Events of the Week: ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,’ ‘Elemental’ and More

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Elemental and the start of the Tribeca Film Festival.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts premiere
Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Tobe Nwigwe, Liza Koshy, Peter Dinklage, Luna Lauren Velez, Dean Scott Vazquez, Peter Cullen and Pete Davidson walked the red carpet in Brooklyn on Monday for the U.S. premiere of the latest Transformers flick.
Related Stories
Tiny Beautiful Things FYC
The Tiny Beautiful Things team, including star Kathryn Hahn, attended an FYC event in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Elemental premiere
Voice cast stars Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ronnie del Carmen and Mason Wertheimer joined director Peter Sohn and EP Pete Docter at the Los Angeles premiere of the new Pixar film on Thursday.
The Good Half Tribeca premiere
Robert Schwartzman debuted his new film at Tribeca on Thursday alongside stars Nick Jonas, Brittany Snow, David Arquette, Alexandra Shipp, Matt Walsh and Elisabeth Shue.
The Space Within Tribeca premiere
Jessica Chastain premiered the Audible original sci-fi mystery she stars in and produces on Thursday at the Tribeca Film Festival.
Niecy Nash-Betts in conversation with Ava DuVernay
Netflix hosted Niecy Nash-Betts in conversation with Ava DuVernay at The London West Hollywood Hotel on June 2, following a screening of episode seven from Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Flamin’ Hot fan screening
Eva Longoria attended a special fan screening of her directorial debut Flamin’ Hot on June 2, hosted by Hulu and Searchlight Pictures at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes in Los Angeles.
Race to Erase MS Gala
On June 2, Multiple Sclerosis advocate Nancy Davis welcomed guests to the Fairmont Century Plaza for the 30th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala. The event raised over $2 million to benefit the Race to Erase MS and its Center Without Walls program and featured performances by Flo Rida and Siedah Garrett, as well as a Cinq à Sept fashion show.
Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic
Emma Stone, Simone Ashley, Jeremy Pope, Danai Gurira, Karen Gillan, Darren Criss, Coco Rocha, Nicky Hilton, Joy Sunday, Ashlyn Harris, Cristo Fernández and Ava Capri were among the stars who attended the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on Saturday at Liberty State Park.
Party Down FYC
The stars of Party Down season three reunited at an FYC event in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl FYC
Disney celebrated Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday with a screening and Q&A as part of the Disney FYC Fest.
The Los Angeles Zoo’s Beastly Ball
The Beastly Ball held on Saturday at the Los Angeles Zoo raised more than $1.6 million at its annual fundraiser in support of the Zoo’s wildlife conservation initiatives, veterinary care and education programs. Joel McHale emceed the event for the fourth time.
Mrs. Davis FYC
Peacock celebrated limited series Mrs. Davis on Sunday with an FYC event at the Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles, joined by stars Betty Gilpin, Jake McDorman, Andy McQueen, executive producer/director Owen Harris and executive producer/director Alethea Jones.
WeHo Pride Parade
Melissa McCarthy, Niecy Nash-Betts, Jessica Betts, RuPaul’s Drag Race and Laith Ashley were celebrated at The City of West Hollywood’s WeHo Pride on Sunday.
Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin FYC
Host Jimmy Chin, series subject Conrad Anker and showrunner Pagan Harleman took part in an FYC event for their National Geographic series on Sunday.
Friendly House Comedy Funstival Friendstival
Tiffany Haddish performed at night one of the second annual Friendly House Comedy Funstival Friendstival at the Comedy Store on Sunday. Comedians Caroline Rhea, Bill Burr and Gina Yashere also supported the non-profit recovery residential program created by women, for women.
New 42 gala
New 42 hosted its annual gala on Monday in NYC, honoring Julie Andrews, Emma Walton Hamilton, Josh Groban, Sesame Workshop and its CEO Steve Youngwood for their contributions to arts education and accessibility.
Outright International gala
Outright International held its 27th Courage Awards and Gala in New York on Monday, raising $1 million for the advancement of LGBTQ rights. Attendees included: BeBe Zahara Benet, who served as host of the evening, as well as honorees Wilson Cruz, Blu del Barrio, Anthony Rapp (Star Trek: Discovery), Jess Bush, Melissa Navia and Celia Rose Gooding (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds).
Spring Moving Image Awards
MoMI’s annual Spring Moving Image Awards honored Michael J. Fox with a Lifetime Achievement Award and John Wilson, creator of How To with John Wilson, for Innovative Series on Tuesday in NYC.
Dalíland special screening
Director Mary Harron, writer John Walsh and actors Sir Ben Kingsley and Mark McKenna attended a special screening for their new film in Culver City on Wednesday.
Lamba Legal Liberty Awards
Billy Porter was honored on Thursday in New York at the Lamba Legal Liberty Awards, which celebrated its 50-year anniversary of advocacy and legal victories on behalf of the LGBTQ community and everyone living with HIV.
Ghetto Film School New York table read
On Thursday, Ghetto Film School hosted an in-person table read in at The Frick in New York City, featuring a panel and cast of stars including Justin Bartha and Natalia Dyer.
