Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Announce End of High-Wattage Marriage

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have officially divorced.

The Super Bowl-winning NFL quarterback, currently playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and his supermodel wife announced that in recent days they had finalized divorce proceedings, ending their 13-year marriage.

The two posted separate statements to their Instagram stories announcing the news.

In her statement, Bündchen writes in part that the pair “amicably” ended things, “with much gratitude for our time together.”

“My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart,” she adds. “We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

Bündchen continues, “The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

In a separate post to his Instagram stories, Brady echoes Bündchen’s comments about their amicable separation and gratitude for their time together.

“We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way,” he writes. “We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

He adds that they “arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration.”

Calling the move “painful and difficult,” he shared that they wish each other the best “as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

The news comes amid reports that the two had been struggling in their marriage as Brady unretired this year and returned to playing football for the Bucs.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner announced in February that he was retiring from the NFL, only to say he was returning to the game the next month.

In his retirement announcement, also posted to social media, Brady, who had previously talked of wanting to spend more time with his children and Bündchen, said in part, “it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

When he unretired, Brady wrote on social media of “unfinished business.”

“I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now,” he said. “I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa.”

However, as the season began, rumors started to emerge of tension between Brady and Bündchen.

He left the team for 11 days over the summer for unspecified personal reasons, which the team supported.

Speaking about his absence, he said in part, “Everyone has different situations they’re dealing with and we all have unique challenges to our lives. … I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of shit going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it’s a continuous process.”

Eagle-eyed observers pointed out that Bündchen failed to attend the Bucs’ home opener and have highlighted Brady’s sideline outbursts.

Meanwhile, last month People reported Brady and Bündchen had been living apart for more than a month, and there were reports earlier this month that the couple had hired divorce lawyers.

Brady and Bündchen were married in 2009 and the pair share two kids. Brady also has a third child, a son, with ex Bridget Moynahan.