Charlize Theron, Jodie Turner-Smith Celebrate Return of Star-Studded Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

On Saturday afternoon, stars gathered at Will Rogers Historic State Park in the Pacific Palisades for the return of the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic — an elegant affair that has long attracted celebs to its celebration of champagne and polo.

The event opened with a performance of the national anthem by Hamilton star Renée Elise Goldsberry, followed by an afternoon of polo-playing and picnicking.

Attendees — along with their tickets of admission that run anywhere between $110 for the Picnic Lawn to $19,000 for a private spot in the La Grande Dame Cabanas — were required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours. Guests were unmasked at the outdoor space, enjoying a semi-return to normalcy.

“Everything has been so stressful, and to have one happy day, I’m just so thrilled to be able to come to a hot, vaxxed event and hug a few people,” said One Tree Hill actress Sophia Bush.



“A lot of people make a lot of money discouraging science so that they can be contrarian,” Bush continued, specifically calling out Tucker Carlson and Fox News. “I find it to be reprehensible and deeply irresponsible… I think the whole thing is really stirred up for shock value and profiteering and I think its criminal. I was really proud to get a vaccine, and I can’t wait to get a booster.”

“I think we’re all gonna feel safer once we know that there’s sort of normalcy and we’ll only get that back once everyone’s vaccinated,” added Fast and Furious franchise star Jordana Brewster, who attended the event with fiancée Mason Morfit.

Good Girls actress Christina Hendricks agreed: “I really appreciate a party like this where you have to show your vaccination. That way, we can know that we’re taking care of each other, we’re being respectful of one another and we can just now enjoy ourselves. If everyone would do that, we could all enjoy each other.”

The event’s national anthem performer Goldsberry also expressed her excitement for the return of events, specifically Broadway theater, thanks to COVID-19 vaccines.

“I literally am going to leave here, get on a plane, get my vaccine card and go see a show in New York City,” the Hamilton star said. “It’s giving us our life back and I think that’s a worthy risk.”

Renée Elise Goldsberry performs during the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic. Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Euphoria star Jacob Elordi was also in attendance, coming off a recent appearance at Academy Museum of Motion Picture’s opening gala last weekend. The Australian actor gushed over the event, where he was able to meet some of his favorite filmmakers, as well as experience the museum’s new exhibits.

“I had a film of excited tears behind my eyes the whole time because I walked in and then talked to Warren Beaty, Christopher Nolan was standing behind me, Spike Lee held the door, Michael Keaton was in the elevator, I shook Tom Hanks’ hand,” Elordi remembered. “For me, these are people that I respect and adore, and to be there in a shared space that’s about cinema with them was the most surreal. It was like heaven to me.”

Other attendees at the Polo Classic included Charlize Theron, Gabrielle Union, Lana Condor, Lukas Gage, Jodie Turner-Smith, Abigail Spencer, Keke Palmer, Patty Jenkins, Retta, Justin Hartley and Jamie Chung.