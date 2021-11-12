Events of the Week: ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!,’ ‘Squid Game’ and More

As Hollywood events return to full force in New York and Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic, here’s a look at the week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings, including red carpets for Tick, Tick… Boom!, Squid Game, Cowboy Bebop and Belfast.

LACMA Art + Film Gala

The star-studded annual affair, often affectionately referred to as the Met Gala of the West, returned to LACMA on Nov. 6 for this year’s milestone 10-anniversary event, raising funds for the museum while also honoring Steven Spielberg and artists Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald. Chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA board member Eva Chow, the night, which raised a record $5 million for the museum, included the likes of Bob Iger, Ted Sarandos, Jeff Bezos, Phoebe Bridgers, Paul Mescal, Billie Eilish, Salma Hayek, Serena Williams, Ridley Scott, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal, Lil Nas X, Anjelica Huston, Awkwafina, Dakota Johnson, Diane Keaton, Elle Fanning, Jared Leto, Jeremy O. Harris, Jodie Turner-Smith, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Wilde, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Lee Min-ho.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Steven Spielberg and Bob Iger Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA

Diane Keaton and Tracee Ellis Ross Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Billie Eilish and Miley Cyrus Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for LACMA

Belfast Los Angeles premiere

After a successful run on the festival circuit, Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast premiered at Los Angeles’ newly opened Academy Museum on Monday with stars Jamie Dornan, Caitríona Balfe, Jude Hill and Ciarán Hinds. “We were in a lockdown two years ago and I was writing about a lockdown that happened 50 years ago where each end of our street was blocked by barricades that had suddenly been formed from the ripped-up paving stones of our street,” Branagh told The Hollywood Reporter of writing the film amid the pandemic, which follows his childhood of growing up in Northern Ireland amid the social tumult of the 1960s. “Life was suddenly about what matters now, now that we’re under this kind of threat — what’s important to us and how are our relationships and how are our families. It sent us looking inside for what you might say makes life worth living.”

Kenneth Branagh, producer Becca Kovacik, producer Laura Berwick, Ciarán Hinds, Jude Hill, Caitríona Balfe and Jamie Dornan Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Squid Game special screening

Netflix rolled out the red carpet at Neuehouse Hollywood on Monday for a special screening and Q&A that featured Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk and stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo and Jung Ho-yeon. “I do have a basic storyline for season two — it’s all in my head — and I am currently in the brainstorming stage,” the writer-director told THR through a translator of the megahit’s return. “It will happen, someday, but as for when I cannot tell you the details.”

Lee Jung-jae, Jung Hoyeon, Hwang Dong-hyuk and Park Hae Soo Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Impeachment: American Crime Story finale event

Impeachment stars Sarah Paulson, Beanie Feldstein and Annaleigh Ashford were joined by producers Sarah Burgess, Alexis Martin Woodall and Monica Lewinsky for a sneak peak at the season finale and Q&A at Los Angeles’ DGA Theater on Monday.

Executive producer Sarah Burgess, Sarah Paulson, Beanie Feldstein, Annaleigh Ashford, Monica Lewinsky and producer Alexis Martin Woodall Frank Micelotta/FX/PictureGroup

Tick, Tick… Boom! world premiere

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, a film adaption of Jonathan Larson’s semi-autobiographical show Tick, Tick… Boom! kicked off Los Angeles’ AFI Fest on Wednesday with the Netflix project’s world premiere. Miranda was joined at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre by stars Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Vanessa Hudgens, Judith Light and Joshua Henry with a post-screening Q&A moderated by Rian Johnson where remembered his instant reaction to producer Julie Oh when asked if he’d be interested in directing: “It was the fastest email response — ‘I’m the only person who can direct this movie. If they only let me make one, this is the one I understand,'” Miranda recalled.

Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, producer Julie Oh, Robin de Jesús, Vanessa Hudgens, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Steven Levenson, Judith Light and Joshua Henry Kevin Winter/Getty

Producer Brian Grazer, Netflix vp original film Scott Stuber, Netflix vp studio film content acquisition Kira Goldberg, Andrew Garfield, producer Julie Oh and Lin-Manuel Miranda Kevin Winter/Getty

Cowboy Bebop premiere

Netflix’s action-packed space Western premiered at Los Angeles’ Goya Studios on Thursday, led by stars John Cho, Daniella Pineda, Mustafa Shakir, Elena Satine, Mason Alexander Park and Alex Hassell. Netflix co-CEO was also on hand at the event, as was Steve Aoki, who worked on the show’s soundtrack.

Mustafa Shakir, Elena Satine, Alex Hassell, Daniella Pineda and John Cho Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Power of the Dog Los Angeles premiere

Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog continued its worldwide tour in Los Angeles on Thursday, taking over the second night of AFI Fest with stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Kathryn Hahn also joined the cast at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre for a post-screening Q&A.

Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jane Campion, Kirsten Dunst and Benedict Cumberbatch Presley Ann/Getty Images

Habits of Waste sustainability dinner

Habits of Waste, an environmental nonprofit that’s working to green-ify Hollywood, hosted a sustainability dinner on Nov. 4 that raised $346,000. The event, held in Brentwood with a plant-based meal curated by Chef Tal Ronnen of Crossroads Kitchen, also honored author, podcaster and Down to Earth with Zac Efron cohost Darin Olien for his environmental work and was led by Habits of Waste founder Sheila Morovati.

Darin Olien and Sheila Morovati Ben Gibbs

American Youth Symphony Hollywood Project

On Nov. 6, the American Youth Symphony, led by music director Carlos Izcaray, gave a live-to-picture performance of composer John Powell’s How to Train Your Dragon score for its 13th annual Hollywood Project concert at UCLA’s Royce Hall. AYS also honored Powell at a post-concert benefit dinner, where composer and conductor David Newman acknowledged Powell’s influential work.

AYS Hollywood Project Sea Sloat

Glamour Women of the Year Awards

Glamour honored Mariska Hargitay, Megan Thee Stallion, voting rights activists Helen Butler, Nsé Ufot, and LaTosha Brown and Heart of Dinner co-founders Yin Chang and Moonlynn Tsai at its Women of the Year event in New York on Monday. Samantha Bee, Christopher Meloni, Brooke Shields and #MeToo co-founder Tarana Burke were also among the attendees at the celebration, held at 30 Rock’s Rainbow Room.

Sandra “Pepa” Denton and Megan Thee Stallion Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Brooke Shields, Tarana Burke, Samantha Bee and Mariska Hargitay Monica Schipper/Getty

15th annual Stand Up for Heroes

The New York Comedy Festival kicked off on Monday with the 15th annual Stand Up For Heroes celebration in NYC, honoring veterans and their families. Nate Bargatze, Brandi Carlile, Jim Gaffigan, Grace Gaustad, Nikki Glaser, Sing Harlem, Donnell Rawlings, Bruce Springsteen and Jon Stewart took the Lincoln Center stage for an evening of comedy and music that raised over $4.6 million to support veterans and their families through the Bob Woodruff Foundation.

Bob Woodruff, Lee Woodruff, Donnell Rawlings, Nate Bargatze, Bruce Springsteen, Nikki Glaser, Jim Gaffigan, Caroline Hirsch, Andrew Fox and Anne Marie Dougherty Mike Coppola/Getty

Jon Stewart Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Missy Elliott’s Walk of Fame ceremony

Missy Elliott received her star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame on Monday, with support from Lizzo, Ciara and Mona Scott-Young. After the ceremony, she celebrated at The West Hollywood Edition’s Ardor, alongside friends Janelle Monáe, Slick Woods, Cheryl “Salt” James, MC Lyte, LL Cool J and Lil Rel Howery.

Mona Scott-Young, Lizzo, Missy Elliott and Ciara Emma McIntyre/Getty

Julia Screening and Dinner at Eveleigh

On Tuesday evening, the filmmaking team behind the executive producer Ron Howard’s documentary Julia — which follows the influential life of food and TV icon Julia Child — gathered at West Hollywood hotspot Eveleigh for dinner and the movie. Nestled in the restaurant’s intimate back patio, guests were treated to a flow of various courses, all French-inspired in an homage to Child’s love of French cuisine. Directors Betsy West and Julie Cohen — the filmmaker duo behind acclaimed doc RBG — kicked off the night for a screening that showcased the film the way it was meant to be seen: “Next to a table full of food!” Cohen laughed. The menu — curated by Eveleigh chef Jared Levy — featured dishes such as salade niçoise, Julia Child’s classic coq au vin, scallops and lemon meringue. — SYDNEY ODMAN

Julie Cohen and Betsy West JC Olivera/Getty

MPTF dinner with Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Acclaimed chef Nancy Silverton opened her home Wednesday for a special dinner to celebrate the Motion Picture and Television Fund in conjunction with the organization’s 100th anniversary this year. The dinner — produced by Paul Vitagliano and hosted by Billy Harris — featured a performance by Rita Wilson as husband Tom Hanks looked on. “When Billy approached me with the idea of a charity dinner at my house for MPTF,” Silverton said, “I was 100 percent on board.” Added Courteney Bailey, MPTF’s chief development officer: “Tasting these amazing dishes prepared by Nancy is a special experience, and the intimate, beautiful setting was the perfect place to spread the word about MPTF’s programs and services.” — CHRIS GARDNER

Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks and Nancy Silverton Alex J. Berliner/ABImages/Courtesy of MPTF

Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards

Anya Taylor-Joy and Zendaya were among the big honorees at CFDA’s annual awards ceremony in New York on Wednesday, with the former being named Face of the Year and the later recognized with the Fashion Icon prize. Hosted by Emily Blunt, the event included Drew Barrymore, Aubrey Plaza, Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon, West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler, Ciara, J Balvin, Kehlani, Iman, Dove Cameron, Halston actress Rebecca Dayan, Beverly Johnson, Emily Ratajkowski, Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne and Tommy Dorfman. Designers Christopher John Rogers and Emily Adams Bode for BODE also took top honors, leading a young and diverse slate of honorees on fashion’s big night.

Zendaya and Law Roach Gotham/GC Images

Emily Blunt Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The Sex Lives of College Girls premiere

HBO Max’s The Sex Lives of College Girls, the latest project from Mindy Kaling, premiered at Los Angeles’ Hammer Museum on Wednesday with stars Pauline Chalamet, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Amrit Kaur and Reneé Rapp.

Justin Noble, Pauline Chalamet, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp and Mindy Kaling Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Hermès Grand Soir

On Wednesday, Hermès threw a party it dubbed a Grand Soir in far-flung Chatsworth in the San Fernando Valley at a home, Byrdview, once owned by Frank Sinatra, where Marilyn Monroe was said to have once stayed in the guest house. The French luxury house redecorated the home, designed in 1949 by architect William Perreira, dressing it up for the evening in red and white furniture, artwork and even wallpaper. Guests, who included Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, Yvonne Orji, Kathryn Hahn and Taika Waititi, were instructed to match the decor by wearing red and black; the clothes were Women’s Ready to Wear Spring Summer 2022 Collection and were designed by Nadège Vanhée-Cybulski, artistic director of Women’s Ready to Wear. Between cocktails and dinner, filmmaker and writer Miranda July emceed a short fashion show, while later in the evening, the Aqualillies synchronized swimming group performed wearing Hermes swimwear. — DEGEN PENER

Judd Apatow, Iris Apatow and Leslie Mann BFA/Courtesy of Hermès

The fashion show at Hermès’ Grand Soir event. Clara Balzar/Courtesy of Hermès

A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks special screening

On Wednesday, The Gordon Parks Foundation and MoMA hosted an intimate screening in New York for the upcoming HBO documentary film, A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks, which highlights the artists of today who draw inspiration from Gordon Parks as they use their cameras to confront systemic inequities and celebrate their subjects. Guests included Danny Glover, Bryan Stevenson, LaToya Ruby Frazier, Devin Allen, Leslie Parks Bailey, Michal Raz-Russo and director John Maggio.