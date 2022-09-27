Tom Hanks Announces First Novel Inspired by His Filmmaking Experience

Tom Hanks will release his second work of fiction in May 2023 — and this one is partially set in the entertainment world.

The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece will follow “the making of a star-studded, multimillion-dollar superhero action film … and the humble comic books that inspired it,” according to Penguin Random House.

According to the publisher, the novel will also touch on the changes that have happened in America and American culture since World War II.

“Every character in the book does something I’ve experienced while making a movie, as well as discovered a philosophy or learned an important lesson,” Hanks told People. “Even the foolish moments are some kind of stunt I’ve pulled or mistake I’ve survived.”

It will take place over the course of several decades, starting in 1947, when a soldier returns from the war, meets his nephew, leaves an impression on him and then disappears for 23 years. After reconnecting with his uncle in 1970, the nephew, who now creates underground comics, decides to draw one of his uncle as a WWII hero.

In the present day, a director discovers the nephew’s comic book and decides to turn it into a contemporary superhero movie, The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece’s description explains.

It continues, “We meet the film’s extremely difficult male star, his wonderful leading lady, the eccentric writer/director, the producer, the gofer production assistant, and everyone else on both sides of the camera.”

Hanks’ novel will include three comic books that he created himself, including the one that becomes the present-day “major motion picture masterpiece.”

The Oscar-winning actor took to social media to promote his newest endeavor, captioning a photo of the cover, “The results of one smoking hot typewriter. Hanx,” playfully referencing his typewriter collection.

The novel marks Hanks’ second foray into book writing. In 2017, he penned a best-selling collection of stories called Uncommon Type.

The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece hits shelves on May 9, 2023.