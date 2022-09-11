×
TIFF: Apple Showcases New iPhone Photo Tech on Oprah, Hillary Clinton

Apple announced its latest iPhone, the 14 Pro Max, on Sept 7.

Oprah and Gayle King
Oprah and Gayle King Courtesy of Briony Douglas/TIFF Apple Studio

At the Toronto International Film Festival, Apple is debuting several projects, including the Oprah Winfrey-produced Sidney Poitier doc to the latest feature starring Jennifer Lawrence, Causeway. Earlier in the week, the tech giant unveiled its new iPhone, the 14 Pro Max.

Apple used TIFF to showcase their newest iPhone’s image-capturing capabilities with some of the first images Apple has released taken by new tech, including a 48mp camera, being of the talent behind the upcoming film and television projects. Taken at The Apple Studio in Toronto by photographer Briony Douglas, iPhone shot portraits include Hillary and Chelsea Clinton (Gutsy), LaKeith Standfield (The Changeling) and Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway).

Other Apple projects debuting at the fest include the doc Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues, Zac Efron-fronted The Greatest Beer Run and the Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor starrer Ray and Raymond.

See more images from the Apple studio below.

Oprah Winfrey Courtesy of Briony Douglas/TIFF Apple Studio
Gayle King Courtesy of Briony Douglas/TIFF Apple Studio
Lakeith Stanfield Courtesy of Briony Douglas/TIFF Apple Studio
Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry Courtesy of Briony Douglas/TIFF Apple Studio
Chelsea and Hillary Clinton Courtesy of Briony Douglas/TIFF Apple Studio
Reginald Alan Hudlin Courtesy of Briony Douglas/TIFF Apple Studio
Shamier Anderson Stephan James Courtesy of Briony Douglas/TIFF Apple Studio

