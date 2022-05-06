Events of the Week: ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Doctor Strange’ and More

Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly and Tom Cruise attend the 'Top Gun: Maverick' world premiere on May 04, 2022 in San Diego, California.

As Hollywood events return to full force in New York and Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic, here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings, including red carpets for Top Gun: Maverick, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Girls5Eva and The Staircase.

Girls5Eva season two premiere

Peacock hosted a season two celebration with stars Sara Bareilles, Paula Pell, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps and producer Tina Fey on Sunday at NYC’s Roxy Hotel.

Eric Gurian, Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey, Sara Bareilles, Paula Pell, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps, Meredith Scardino, and Kelly Campbell Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness world premiere

Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Xochitl Gomez and director Sam Raimi debuted the highly anticipated sequel at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday.

Eric Hauserman Carroll, Victoria Alonso, Sheila Atim, Louis D’Esposito, Rachel McAdams, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Waldron, Benedict Wong, Mitchell Bell, Xochitl Gomez and Adam Hugill Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Benedict Cumberbatch Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Disney Studios content chairman Alan Bergman, executive producer and Marvel Studios co-president Louis D’Esposito, Benedict Cumberbatch and Disney CEO Bob Chapek Courtesy of Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

The Staircase premiere

Also on Monday night, Colin Firth gathered with co-stars Sophie Turner, Rosemarie DeWitt, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Michael Stuhlbarg for the premiere of HBO Max series The Staircase, held at MoMa.

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Colin Firth Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Big Conn premiere

The Apple docuseries following attorney Eric C. Conn, who defrauded the government over half a billion dollars in the largest Social Security fraud case in history, premiered at the Pacific Design Center on Tuesday.

EP James Lee Hernandez, Mason Tackett, Jordyn Conn and EP Brian Lazarte Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

We Feed People NYC premiere screening

National Geographic Documentary Films’ We Feed People, directed by Ron Howard, screened at SVA Theatre on Tuesday in front of a crowd that included Hilary and Chelsea Clinton, Stephen Colbert, Drew Barrymore, Richard Gere, Steve Buscemi and Liev Schreiber.

Ron Howard, Hillary Clinton and chef Jose Andres Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Tankhouse premiere

Christopher Lloyd’s latest project Tankhouse debuted at The London Hotel in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

Christopher Lloyd Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Chelsea Frei, Noam Tomaschoff and Matthew Cooper Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Top Gun: Maverick world premiere

In true Tom Cruise fashion, Top Gun: Maverick premiered with a San Diego spectacle on Wednesday aboard retired aircraft carrier USS Midway, which Cruise arrived at via a helicopter he piloted himself. He was joined aboard the vessel by co-stars Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez and Lewis Pullman.

Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Danny Ramirez, Jay Ellis, Lyliana Wray, Bashir Salahuddin, Miles Teller, Charles Parnell, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, Jake Picking, Tom Cruise, Lewis Pullman, Jean Louisa Kelly, Greg Tarzan Davis, Kara Wang, Raymond Lee, Jack Schumacher and Manny Jacinto Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Tom Cruise Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Monica Barbaro, Danny Ramirez and Glen Powell Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Paramount Pictures president and CEO Brian Robbins, Paramount Global president and CEO Bob Bakish, David Ellison, Joseph Kosinski, Tom Cruise, Paramount Global non-executive chairwoman Shari Redstone, Jerry Bruckheimer and Christopher McQuarrie Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The Pentaverate red carpet

Mike Myers debuted his new Netflix series at L.A.’s Liaison on Wednesday alongside Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key and Debi Mazar.

Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Mike Myers, Richard McCabe, Lydia West and Maria Menounos Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Seth Green and Mike Myers Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Tehran season two premiere

Also on Wednesday, Apple TV+ celebrated the season two global premiere of Tehran at The Robin Williams Center in NYC with stars Niv Sultan, Glenn Close, Shaun Toub, Shervin Alenabi, Behi Djanati Ataï, Arash Marandi, Elnaaz Norouzi and Shila Ommi.

Alon Aranya, Moshe Zonder, Behi Djanati Atai, Shila Ommi, Vassilis Koukalani, Arash Marand, Daniel Syrkin, Dana Eden, Shervin Alenabi, Omri Shenhar, Niv Sultan, Glenn Close, Shaun Toub, Elnaaz Norouzi and Shula Spiegel Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Berggruen Prize Gala

The annual Berggruen Prize Gala took place on Wednesday at the Berggruen Hearst Estate in Beverly Hills, celebrating honoree and renowned moral philosopher Peter Singer with a guest list that included Governor Gavin Newsom, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, NYC Mayor Eric Adams, Miranda Kerr, Evan Spiegel, Maye Musk, Maggie Q, Wolfgang Puck, Wendy Murdoch and musician Beck.

Silas Chou, Nicolas Berggruen and Evan Spiegel JC Olivera/Getty Images

Easterseals Disability Film Challenge

Sony Pictures Studios hosted this year’s Easterseals Disability Film Challenge awards ceremony on Thursday, which capped off the weeklong contest for filmmakers – with and without disabilities – to collaborate on stories that showcase disability in its many forms, inviting aspiring storytellers to creatively write, produce, and complete short films. Presenters and guests included challenge creator Nic Novicki, Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Sound of Metal‘s Paul Raci, As We See It‘s Rick Glassman, Sue Ann Pien and Albert Rutecki, Winning Time‘s Max Borenstein, This Is Us‘ Blake Stadnik and Special‘s Ryan O’Connell.

(2nd-L): Phil Lord, Rick Glassman, Andrea Jennings, Sue Ann Pien, Diana Elizabeth Jordan, Nic Novicki, Chris Miller, Nicole Evans, Max Borenstein, Blake Stadnik, and Paul Raci Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Phil Lord and Chris Miller Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Power Collective L.A. event

On Thursday, the inaugural women’s networking event Power Collective was held at iHeartRadio Theater L.A. in Burbank, bringing together female professionals across the entertainment, tech and finance industries. Speakers included Hello Sunshine COO Liz Jenkins, actress Reem Edan, author Dana Schwartz and ColorCreative Management president Talitha Watkins.

Liz Jenkins and Talitha Watkins Courtesy of Power Collective LA/Kevin Manquero

Leeza Gibbons’ ‘Leeza’ 25th-anniversary reunion

Leeza Gibbons gathered the gang from her Leeza talk show for a 25th-anniversary reunion event on Sunday. Taking over Sorry Not Sorry on Pico Boulevard, approximately 100 talk show staffers took a walk down memory lane to celebrate their 7-year run. “Suddenly it was the mid-’90s again,” Gibbons tells THR of what it was like being together once more. “And as I scanned the room, every face I saw was a teammate, a family member, a friend from some of the best years of my life. The Leeza show wasn’t just our job, it was home and this felt like a homecoming.” Coming home were former Jeopardy producer Mike Richards (who started as an intern on her show), Jeff Collins (who started as Gibbons’ assistant) and John Redmann (a onetime Leeza producer). TV mogul Ryan Seacrest, who recurred on Leeza, sent in a recorded message.

Leeza Gibbons poses with more than 100 guests at a ‘Leeza’ show 25th anniversary reunion in Los Angeles on May 1, 2022. Courtesy of Gregory Scaffidi

Leeza Gibbons, Jeff Collins and Mike Richards Courtesy of Gregory Scaffidi

Leeza Gibbons, Wendy Brokaw Kretchmer, John Redmann and Jill Mullikan-Bates Courtesy of Gregory Scaffidi

Lily Collins’ Living Proof partnership party

The star of Emily in Paris celebrated the launch of her latest pact by heading over to Vespertine in Los Angeles for a cocktail soiree on Tuesday. Collins serves as the new face of Living Proof hair products.