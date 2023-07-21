Tiffany Haddish Opens Up About That Lurid Lawsuit, Her Eight Miscarriages and the Messy End to Her Relationship With Common

Tiffany Haddish has never been one to hold back.

The ever-candid comedian and actress doled out a wide-ranging interview with The Washington Post, in which she opened up about everything from her breakup with Common to the eight miscarriages that she’s experienced. “I’ve got a uterus shaped like a heart, it just won’t keep anything in,” she said at one point in the piece, noting that she’d kept her struggles private until now because she hadn’t wanted to be treated “like a wounded animal.”

Elsewhere in the profile, Haddish revealed an endometriosis diagnosis and the fact that she’s now wavering on the prospect of adopting. Though she took parenting classes last year in preparation for motherhood, she said that she’s now hesitating, mostly because of her schedule. As the piece makes clear, despite a year that brought a “TMZ nightmare over a lurid, bizarre lawsuit,” Haddish is as busy as ever.

In addition to another season of Apple TV+’s Afterparty and her new Disney flick Haunted Mansion, she’s said to be working on a Broadway play with Whoopi Goldberg based on Haddish’s 2017 memoir The Last Black Unicorn and recording an album with her longtime friend Snoop Dogg. She also revealed that she’s raising $25 million to build a healthy food market as part of a larger complex in L.A.’s Crenshaw neighborhood.

Haddish has had considerably less success in the romance department, another subject that she tackled with candor. She described her recent relationship with the rapper and actor Lonnie Rashid Lynn, better known as Common, as the “healthiest [and] the funnest relationship” that she’s ever had, but, at a certain point, suggested that he began to withdraw. Per the profile, there was a cadre of key events, including a birthday party for Barack Obama and Common’s own birthday, which she says he didn’t invite her to.

In the end, Common, who wasn’t available to comment for the WaPo piece, allegedly called to break up with her over the phone. “It wasn’t mutual,” said Haddish. “It was more him saying, ‘I think this relationship has run its course.’ And I was like, ‘OK. Like you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. OK?’” As the author of the profile notes, Haddish still holds out hope she’ll find the right man.