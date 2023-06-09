Events of the Week: ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,’ ‘Elemental’ and More

Pete Davidson attends the US Premiere of Paramount Pictures' 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' at Kings Theatre on June 5.

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Elemental and the start of the Tribeca Film Festival.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts premiere

Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Tobe Nwigwe, Liza Koshy, Peter Dinklage, Luna Lauren Velez, Dean Scott Vazquez, Peter Cullen and Pete Davidson walked the red carpet in Brooklyn on Monday for the U.S. premiere of the latest Transformers flick.

Peter Dinklage, Lauren Vélez, Pete Davidson, Tobe Nwigwe, David Sobolov, Ron Perlman, Tongayi Chirisa, Steven Caple Jr., Peter Cullen, Cristo Fernández, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Dominique Fishback, Anthony Ramos and Liza Koshy Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback and Tobe Nwigwe Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Tiny Beautiful Things FYC

The Tiny Beautiful Things team, including star Kathryn Hahn, attended an FYC event in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Tanzyn Crawford, Ingrid Michaelson, Kathryn Hahn, Lauren Neustadter and Sarah Pidgeon Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Elemental premiere

Voice cast stars Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ronnie del Carmen and Mason Wertheimer joined director Peter Sohn and EP Pete Docter at the Los Angeles premiere of the new Pixar film on Thursday.

Ronnie del Carmen, Mason Wertheimer, Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie and Wendi McLendon-Covey Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Mamoudou Athie, Peter Sohn and Alan Bergman Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Peter Sohn, producer Denise Ream, and writers Kat Likkel and John Hoberg JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

The Good Half Tribeca premiere

Robert Schwartzman debuted his new film at Tribeca on Thursday alongside stars Nick Jonas, Brittany Snow, David Arquette, Alexandra Shipp, Matt Walsh and Elisabeth Shue.

Dee Beasnael, Elisabeth Shue, Nick Jonas, Brittany Snow, Mason Cufari, director Robert Schwartzman, David Arquette and Matt Walsh Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Space Within Tribeca premiere

Jessica Chastain premiered the Audible original sci-fi mystery she stars in and produces on Thursday at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Jessica Chastain Rodin Banica

Niecy Nash-Betts in conversation with Ava DuVernay

Netflix hosted Niecy Nash-Betts in conversation with Ava DuVernay at The London West Hollywood Hotel on June 2, following a screening of episode seven from Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Ava DuVernay and Niecy Nash-Betts Natasha Campos/Getty Images

Flamin’ Hot fan screening

Eva Longoria attended a special fan screening of her directorial debut Flamin’ Hot on June 2, hosted by Hulu and Searchlight Pictures at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes in Los Angeles.

Eva Longoria Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

Race to Erase MS Gala

On June 2, Multiple Sclerosis advocate Nancy Davis welcomed guests to the Fairmont Century Plaza for the 30th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala. The event raised over $2 million to benefit the Race to Erase MS and its Center Without Walls program and featured performances by Flo Rida and Siedah Garrett, as well as a Cinq à Sept fashion show.

Nancy Davis Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Flo Rida Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Emma Stone, Simone Ashley, Jeremy Pope, Danai Gurira, Karen Gillan, Darren Criss, Coco Rocha, Nicky Hilton, Joy Sunday, Ashlyn Harris, Cristo Fernández and Ava Capri were among the stars who attended the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on Saturday at Liberty State Park.

Emma Stone Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Jeremy Pope, Ella Balinska, Danai Gurira and Simone Ashley Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Party Down FYC

The stars of Party Down season three reunited at an FYC event in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Ken Marino, Tyrel Jackson Williams, Jennifer Garner, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, Zoe Chao and Jane Lynch Frazer Harrison/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl FYC

Disney celebrated Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday with a screening and Q&A as part of the Disney FYC Fest.

Director Chris Howe, Tom Bairstow, Projection, Screen Design, and Broadcast Graphics, Choreographer Jamal Sims, Executive Producer Gabe Turner, Stephanie Beatriz and showrunner Sally Wood Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup

The Los Angeles Zoo’s Beastly Ball

The Beastly Ball held on Saturday at the Los Angeles Zoo raised more than $1.6 million at its annual fundraiser in support of the Zoo’s wildlife conservation initiatives, veterinary care and education programs. Joel McHale emceed the event for the fourth time.

Joel McHale Courtesy of Jamie Pham

Mrs. Davis FYC

Peacock celebrated limited series Mrs. Davis on Sunday with an FYC event at the Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles, joined by stars Betty Gilpin, Jake McDorman, Andy McQueen, executive producer/director Owen Harris and executive producer/director Alethea Jones.

Andy McQueen, Betty Gilpin and Jake McDorman Todd Williamson/Peacock

WeHo Pride Parade

Melissa McCarthy, Niecy Nash-Betts, Jessica Betts, RuPaul’s Drag Race and Laith Ashley were celebrated at The City of West Hollywood’s WeHo Pride on Sunday.

Melissa McCarthy Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin FYC

Host Jimmy Chin, series subject Conrad Anker and showrunner Pagan Harleman took part in an FYC event for their National Geographic series on Sunday.

Host Jimmy Chin, Pagan Harleman and Conrad Anker Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for National Geographic

Friendly House Comedy Funstival Friendstival

Tiffany Haddish performed at night one of the second annual Friendly House Comedy Funstival Friendstival at the Comedy Store on Sunday. Comedians Caroline Rhea, Bill Burr and Gina Yashere also supported the non-profit recovery residential program created by women, for women.

Tiffany Haddish Courtesy of Greg Feiner

New 42 gala

New 42 hosted its annual gala on Monday in NYC, honoring Julie Andrews, Emma Walton Hamilton, Josh Groban, Sesame Workshop and its CEO Steve Youngwood for their contributions to arts education and accessibility.

Steve Youngwood, Rachel Dratch, Josh Groban, New 42 chairman of the board Fiona Howe Rudin and New 42 president and CEO Russell Granet Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Outright International gala

Outright International held its 27th Courage Awards and Gala in New York on Monday, raising $1 million for the advancement of LGBTQ rights. Attendees included: BeBe Zahara Benet, who served as host of the evening, as well as honorees Wilson Cruz, Blu del Barrio, Anthony Rapp (Star Trek: Discovery), Jess Bush, Melissa Navia and Celia Rose Gooding (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds).

Melissa Navia, Jess Bush, Wilson Cruz, Blu del Barrio and Celia Rose Gooding Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Spring Moving Image Awards

MoMI’s annual Spring Moving Image Awards honored Michael J. Fox with a Lifetime Achievement Award and John Wilson, creator of How To with John Wilson, for Innovative Series on Tuesday in NYC.

Tracy Pollan, John Wilson, Michael J. Fox, David Byrne and Davis Guggenheim Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Dalíland special screening

Director Mary Harron, writer John Walsh and actors Sir Ben Kingsley and Mark McKenna attended a special screening for their new film in Culver City on Wednesday.

Sir Ben Kingsley, Mary Harron, John Walsh and Mark McKenna Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Lamba Legal Liberty Awards

Billy Porter was honored on Thursday in New York at the Lamba Legal Liberty Awards, which celebrated its 50-year anniversary of advocacy and legal victories on behalf of the LGBTQ community and everyone living with HIV.

Patina Miller and Billy Porter Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Ghetto Film School New York table read

On Thursday, Ghetto Film School hosted an in-person table read in at The Frick in New York City, featuring a panel and cast of stars including Justin Bartha and Natalia Dyer.