Tom Hiddleston Confirms Engagement to Zawe Ashton: “I’m Very Happy”

Tom Hiddleston has officially confirmed his engagement to Zawe Ashton months after the actress was spotted wearing a ring while walking the 2022 BAFTAs carpet.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the Loki star briefly acknowledged his relationship with fellow British actor and MCU star Ashton, telling the outlet, “I’m very happy,” when asked about the status of their engagement. The actor proposed in March, ahead of the 2022 BAFTA Awards, where the duo walked the carpet together. At the time, photos seemingly captured a ring on her hand, sparking speculation they were engaged.

Hiddleston met Ashton — who is set to next appear in the regency romance Mr. Malcolm’s List and will play the villain in the MCU’s The Marvels — while working on the 2019 West End revival of Betrayal. The time-bending play, written by Harold Pinter, also starred fellow MCU actor Charlie Cox, and saw Hiddleston and Ashton playing married couple Robert and Emma, a duo whose relationship is upended by her affair with his close friend Jerry (Cox). The show transferred to Broadway that same year for a limited engagement run.

Hiddleston, whose confirmation comes months after the BAFTAs initially ignited discussion, has spoken previously about keeping his work and private life separate.

In a 2017 interview with The Telegraph, the Serpent of Essex star said, “I love what I do, and I dedicate myself with absolute commitment to making great art and great entertainment and in my mind, I don’t conflict the two. My work is in the public sphere and I have a private life. And those two things are separate.”

He also shared in a 2019 New York Times interview while discussing his work on Betrayal that he had rethought how he speaks publicly about his private life. “I’m protective about my internal world now in probably a different way. That’s because I didn’t realize it needed protecting before.”