Cate Blanchett, Quinta Brunson and Angela Bassett Make Time Women of the Year List, Honoree Phoebe Bridgers Will Perform at L.A. Gala

The time has come for Time to reveal its Women of the Year list.

The magazine has named 12 “extraordinary leaders” who are working toward a more equal world, recognizing Cate Blanchett, Angela Bassett, Phoebe Bridgers, Quinta Brunson, soccer player Megan Rapinoe, professional boxer Ramla Ali, activist Ayisha Siddiqa, Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad, activist Olena Shevchenko, Suntory Beverages CEO Makiko Ono, reproductive rights activist Verónica Cruz Sánchez and Brazil’s minister of racial equality Anielle Franco.

To celebrate the roster, the mag will mount its second annual invite-only Time Women of the Year gala in Los Angeles on March 8. The event will feature a special performance from music star Bridgers and appearances by honorees like Blanchett, Siddiqa, Bassett, Brunson, Ali, Shevchenko and Alinejad. P&G is on board as presenting partner, along with Fiji Water as a supporting partner.

Time honoree Phoebe Bridgers will also perform at the Los Angeles gala on March 8. Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

“Time’s mission is to shine a light on the people and ideas that are making the world a better place. The 2023 Time Women of the Year are leading us all toward a more equal world and affecting real change through their efforts and commitments to climate activism, human rights, social justice, and more,” offered Time CEO Jessica Sibley.

The Women of the Year list is described as an extension of a project that Time launched in 2020 to highlight 100 influential women of the past century, done as a way to shift focus away from its Man of the Year franchise, which was renamed Person of the Year in 1999.

See covers featuring two of this year’s Women of the Year honorees below.

Cate Blanchett on Time‘s Women of the Year issue cover in March 2023. Yana Yatsuk for Time