Uzo Aduba is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Robert Sweeting

Uzo Aduba is pregnant.

The actress, who was nominated for a Tony Award last year for her work in the play Clyde’s, returned to the awards show in New York on Sunday night to debut her latest accessory — a baby bump. Wearing a bright orange Christian Siriano suit, the 42-year-old cradled her bump to break the news for photographers on the red carpet.

Her Instagram followers got an early heads up. Hours before the show, Aduba took to the social media platform to share the news with her 2.2 million followers. “What a blessing. My husband Robert and I are so happy to enter this next chapter together as parents,” she posted along with a video, seen below. “I am beyond excited. I get to be someone’s Mommy! I know as the three of us continue to grow, our only, ONLY goal will be to love you, little one. My goodness. Look what God has done.”

The baby will be the first child for Aduba — best known for her Emmy Award-winning work on Orange is the New Black and Mrs. America — and her husband, filmmaker Robert Sweeting. According to People, Aduba and Sweeting tied the knot in quiet ceremony in 2020, though news didn’t get out until September 2021 when she shared another post on Instagram from their wedding day.

“For some of us, it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone. My heart, my love — I’m so happy my life started last year with you,” she shared. “You’re the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Uzo Aduba and Robert Sweeting Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

She’ll have a busy 2023. In addition to prepping for the new bundle of joy, Aduba’s schedule include forthcoming acting projects Painkiller, Providence, Clybourne Park, The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat and The Residence.