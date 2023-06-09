U.S. Open Tees Off in L.A. Area for First Time in 75 Years, Bringing USGA Activations, Fan Showcase (Updating)

History will soon be written in Los Angeles.

The U.S. Open, one of golf’s top tournaments featuring the sport’s biggest names battling it out on the fairways, will unspool at the Los Angeles Country Club (North Course), marking the first ever U.S. Open at the exclusive private club. The event also marks the 75th anniversary of the first and only U.S. Open played in the L.A. area, one that went down in 1948 at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades.

Expect to see golf stars like Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth and more hitting the greens at L.A.’s exclusive hideaway, one of the country’s oldest country clubs, having been established in 1897. It has previously hosted the Los Angeles Open and Walker Cup. The Los Angeles Country Club’s North Course may not be a new experience for pro golfers next week, it’s well known in golf circles thanks to snagging a spot at No. 16 on Golf Digest’s ranking of America’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses. (“It’s on the edge of Tinsel Town, but the architecture of the North Course at Los Angeles Country Club has been solid gold ever since its 2010 restoration by architect Gil Hanse, his associate Jim Wagner and their colleague Geoff Shackelford,” per Golf Digest.)

NBC and its family of networks (Peacock, Golf Channel, USA Network, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app) will kick off coverage Monday with pre-championship programming ahead of tournament play, which starts Thursday, June 15, and continues through Sunday, June 18. Additional coverage can be found at usopen.com, the new USGA mobile app, the USGA streaming app on connected TV devices, and via DirecTV.

Below is a roundup of events, activations and parties that serve to celebrate the U.S. Open, presented by the United States Golf Association. Additional information will be added in the coming days. Tickets and more information can be found here.

Monday, June 12

U.S. Open Championship Opening Day

Los Angeles Country Club, 10101 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

The 123rd edition of the iconic tournament put on by the USGA kicks off in L.A. USGA partners include American Express, Cisco, Deloitte, Lexus, Sentry and Rolex.

USGA Experience & Museum Exhibit

Los Angeles Country Club, 10101 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, daily from June 12-18

Designed to give fans “an immersive look at the USGA’s efforts to unify, showcase, govern and advance the game,” the activation will be headquartered in a tent on-site. One side will feature the USGA golf museum and library while an adjoining tent will feature interactive activities for fans like a “What Would You Shoot?” activation, in which users can enter their handicap index or average score and learn what their course handicap would be from the tees at the club. Other features include a California Showcase in cooperation with the Southern California Golf Association, a Rules of Golf quiz and USGA championship information, complete with an opportunity to hit a golf ball onto a hole on the Los Angeles Country Club’s South Course.

USGA Championship Merchandise Shopping

Los Angeles Country Club, 10101 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, daily from June 12-18

Fans can snag merch at two locations on the Los Angeles Country Club property: the Merchandise Pavilion, the main tent in Fan Central, covering 24,000 square feet and boasting more than 400,000 items from 45 brands bearing the 123rd U.S. Open Championship logo, including hats, polo shirts, outerwear, T-shirts, posters, head covers, golf towels and much more; and the 9,300 square foot satellite merchandise tent located on the left side of the 10th hole. G/FORE, Johnnie-O, Straight Down, Ralph Lauren, Adidas, Nike and more will be available at both locations as will Peter Millar, the official outfitter of the USGA.

The American Express Food Garden and Card Member Lounge

Los Angeles Country Club, 10101 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, daily from June 12-18

Located on the club’s third hole, the activation will feature local concession items (like Kogi BBQ) as well as upgraded outdoor seating. The exclusive lounge is open to American Express card members and two of their guests to enjoy the sights and sounds of the tournament. Added bonus: Card members will receive 10 percent off all purchases in the lounge, food garden and all on-site concession stands when they use their American Express card. Space limitations and other terms apply.

Pose with the U.S. Open Trophy at The Lexus Electrified Experience

Los Angeles Country Club, 10101 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, daily from June 12-18

Located at Fan Central, the activation has a slew of interactive activities for guests, like the opportunity to engage with the latest RXh F Sport Performance model and the first-ever all-electric RZ. In addition, guests can have their swing professionally analyzed by a coach, test putting skills and pose for a pic with the U.S. Open Trophy.

Tuesday, June 13

SAXX Caddie House Happy Hour

Caddie House, private location, Los Angeles, 6-9 p.m.

On the heels of signing underwear endorsement deals with the “Ball Masters” — aka PGA Tour caddies Geno Bonnalie (Joel Dahmen), Aaron Flener (J.T. Poston), John Limanti (Keith Mitchell) and Joel Stock (Will Zalatoris), SAXX is hosing the roster with an activation that will be their home base for the week. Bonnalie, Flener, Limanti and Stock will be hosting this private, invite-only event that will feature passed appetizers, drinks, games and a SAXX pop-up shop.

Wednesday, June 14

Thursday, June 15

U.S. Open Showcase Fan Festival

Westfield Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, June 15-18

Presented by the USGA, the free event offers fans and guests the opportunity to celebrate the milestone of having the tournament in Los Angeles. The showcase will feature live watch parties of the NBCU broadcast on an oversized screen, live recordings of golf and entertainment podcasts like The Fried Egg and Group Golf Therapy, performances by musician Kelley James and other special guests, interactive club-in-hand experiences, a U.S. Open merchandise pop-up shop, a First Tee Game Changers exhibit and several interactive experiences including the Trophy Tour Presented by Lexus, U.S. Open-themed cocktails from the Dewar’s Golf Cart and access to the Corona Premier Clubhouse. Additional intel forthcoming.

Friday, June 16

Saturday, June 17

Sunday, June 18

U.S. Open Championship Day

Los Angeles Country Club, 10101 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

The 123rd edition of the tournament will crown a winner.

