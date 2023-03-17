Hollywood-Backed Topicals Skin-Care CEO Olamide Olowe On Her Go-To Fashion & Freelancer Essentials

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Creative industries (ahem, Hollywood) are often fueled by freelancers, and now those 1099 workers have a holiday of their own. Robinhood declared March 10 Freelancer’s Day, and they’re rallying entrepreneurs to champion the cause.

Topicals co-founder Olamide Olowe is among the business owners championing the cause. The 26-year-old beauty entrepreneur landed on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list last year for her inclusive and cruelty-free skincare brand, which raised $10 million in funding last November, making her the youngest Black woman to do so. After struggling with hyperpigmentation and other chronic skin conditions Olowe created Topicals with former co-founder Claudia Teng to address dark spots, discoloration, exczema-prone skin and other concerns. Among her investors are actresses Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji, and the CEOs of Harry’s, Casper, Allbirds and other disruptive startups.

The Topicals CEO is teaming with Robinhood to champion a new holiday, National Freelancers Day, to celebrate entrepreneurs and those who work in the gig economy.

“Between the time I was an intern and when I started Topicals, I was a freelancer and Robinhood was the investing platform I used,” Olowe tells The Hollywood Reporter. “Robinhood has been a part of my financial journey from the get-go. [They’re] easy and accessible, and were able to help me start investing right away, with fractional shares.

Fast forward to today, I get the opportunity to partner with Robinhood to launch the first annual National Freelancers Day. It is a step in the right direction to bring awareness to this growing, but often forgotten group. Robinhood’s latest product is an IRA with a one percent match (which I wished I had when I was a freelancer) and is extremely helpful for freelancers who don’t have corporate benefits like a 401K or healthcare plans to save for the future. Their support of the freelance community is the reason why I decided to work with them on this initiative, to make sure freelancers have a voice.”

The financial platform recently debuted retirement accounts with one percent annual matching on eligible contributions. And freelancer savers can add more to their pocketbook by entering Robinhood’s National Freelancers Day contest, which will pay 500 eligible freelancers a full day’s worth of work.

We sat down with Olowe to get her top advice for entrepreneurs and beauty lovers alike. Keep reading and shop some of her favorite fashion, beauty and book picks below as well as Topicals’ best-sellers.

As a freelancer, it’s easy to fall into the hustle mentality and say“yes” to everything. How much does that resonate with you?

Saying “yes” to everything is definitely a trait that those with high ambitions experience often. We think that saying “no” or taking an off day equates to a misstep when in actuality it will help you realign with your visions and goals. I just recently came out with a personal design language — my personal ever-evolving list of rules for how I approach new ideas and projects. No. 5 on that list is: “Whatever is worth doing is worth doing well.” If you do not take that time for yourself to rest it is impossible to bring your best self to your work, project, company, etc.

Whether it’s productivity-, skincare- or relaxation-focused, what are some of the most important routines and habits that have helped you as an entrepreneur and freelancer?

Productivity-wise, practicing positive self-talk is such an important habit that keeps me motivated to succeed as an entrepreneur. I tell myself all the time to stand strong in living my purpose because no matter how big or small, it will make a difference in someone’s life. Someone else’s destiny is directly connected to me becoming who I am and doing the work that I do. I think about all of the women who have come before me and have inspired me. The act of them living in their purpose has allowed me to live in mine. So, even on days where I feel I can’t 100 percent do it for myself, I do it for those whose destiny is tied to me.

In addition to being an entrepreneur, you’re also an athlete! What are some of the key things you’ve learned in the sports world that have helped you as a CEO?

Anyone who has been an athlete at any point in their life knows the levels of dedication it requires to focus on not only your sport, but your studies as well. During my time as a college athlete at UCLA, I’ve learned the importance of commitment, practice, and perseverance. As a CEO, these are the exact pillars and values that I lean on every single day. Every athlete has heard the tried-and-true adage “practice makes perfect” and as a CEO that has heard a hundred “no’s” I can’t think of a better sentiment to share than that. The “no’s” I received allowed me to practice and refine my skill set that led me to the “yes” that made all the difference.

