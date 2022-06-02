Explore The Hollywood Reporter’s Sustainability Issue: Creating Hollywood’s Greener Future

***

The dire situation regarding climate change can lead to inertia when it comes to taking action — that nothing we do can alter the cataclysmic fate that headlines constantly warn about.

There’s the study that says we have less than a decade to prevent global warming from irreversibly damaging the Earth. Then there are other predictions of famine, water shortages and increased global conflict that will directly result from our failure to reduce our carbon footprint. Combined with the glacial movement of global leaders to formulate a unified plan to combat climate change, it seems as if we’re resigned to our destiny — and certainly no amount of refillable water bottles can help us.

But a feeling isn’t reality, and in fact, there is still a key impact we as individuals can make to reduce climate change, and even more when we act as a community. And segments of the entertainment industry are taking meaningful steps to help rewrite the narrative on climate change to give us the positive plot twists we’ve all been yearning for.

In The Hollywood Reporter’s inaugural Sustainability Issue, you’ll read about environmental initiatives launched by key studios, how celebrities are embracing (and profiting from) the push to go green, how sustainability efforts range from the personal to the professional, and more. Released digitally to reduce our own carbon footprint, this edition of THR is an extension of the reporting we’ve done on the environment for years and debuts during the Environmental Media Association’s annual Impact Summit on improving the conditions on our planet.

We are thankful for the partnership with EMA, with whom THR will host the June 2 Pictures for the Planet program, and our continued relationship with Walmart, which is the presenting sponsor of this event and the digital issue. It’s not too late to write our own story and have a true impact on the environment — but we need to take action now. THR’s Sustainability Issue and the EMA summit provide a roadmap to make it happen.