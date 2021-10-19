Tori Spelling Reflects on Luke Perry Trying to “Throw a Punch” While Defending Her Against an Abusive Ex

Tori Spelling is sharing how her personal and working relationship with Luke Perry was impacted by a verbally abusive partner while filming 90210.

In a recent episode of the Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast, the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star recalled a time when she was 19 and in a verbally abusive relationship. “It’s interesting because as hard as it is on you, you don’t know when you’re young, that it’s so hard on everyone else,” she said.

That reflection led to Spelling recounting how her then-relationship made her friend and late former co-star Perry, who died in March 2019 following a massive stroke, feel. Spelling stated that Perry not only “hated” her partner, but “was very protective” of her. Those two things resulted in Perry launching into a fight with her partner while they were at a Christmas party.

“At my parents’ Christmas Eve party one year, he was there and he just like saw this ex-boyfriend, and they got into it and he tried to punch him,” she said. “Jason Priestly had to pull him off — it was one of those epic stories, you’re like ‘Woah, looking back that’s crazy.'”

The actress said that following the fight, she and Perry weren’t on good terms, explaining that although the duo “worked together everyday” they didn’t talk for a while. Spelling chalked part of her feelings up to her young age, but also said that the consequences of Perry’s decision were something she ultimately had to deal with.

“Sometimes when friends stick up for you, you feel like, ‘Well, but then you go home and I go home with this person, and I have to take them taking what they experienced with you regarding me out on me,” she explained.

The two eventually reconciled, with Spelling sharing that while it took her some time, she realized that he was a “good friend” who was just trying to protect her. “I was mad at him instead of realizing in hindsight it was like [he] loved me and he was like, ‘I don’t care. I’m gonna go to bat for her,” she said. “He was a great friend.”