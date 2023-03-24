Valentino Partners With Stylists Including Law Roach for Interpretations of Unboxing Collection

- Share this article on Facebook
Pierpaolo Piccioli’s latest collection for Valentino is coming alive across the globe (and online) with the help of 10 stylists.
Maison Valentino drafted the talents of image architects like Law Roach to put their spins on Unboxing Valentino, Piccioli’s designs for spring/summer 2023. Per the luxury house, “Unboxing celebrates the limitlessness of creative impulse and execution — clothes are statements — and who better to interpret their multiple meanings and messages than those who speak their language?”
The stylists and their collaborations include Law Roach for Valentino’s New York location in Soho, Rebecca Corbin-Murray for Valentino’s Old Bond Street address in London, Clement Lomellini for Valentino’s Paris boutique on Rue St. Honoré, Lorenzo Posocco for Valentino Milan on Montenapoleone, Anna Dello Russo for Valentino’s Fashion Avenue location at the Dubai Mall, Mix Wei for Valentino Shanghai IFC, Geum Nam Hwang for Valentino Seoul at Shinsegae Gangnam, Masataka Hattori for Valentino’s Tokyo address at Omotesando, and Alexandra Grandquist and Mackenzie Grandquist who collaborated on a vision for Valentino e-commerce.
Beyond the visual displays, the stylists are also offering something for the ears by creating ad hoc playlists on Spotify that will be streamed in select boutiques for the duration of their respective installations. Furthermore, there will be in-store activations including styling sessions that will take place in multiple cities and a chat experience created in partnership with GameOn Technology. Per Valentino, the chat session leans on one of today’s buzziest topics, AI, to “enable a whole new way to discover more about the collection and the activations for those at home.”
For his collaboration, Roach, who recently announced his retirement from the personal styling business, presented his interpretation in a red-covered space along with a vintage car covered with the Valentino Toile Iconographe pattern in an homage to Valentino’s 1999 campaign shot by legendary fashion photographer Steven Meisel. Roach had close ties to Valentino while working with A-list client Zendaya, who was an ambassador for the house. See Roach’s work below along with select images from locations in Paris, Milan, Dubai, London and Shanghai.
