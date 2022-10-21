Events of the Week: ‘Ticket to Paradise,’ ‘The White Lotus’ and More

- Share this article on Facebook
Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Ticket to Paradise, The White Lotus, The School for Good and Evil and The Good Nurse.
Ticket to Paradise premiere
Julia Roberts and George Clooney premiered their new rom-com on Monday in Westwood, alongside costars Kaitlyn Dever, Maxime Bouttier and Lucas Bravo.
The School for Good and Evil premiere
Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington and Michelle Yeoh walked the carpet on Tuesday for the premiere of their new Netflix fantasy flick, joined by the film’s young stars Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso, and costars Laurence Fishburne and Patti LuPone. Director Paul Feig said that he “loved the story of this amazing friendship between these two young women,” based on Soman Chainani’s book series, and “once I had that I was like oh, and I get to build a whole world and really tell this beautiful story in the most opulent, over-the-top way. It was just catnip.”
The White Lotus premiere
Mike White debuted the second season of his HBO series — this time set in Sicily — on Thursday in Los Angeles, where he was joined by stars Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Meghann Fahy and Haley Lu Richardson.
Call Jane premiere
Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver premiered their abortion drama Call Jane on Thursday night at Los Angeles’ Skirball Center.
Newport Beach Film Festival
The 23rd annual film festival, which this year ran Oct. 13 to Oct. 20, featured a starry group of honorees, including Ron Howard, Jonathan Majors, Patton Oswalt, Keke Palmer, Aubrey Plaza, Colson Baker, Anna Diop, Cooper Raiff and Aimee Carrero, along with live podcasts of THR‘s Awards Chatter with Eddie Redmayne and Adam Sandler.
The Good Nurse screenings
The Netflix film held a tastemaker screening at CAA on Oct. 14, hosted by Andrew Garfield, where stars Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne and Nnamdi Asomugha, director Tobias Lindholm, screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns and real-life hero Amy Loughren participated in a Q&A. A few days later, the full cast and crew attended a NYC special screening on Tuesday night.
Slayers premiere
Screamfest Horror Film Festival hosted the world premiere of Slayers, starring Thomas Jane, Jack Donnelly, Lydia Hearst, Malin Akerman and Abigail Breslin, on Oct. 14 in Hollywood.
The Eternal Daughter special screening
Tilda Swinton attended a special screening for her new film on Friday at The London West Hollywood.
æ Girls Sotheby’s Debut
K-Pop group Aespa debuted their exclusive NFT collection, æ Girls, at Sotheby’s in New York on Oct. 14, marking the world’s first collaboration between a K-Pop group and a global NFT artist.
Family Equality’s LA Impact: A Night of Heroes
On Saturday, more than 400 guests gathered to celebrate Family Equality’s LA Impact: A Night of Heroes and raised more than $400,000 for the group’s work on behalf of LGBTQ+ families. The night included performances by Nina West, Debby Holiday and Cheyenne Jackson with appearances by Gigi Gorgeous, August Getty, Dot-Marie Jones, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Jamal Sims.
PETA Fundraiser
James Cromwell hosted a fundraiser for PETA on Sunday at the Houdini Estate in Los Angeles. Guests, including comedian Bill Maher, enjoyed a vegan spread, cocktails, magic performances and stories about some of the group’s greatest victories, from helping thousands of beagles confined at Envigo escape from laboratory cages to making fur disappear from stores.
ACLU SoCal Annual Bill of Rights Awards
The annual dinner, held on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton, celebrated those helping to preserve civil liberties and civil rights, and this year recognized Diane Warren, Ahilan Arulanantham, Berlanti Productions’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.
Netflix x Elle Latinas in Hollywood Luncheon
Netflix and ELLE celebrated Latinas in Hollywood with appearances from some of Netflix’s own Latina talent — including Zoe Saldaña, Camila Mendes, Lee Rodriguez, Genesis Rodriguez and Karla Souza — at a Los Angeles luncheon on Sunday.
The Vow Part II special screening
HBO’s NXIVM docuseries, which in part two follows the federal trial of the United States against Keith Raniere, premiered in New York on Monday.
Golden Heart Awards
God’s Love We Deliver, NYC’s leading provider of medically tailored meals for individuals living with severe illness, hosted its 16th annual Golden Heart Awards in NYC on Monday. The annual awards presentation was emceed by past honoree Billy Porter and featured remarks by Michael Kors, Freida Pinto, and Paloma Elsesser, along with the evening’s honorees Huma Abedin, Jessica Alba, Bella Hadid and Karen Pearl.
National Arts Awards
Americans for the Arts presented the National Arts Awards at Guastavino’s on Monday as part of National Arts and Humanities Month. The ceremony celebrated the contributions of artists, activists and collectives whose work demonstrates extraordinary aesthetic achievement while advancing social justice initiatives within the United States.
The Disruptors WME Screening
Kyle MacLachlan and wife Desiree Gruber (also Project Runway EP and Full Picture CEO) hosted a private screening of The Disruptors at the WME Screening Room on Tuesday, followed by a Q&A with filmmakers Nancy Armstrong and Dr. Caroline Mendel from the Child Mind Institute. The film chronicles the struggles of children and their families living with the realities of ADHD.
Amazonia: Photography by Sebatiao Salgado premiere
The Annenberg Foundation hosted the North American premiere of Amazonia: Photography by Sebatiao Salgado at the California Science Center on Wednesday, with attendees including Lisa Bonet, Melora Hardin, Bill Pullman, Wagner Moura and Ed Begley Jr.
GLAAD Spirit Day Concert
Artists, activists, and celebrities joined Justin Tranter at their Los Angeles home on Wednesday for GLAAD’s fourth annual “Beyond” Spirit Day Concert. The fundraising event, which raised over $400,000 to support GLAAD’s work to support LGBTQ youth and to put an end to LGBTQ youth bullying, featured performances from Billy Porter, Jake Wesley Rogers, Shea Diamond, YDE, Luke Ferrari, Chloe Pappas, Chappell Roan, and Tranter. Supporters included Ashlee Marie Preston and Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds.
“Mr Porter in America” launch
Mr Porter celebrated the launch of “Mr Porter In America,” a campaign and capsule collection that celebrates American menswear, on Wednesday, taking over a house in Bel Air with guests including Brett Gelman, Lukas Gage, Zack Lugo and Greg Chait.
Run Sweetheart Run premiere
Amazon’s Run Sweetheart Run closed out ScreamFest in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday night, with an appearance by star Ella Balinska.
A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting screening
On Thursday, HBO hosted a special event in New York City for the documentary, as filmmakers joined survivors and loved ones of the victims featured in the film. Special guests Idina Menzel and Kate Diaz (who share a song featured in the film) also made an appearance.
49th Student Academy Awards
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences honored its student winners from colleges and universities around the world at the 49th Student Academy Awards ceremony on Thursday. The Gold, Silver and Bronze Medal awards were announced and presented during an in-person ceremony, a first since 2019, held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. This year, the Student Academy Awards competition received a total of 1,796 entries from 614 colleges and universities around the world. The 2022 winners join the ranks of such past Student Academy Award winners as Patricia Cardoso, Pete Docter, Spike Lee, Patricia Riggen and Robert Zemeckis.
Spirit of Ireland Gala
Ed Sheeran was honored at the 50th anniversary Spirit of Ireland Gala in New York on Thursday.
DKMS Gala
The annual DKMS black-tie gala, to raise funds for the nonprofit’s global work in life-saving stem cell transplants, took place in NYC on Thursday with Jaime King and a performance by Aloe Blacc.
Pencils of Promise Gala
Education organization Pencils of Promise hosted its annual gala on Thursday in NYC, where it honored French Montana with the Innovator Award for his humanitarian work in Africa and beyond.
