra Wilson, and Aunjanue Ellis Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Missy Elliott’s 52nd Birthday Bash

Over the weekend, Crown Royal Golden Apple sponsored Missy Elliott’s 52nd birthday for a celebration during Essence Fest, with guests including Jermaine Dupri, Brian Michael Cox, Jill Scott, Ari Lennox, Letoya Luckett, Danielle Brooks, Charlie Mack, Roland Martin, Deon Cole and Nicco Annan.

Missy Elliott Courtesy of Kaitlyn Morris

The Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award

Barbra Streisand received The Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award, the fourth-ever presentation of this prestigious honor, on Saturday in a private ceremony. The award was presented by The Honorable Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Julie Opperman, chair of the Dwight D. Opperman Foundation.

Barbra Streisand Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Michael Rubin’s Hamptons White Party

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and Camille Fishel hosted their annual exclusive and star-studded white party at their home in the Hamptons on Monday to celebrate Independence Day, with guests including Jay-Z, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Travis Scott, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kevin Hart, DJ Khaled and Tom Brady.

Jay-Z and Beyonce Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Tom Brady, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Courtesy of Michael Rubin

James Corden and Kevin Hart Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Theater Camp special screening

Molly Gordon, Ben Platt and Noah Galvin attended a special screening for their new film on Monday at East Hampton’s Tutto Caffè.

Owen Thiele, Noah Galvin, Ben Platt and Molly Gordon Madison McGaw/BFA

The h.wood Group’s Red, White & Bootsy party

For the eighth year in a row, Bootsy Bellows held its annual Fourth of July party at Nobu Malibu on Tuesday, with guests including Saweetie, Avril Lavigne, Tyga, YG, Leon Bridges, Anderson .Paak, Russell Westbrook, Jordan Clarkson, and The h.wood Group co-founders John Terzian and Brian Toll.

Leon Bridges and Anderson .Paak Vivian Killea