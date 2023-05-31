Chanel and Tribeca Festival Unveil Works Selected for 2023 Artist Awards Program

Tribeca Festival and Chanel are unveiling the roster of artists selected to participate in the latest installment of the Artist Awards Program.

Just like previous years, the unique program is designed in such a way that the artists plucked to participate each donate an original work that will be given to Tribeca Festival award-winning filmmakers. The all-women cohort of 10 artists invited by Tribeca and Chanel include Ana Benaroya, Beverly Fishman, Christie Neptune, Lisa Lebofsky, Natia Lemay, Patricia Encarnacion, Renee Cox, Sheree Hovsepian, Shinique Smith and Wanda Raimundi-Ortiz.

“Tribeca and Chanel recognize the significance of representation and the undeniable impact women artists can have when their work and stories are in the spotlight,” said Jane Rosenthal, Tribeca co-founder and Tribeca Enterprises CEO. “We are dedicated to celebrating creativity and culture, fostering diverse voices, and encouraging the development of a new generation of visionaries. Our 18-year partnership with Chanel underscores our joint commitment to honoring powerful storytelling, artistic excellence and the spirit of artists supporting other artists.”

The selection of artists and their work was led by curator Racquel Chevremont who said that when she was approached to head up the process for a second year, it was important to her and the team that this year’s installment “have a profound social impact” that showcases the strength, beauty and diversity of women. Chevremont added: “Our focus is on giving women in the arts their flowers and celebrating their trailblazing contributions to contemporary art. Throughout recorded history, from the cave painting to the camera, women have been driving forces in art around the world. Yet female creatives remain woefully underrepresented. It’s imperative that we continue to solicit and showcase the work of women artists.”

The art collection will be displayed at the Tribeca Festival hub at Spring Studios throughout the festival, which runs June 7-18. The selected pieces are below.

Ana Benaroya’s “Lady Luck,” given to best animated short winner. Courtesy of the Artist

Beverly Fishman’s “Untitled,” given to the student visionary award winner. Courtesy of the Artist

Christie Neptune’s “Self Sitting on Stool Looking Yonder,” given to the Nora Ephron award winner. Courtesy of the Artist

Lisa Lebofsky’s “Wave Observation,” given to Founders Award winner for best U.S. narrative feature. Courtesy of the Artist

Natia Lemay’s “Nine Little Drums,” given to best international narrative feature. Courtesy of the Artist

Patricia Encarnacion’s “No Regreso (I’m not coming back),” given to Albert Maysles Award winner for best new documentary director. Courtesy of the Artist

Renee Cox’s “Black Leather Lace-Up,” given to best narrative short winner. Courtesy of the Artist

Sheree Hovsepian’s “Filmic,” given to best documentary short winner. Courtesy of the Artist

Shinique Smith’s “Emergence,” given to best documentary feature winner. Courtesy of the Artist