Tom Holland Joins Celeb-Friendly Gym Dogpound as Investor: “I’m Thrilled to Be on Board”

Dogpound — the luxury personal training gym and wellness brand with locations in New York and Los Angeles — has previously been referred to as the most Instagrammed gym in Manhattan, thanks in large part to its famous clientele. A scan of founder Kirk Myers’ personal account fact checks that statement with photographic evidence featuring a long list of devotees like Hugh Jackman, Justin Bieber, Cynthia Erivo, Cindy Crawford and daughter Kaia Gerber, Adriana Lima, Jasmine Tookes, Addison Rae, Noah Centineo and many more.

Now another big star is swinging into the Dogpound: Tom Holland.

The Spider-Man star, who can be seen in this weekend’s Uncharted, has joined as an investor and is said to be an avid follower and supporter of Myers’ Dogpound, its commitment to health, well-being and giving back. Terms of Holland’s investment were not disclosed. It is known that separate from Holland’s investment, Dogpound is seeking $10 million for the current round, and Holland is just one of a group of new investors. In addition to an investment, Dogpound confirms that Holland “will contribute his valuable insight into the strategy, expansion and future partnerships.”

Holland says Dogpound represents more to him than a gym and training facility. “Kirk is a visionary and someone whom I greatly admire,” he continues. “I’m thrilled to be on board with Kirk and his team as they take the brand to new heights with the hope and intention of spreading good health, fitness and body positivity.”

Founded by Kansas City native Myers in 2015, Dogpound seems to have big plans for 2022 and beyond. Its website teases a new app in development that will offer live virtual training sessions, a content library, “priority access to drops and events,” and exclusive NFT launches. News on strategic partnerships is also expected.

Of the partnership with Holland, Myers said “we love everything” about the brand’s new partner. “There is no better person and role model to have on board, and his involvement will really help make our dream of impacting people around the world a reality.”