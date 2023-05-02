Tom Ford Slams Celebrity Cosmetic Procedures: “People Are Injecting Way Too Many Things in Their Face”

Tom Ford has a message for celebrities doing too much at the med spa: Stop.

“People are injecting way too many things in their face,” Ford tells Bruce Bozzi, a Hollywood insider and Air Mail contributing editor, on the latest episode of his iHeart podcast Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi. “You look at a lot of celebrities now and you just think, ‘Oh, my God, what do they see when they look in the mirror?’ They don’t even look like themselves any longer. And it is truly dysmorphia. I think a lot of these people lose touch with who they were. They see a line and they think they have to fill it. They see a wrinkle and they’ve got to fill it. They see someone else’s mouth and they think they need to have that.”

The designer and filmmaker got candid with Bozzi during a wide-ranging conversation — held at Ford’s favorite table at Sunset Tower’s Tower Bar — that found the pair discussing Ford’s future in the director’s chair, how he’s coping with the death of beloved husband Richard Buckley and the call he received from his son Jack’s school about the child’s opinions on his schoolmate’s fashion choices.

The career comments are especially timely in the wake of last November’s news that Estée Lauder had acquired the Tom Ford brand in a $2.8 billion deal. He said the word “director” best describes what inspires him creatively at the moment and Ford, who previously helmed 2016’s Nocturnal Animals and 2009’s A Single Man, has a couple of projects percolating. “One is a screenplay that I finished right before COVID. Another is a property that I have that I need to get busy and finish the screenplay on, but I’m only now, as I said earlier, coming out of a long period of readjustment. Before that, Richard was quite ill for a few years, we had COVID, and I didn’t feel very creative.”

Ford opened up about the loss of Buckley, who passed away in September 2021 after a prolonged illness at the age of 72. “We were together for 35 years and it’s been hard,” explained Ford. “And only now am I actually able to really start seeing a future, seeing a third act hopefully in my life, both professionally and personally. I realize that it’s part of life — losing someone that you love and someone that you’ve been with for a long time. But I’ve concentrated this year really on keeping [my son Jack’s] life as normal as it could be, because it was very traumatic for him to lose his father, right before he turned 9. And that was hard.”

He also got real on dating, something Ford says he’s just now starting to think about. “No one ever asks me out,” he admits. “I am actually a very shy person. I don’t know that most people would believe that but I think sometimes when you’re very shy, you can seem aloof, and it’s really a defense to just kind of maintain.”

Ford, however, has never been shy about sharing his opinions. He once said that men “should never wear shorts in the city,” or flip-flops for that matter. It seems some of his sartorial hot takes have been passed down to his son. “One of [my son’s] teachers called me a year or two ago and said, ‘You know, we have a problem. Jack is telling some of the other boys that they’re tacky for wearing shorts to school.’ And I said, ‘Well, I really don’t think shorts should be allowed at school,'” Ford relayed. “Like, ‘Jack, you can wear shorts, on the tennis court, you can wear shorts at home, you can wear shorts on vacation, you can wear swim shorts in the pool, but no, you really shouldn’t go to school in shorts.'”

