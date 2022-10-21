Events of the Week: ‘Ticket to Paradise,’ ‘The White Lotus’ and More

Julia Roberts and George Clooney attend the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Ticket To Paradise" at Regency Village Theatre on Oct. 17.

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Ticket to Paradise, The White Lotus, The School for Good and Evil and The Good Nurse.

Ticket to Paradise premiere

Julia Roberts and George Clooney premiered their new rom-com on Monday in Westwood, alongside costars Kaitlyn Dever, Maxime Bouttier and Lucas Bravo.

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Chairman Donna Langley, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Ol Parker and Tim Bevan Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Amal and George Clooney Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Maxime Bouttier and Kaitlyn Dever Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

The School for Good and Evil premiere

Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington and Michelle Yeoh walked the carpet on Tuesday for the premiere of their new Netflix fantasy flick, joined by the film’s young stars Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso, and costars Laurence Fishburne and Patti LuPone. Director Paul Feig said that he “loved the story of this amazing friendship between these two young women,” based on Soman Chainani’s book series, and “once I had that I was like oh, and I get to build a whole world and really tell this beautiful story in the most opulent, over-the-top way. It was just catnip.”

Nick Nesbitt, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Kit Young, Charlize Theron, Jamie Flatters, Laurence Fishburne, Patti LuPone, Sofia Wylie, Paul Feig, Sophia Anne Caruso, Kerry Washington, Michelle Yeoh, Laura Fischer, Kane Lee, Netflix vp of global film content acquisition Scott Stuber, Jane Startz, and Netflix Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Paul Feig, Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington and Michelle Yeoh Charley Gallay/Getty Images

The White Lotus premiere

Mike White debuted the second season of his HBO series — this time set in Sicily — on Thursday in Los Angeles, where he was joined by stars Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Meghann Fahy and Haley Lu Richardson.

Haley Lu Richardson, Simona Tabasco, Meghann Fahy, Beatrice Grannò, Jennifer Coolidge, Mike White, Will Sharpe, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, and Adam DiMarco Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Aubrey Plaza and Jennifer Coolidge Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Theo James Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Call Jane premiere

Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver premiered their abortion drama Call Jane on Thursday night at Los Angeles’ Skirball Center.

Wunmi Mosaku, Elizabeth Banks, Grace Edwards and Sigourney Weaver David Livingston/Getty Images

Newport Beach Film Festival

The 23rd annual film festival, which this year ran Oct. 13 to Oct. 20, featured a starry group of honorees, including Ron Howard, Jonathan Majors, Patton Oswalt, Keke Palmer, Aubrey Plaza, Colson Baker, Anna Diop, Cooper Raiff and Aimee Carrero, along with live podcasts of THR‘s Awards Chatter with Eddie Redmayne and Adam Sandler.

THR Executive Awards Editor Scott Feinberg, NBFF Icon Award honoree Eddie Redmayne, Newport Beach Film Festival cofounder and CEO Gregg Schwenk, and Newport Beach Film Festival cofounder and director of marketing Todd Quartararo pose onstage at THR’s ‘Awards Chatter’ with Eddie Redmayne during the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival on Oct. 15. Tiffany Rose/Getty Images

Honorees Aubrey Plaza, Aimee Carrero, Ron Howard, Patton Oswalt, Colson Baker, Jonathan Majors, and Cooper Raiff pose onstage during the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival Honors on Oct. 16. Tiffany Rose/Getty Images

Scott Feinberg and Adam Sandler attend the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival Adam Sandler award presentation and Awards Chatter with The Hollywood Reporter’s Scott Feinberg on Oct. 18. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

The Good Nurse screenings

The Netflix film held a tastemaker screening at CAA on Oct. 14, hosted by Andrew Garfield, where stars Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne and Nnamdi Asomugha, director Tobias Lindholm, screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns and real-life hero Amy Loughren participated in a Q&A. A few days later, the full cast and crew attended a NYC special screening on Tuesday night.

Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne and Andrew Garfield

Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Nnamdi Asomugha, Malik Yoba, Noah Emmerich, Tobias Lindholm, Devyn McDowell, Alex West Lefler, Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain attends Netflix’s “The Good Nurse” New York Screening at Paris Theater on Oct. 18. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Slayers premiere

Screamfest Horror Film Festival hosted the world premiere of Slayers, starring Thomas Jane, Jack Donnelly, Lydia Hearst, Malin Akerman and Abigail Breslin, on Oct. 14 in Hollywood.

Jack Donnelly, Malin Akerman, K. Asher Levin, Thomas Jane, Lydia Hearst, Abigail Breslin and Ash T Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Eternal Daughter special screening

Tilda Swinton attended a special screening for her new film on Friday at The London West Hollywood.

Tilda Swinton Kevin Winter/Getty Images

æ Girls Sotheby’s Debut

K-Pop group Aespa debuted their exclusive NFT collection, æ Girls, at Sotheby’s in New York on Oct. 14, marking the world’s first collaboration between a K-Pop group and a global NFT artist.

Aespa Courtesy of Sotheby’s

Family Equality’s LA Impact: A Night of Heroes

On Saturday, more than 400 guests gathered to celebrate Family Equality’s LA Impact: A Night of Heroes and raised more than $400,000 for the group’s work on behalf of LGBTQ+ families. The night included performances by Nina West, Debby Holiday and Cheyenne Jackson with appearances by Gigi Gorgeous, August Getty, Dot-Marie Jones, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Jamal Sims.

Rosie O’Donnell and Family Equality CEO Stacey Stevenson Steven Simione/Getty Images

Cheyenne Jackson Charley Gallay/Getty Images

PETA Fundraiser

James Cromwell hosted a fundraiser for PETA on Sunday at the Houdini Estate in Los Angeles. Guests, including comedian Bill Maher, enjoyed a vegan spread, cocktails, magic performances and stories about some of the group’s greatest victories, from helping thousands of beagles confined at Envigo escape from laboratory cages to making fur disappear from stores.

James Cromwell and PETA president Ingrid Newkir Courtesy of PETA

ACLU SoCal Annual Bill of Rights Awards

The annual dinner, held on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton, celebrated those helping to preserve civil liberties and civil rights, and this year recognized Diane Warren, Ahilan Arulanantham, Berlanti Productions’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

Catherine Hardwicke, Diane Warren and Chiara Tilesi Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Netflix x Elle Latinas in Hollywood Luncheon

Netflix and ELLE celebrated Latinas in Hollywood with appearances from some of Netflix’s own Latina talent — including Zoe Saldaña, Camila Mendes, Lee Rodriguez, Genesis Rodriguez and Karla Souza — at a Los Angeles luncheon on Sunday.

Melissa Fumero, Camila Mendes, Zoe Saldana, Lee Rodriguez, Elle Editor-in-Chief Nina García, Victoria Justice, Aimee Garcia, Karla Souza, Génesis Rodríguez and Cristela Alonzo Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix

The Vow Part II special screening

HBO’s NXIVM docuseries, which in part two follows the federal trial of the United States against Keith Raniere, premiered in New York on Monday.

Producer Karim Amer, EVP HBO documentary and family programming Nancy Abraham, senior VP HBO documentary programming Sara Rodriguez, director Jehane Noujaim and EVP HBO documentary and family programming Lisa Heller Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for HBO

Golden Heart Awards

God’s Love We Deliver, NYC’s leading provider of medically tailored meals for individuals living with severe illness, hosted its 16th annual Golden Heart Awards in NYC on Monday. The annual awards presentation was emceed by past honoree Billy Porter and featured remarks by Michael Kors, Freida Pinto, and Paloma Elsesser, along with the evening’s honorees Huma Abedin, Jessica Alba, Bella Hadid and Karen Pearl.

Billy Porter and Alan Cumming Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lea Michele Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

National Arts Awards

Americans for the Arts presented the National Arts Awards at Guastavino’s on Monday as part of National Arts and Humanities Month. The ceremony celebrated the contributions of artists, activists and collectives whose work demonstrates extraordinary aesthetic achievement while advancing social justice initiatives within the United States.

Jon Batiste, Darren Criss and Jesse Williams Neil Rasmus

The Disruptors WME Screening

Kyle MacLachlan and wife Desiree Gruber (also Project Runway EP and Full Picture CEO) hosted a private screening of The Disruptors at the WME Screening Room on Tuesday, followed by a Q&A with filmmakers Nancy Armstrong and Dr. Caroline Mendel from the Child Mind Institute. The film chronicles the struggles of children and their families living with the realities of ADHD.

Kyle MacLachlan and Nancy Armstrong Andreas Branch

Amazonia: Photography by Sebatiao Salgado premiere

The Annenberg Foundation hosted the North American premiere of Amazonia: Photography by Sebatiao Salgado at the California Science Center on Wednesday, with attendees including Lisa Bonet, Melora Hardin, Bill Pullman, Wagner Moura and Ed Begley Jr.

Lisa Bonet, Tiffany Persons and Sebastião Salgado Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

GLAAD Spirit Day Concert

Artists, activists, and celebrities joined Justin Tranter at their Los Angeles home on Wednesday for GLAAD’s fourth annual “Beyond” Spirit Day Concert. The fundraising event, which raised over $400,000 to support GLAAD’s work to support LGBTQ youth and to put an end to LGBTQ youth bullying, featured performances from Billy Porter, Jake Wesley Rogers, Shea Diamond, YDE, Luke Ferrari, Chloe Pappas, Chappell Roan, and Tranter. Supporters included Ashlee Marie Preston and Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds.

Justin Tranter, Dan Reynolds, GLAAD CEO and president Sarah Kate Ellis and Jake Wesley Rogers Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

“Mr Porter in America” launch

Mr Porter celebrated the launch of “Mr Porter In America,” a campaign and capsule collection that celebrates American menswear, on Wednesday, taking over a house in Bel Air with guests including Brett Gelman, Lukas Gage, Zack Lugo and Greg Chait.

Lukas Gage Courtesy of Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

Run Sweetheart Run premiere

Amazon’s Run Sweetheart Run closed out ScreamFest in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday night, with an appearance by star Ella Balinska.

Lydia Hearst, Effie T. Brown, Shana Feste and Ella Balinska Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting screening

On Thursday, HBO hosted a special event in New York City for the documentary, as filmmakers joined survivors and loved ones of the victims featured in the film. Special guests Idina Menzel and Kate Diaz (who share a song featured in the film) also made an appearance.

Kait Diaz, Idina Menzel and director Trish Adlesic Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

49th Student Academy Awards

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences honored its student winners from colleges and universities around the world at the 49th Student Academy Awards ceremony on Thursday. The Gold, Silver and Bronze Medal awards were announced and presented during an in-person ceremony, a first since 2019, held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. This year, the Student Academy Awards competition received a total of 1,796 entries from 614 colleges and universities around the world. The 2022 winners join the ranks of such past Student Academy Award winners as Patricia Cardoso, Pete Docter, Spike Lee, Patricia Riggen and Robert Zemeckis.

The winners of the 49th Student Academy Awards (from L): Jan Gadermann, Sebastian Gadow, Olivia Peace, Eliott Benard, Yanis Belaid, Nicolas Mayeur, Gabriella Canal, Well Reinhart, Jared Peraglia, Michael Fearon, Lachlan Pendragon and Nils Keller VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO Bill Kramer and host Terrence J VALERIE MACON / AFP

Spirit of Ireland Gala

Ed Sheeran was honored at the 50th anniversary Spirit of Ireland Gala in New York on Thursday.

Pauline Turkey, honoree Ed Sheeran and Aidan Connolly Jason Mendez/Getty Images

DKMS Gala

The annual DKMS black-tie gala, to raise funds for the nonprofit’s global work in life-saving stem cell transplants, took place in NYC on Thursday with Jaime King and a performance by Aloe Blacc.

Jaime King and Charly Sturm Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Pencils of Promise Gala

Education organization Pencils of Promise hosted its annual gala on Thursday in NYC, where it honored French Montana with the Innovator Award for his humanitarian work in Africa and beyond.