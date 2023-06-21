L.A.’s Riviera Country Club to Host U.S. Open Golf Championship

Keith Mitchell hits a chip onto the 18th green during the third round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades on Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

The dust hasn’t completely settled in Los Angeles after the United States Golf Association brought its U.S. Open to the city last week, ultimately crowning Wyndham Clark as champion. The event marked the first time in 75 years that the U.S. Open had been held in Los Angeles after last being held here at the Riviera Country Club in 1948.

The Pacific Palisades venue will get another chance to host the U.S. Open as the USGA announced today that it’s bringing the U.S. Open back to the city. The event will be held at Riviera from June 12-15, 2031, which will mark the fifth USGA championship held at the club. Riviera hosted the 1948 U.S. Open won by Ben Hogan, the 1998 U.S. Senior Open won by Hale Irwin and the 2017 U.S. Amateur won by Doc Redman. The course will also welcome its first U.S. Women’s Open in 2026.

“Riviera Country Club is a truly spectacular course that holds a special place in the game’s history,” offers USGA chief championships officer John Bodenhamer. “We are thrilled to bring the U.S. Open back to the site of such historic moments for golf and the USGA, and look forward to writing a new chapter in 2031.”

Riviera Country Club’s CEO Megan Watanable said the venue is grateful to the USGA for bringing the Open their way. “We would like to thank the USGA for their confidence and trust in us and we look forward to continuing our long relationship together in the years ahead.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also weighed in by adding, “Los Angeles is our nation’s ‘City of Champions,’ and after a successful return of this year’s U.S. Open to L.A., I am thrilled that the USGA has chosen to return to host in 2031 as well. From last year’s Super Bowl to the upcoming World Cup and Olympics, L.A.’s major events create joy and economic development across our city.”

Riviera is also home to another major tournament, the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational hosted by Tiger Woods. That tournament went down earlier this week from Feb. 16-19. The Riviera Country Club was originally designed by George C. Thomas Jr. with assistance from William P. Bell and opened in 1927.