Hollywood Is Roaring Again: The Ultimate 2023 New Year’s Eve Party Roundup

With capacities back to pre-pandemic limits, mask mandates on ice (for now — fingers crossed) and people generally looking to blow off some steam, the ’20s are finally starting to feel fun (if not quite as debauched as the ’20s of a century ago depicted in Damien Chazelle’s Babylon). So in honor of this, the first New Year’s Eve in a long while that feels normal-ish again, we’ve compiled a comprehensive list of the biggest bashes in L.A. to ring in 2023. So what are you waiting for? Get out there and dance!

NYE 2023 with TY$ at Nightingale Plaza

DJ Orator and Dre Sinatra plus rap superstar Ty Dolla $ign will keep heads bobbing at Nightingale Plaza for what is being touted as L.A.’s premiere hip-hop New Year’s Eve bash. Options are available for both a cash bar ($75) and open bar ($150) at this swanky club in WeHo.

Tickets: nightingaleplazanye.com

1 Hotel West Hollywood New Year’s Eve Party

Covered in greenery and twinkling string lights, Harriet’s Rooftop atop the 1 Hotel West Hollywood offers a panoramic view of the city, where a live DJ and a five-hour premium open bar will help bring in 2023 in style. Luxury packages featuring reserved seating and bottle service are also available. General admission is $230.

Tickets: harrietsrooftopnye.com

Last Night with Rhonda

The West Hollywood EDITION invites you to ring in the New Year with A Club Called Rhonda at Sunset at EDITION. Revelers can dance the night away under the dance floor’s 400 disco balls (pictured above) soundtracked by Hercules & Love Affair, Shaun Ross and Goddollars.

Tickets: ra.co/events/1632409

The Carnival Main Event at the Mayan Theater

The biggest LGBTQ bash on the West Coast is set inside the legendary Mayan Theater, opened in downtown L.A. in 1927 and a stunning example of Mayan Revival architecture. Grammy-nominated DJ duo Rosabel (Ralphi Rosario and Abel Aguilera) and a circus’ worth of international dancers and live acts will perform all night. The afterparty takes place immediately following (and goes until 10 a.m. Sunday!) at nearby Academy L.A. with DJ Tom Stephan on the decks. Tickets start at $175.

Tickets: showclix.com/event/new-years-los-angeles-2023

2023 Bootsy Bellows NYE

The hotspot on the Sunset Strip promises a “wild night” filled with “chic partygoers, influencers and celebrities A to Z.” And this NYE will be no different. A five-hour open bar, complimentary champagne toast at midnight and a DJ spinning the Top 40, hip-hop, house and mash-ups promises to keep the party charged until 2023.

Tickets: bootsybellowsnye.com

An Enchanting NYE Reception at The Roof

Stunning 360-degree views of L.A. at The Roof at The West Hollywood EDITION serve as the backdrop for this New Year’s bash, where for $250 per person guests can enjoy a premium open bar, passed canapes by Michelin-starred Chef John Fraser and a decadent dessert station. VIP Tables will also be available for $800 offering a seafood tower, champagne and tableside service. A curated DJ set will run throughout the night to provide the perfect soundtrack to kick off 2023.

Tickets: exploretock.com/thewesthollywoodEDITION

A New Year’s Eve Midnight in the French Riviera at Bar Lis

High above the heart of Hollywood sits Bar Lis, a chic rooftop lounge capturing the spirit of the French Riviera. With a five-hour open bar, patrons here are immersed in a sophisticated mix of classic South of France culture and modern Southern California ease. Sounds by international DJ Awsumo and a champagne toast at midnight with a special countdown. Tickets start at $125 per person.

Tickets: BarLisNYE.com

A Honky Tonk New Year’s Eve at Desert 5 Spot

A live performance from Stagecoach artist Nikki Lane with Johnny Travis Jr. & the Desert 5 Band, sounds by Wade Crescent, a mechanical bull and a midnight tequila toast with a live DJ countdown make for a country lovers’ dream evening at this ultimate rooftop watering hole. Entry is $100.

Tickets: DesertFiveSpotNYE.com

London Calling at Midnight at The Chap

Celebrate New Year’s Eve the English way at The Chap, named after British-born megastar Charlie Chaplin. Complete with its own lushly landscaped garden, this spot features an expansive lager, cocktail offerings and cult classic British dishes. On New Year’s Eve, pub-goers will enjoy a four-hour open bar with a performance by Amy Winehouse tribute band, Dear Amy, plus a champagne toast at midnight with a special countdown. Entry starts at $100.

Tickets: tenfivehospitality.ticketsauce.com/e/the-chap-new-years-eve-2023

2023 Dragonfly Hollywood New Year’s Eve Party

Hip-hop, Top 40 and reggaeton are what’s on the menu at this venerable nightlife institution. Get buzzed on a premium open bar, and at midnight, enjoy a champagne toast. VIP packages with bottle service and expedited entry are also available. General admission: $80. After 12:30 a.m.: $20.

Tickets: dragonflyhollywoodnye.com

Poppy New Year’s Eve Party with OhGeesy 2023

Rapper OhGeesy and DJ Vision spin live at H.wood Group’s elegant Poppy Nightclub on La Cienega Blvd. A five-hour premium open bar will be pouring up hand-crafted cocktails, bubbles and brews as revelers get down all night to a live DJ. Admission is $90.

Tickets: poppynye.com

2023 shoreBar NYE

Want to ring in the new year by the seashore? No problem! Celebrate 2023 in Santa Monica with a NYE party at SHOREbar, L.A.’s seaside nightlife haven. Amenities include a five-hour premium open bar and complimentary party favors. Free champagne at midnight. General admission is $190.

Tickets: shorebarnye.com

The Biltmore L.A. Noir NYE

The iconic downtown hotel rings in its 100th birthday year with an unforgettable evening featuring 40 musicians — including Alice Underground, a five-piece group performing “Gypsy swing” — and dancers entertaining guests in the Crystal Ballroom. Tours will be offered of the speakeasy tunnels inside the hotel where revelers got their buzz on in the roaring days of Prohibition. Period-inspired attire or black tie is “encouraged, imagination is celebrated.” Tickets start at $99 and include one cocktail.

Tickets: BiltmoreNYE/event_times/1207921

Yamashiro Hollywood NYE 2023

Built in 1922, the iconic, hilltop-set Yamashiro Hollywood serves as a most dramatic backdrop to your New Year’s partying needs, where a four-hour premium open bar and DJ will offer an evening — and morning — to remember.

Tickets: yamashironye.com

Sant’olina Rooftop NYE at Beverly Hilton

The Beverly Hills landmark promises an elegant affair at its Sant’olina rooftop oasis, where a five-hour premium open bar, champagne toast at midnight and live DJ are on the menu (food, however, is not). Tickets start at $130.

Tickets: jbpnye.cravetickets.com

Gatsby’s Penthouse Los Angeles NYE 2023

Recreate the Roaring Twenties at this NYE party in downtown L.A. Set inside the 59th Floor of the U.S. Bank Building, the Great Gatsby-themed soirée includes a four-hour premium open bar, three mingling areas, two DJs and a live countdown at midnight. 1920s attire is highly encouraged. Tickets start at $119.

Tickets: vipnightlife.com/events/los-angeles-new-years-eve-party-2023-gatsbys-penthouse